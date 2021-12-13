How to complete Patrick Vieira Base ICON FIFA 22 SBC: Loan, cost & solutions

EA Sports have dropped another batch of ICON SBCs into FIFA 22, including the Base card of ferocious French midfielder Patrick Vieira. We’ve got everything you need to know about to get your hands on this prestigious card, and how to try him out on loan.

Despite all of the new promotions and special cards that have dropped in FIFA 22, ICONs remain the most valuable and sought-after players in the entire game. Packing one of these legendary cards is incredibly rare, so EA like to drop a few through SBCs.

This was the case with Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, who released alongside his bitter rival Roy Keane. Although it’s only his Base card, this is one of the more expensive SBCs we’ve seen in this year’s game. But, his card more than makes the grind worthwhile.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about Base Vieira, from his in-game stats to the cheapest SBC solutions.

Contents

FIFA 22 Patrick Vieira Base ICON SBC

Base ICON Patrick Vieira in-game stats

Don’t his 86 overall rating fool you, Base Vieira is still of the best defensive midfielders in FIFA 22 right now. All of his stats, paired with his imposing 6ft 4″ frame, make him an absolute monster in the middle of the park.

He also comes with solid passing stats, so he’s just as reliable in possession as out of it. A chemistry style to boost his already solid pace, like an engine or catalyst, would make Base Vieira a force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

How to complete FIFA 22 Vieira Base ICON SBC

In total, there are a whopping 10 SBCs to complete for Base Vieira. According to FUTBIN, it is currently clocking in at around 1.1 – 1.2 million coins to complete it all from scratch.

Of course, the market is constantly changing so these prices may vary.

We’ve listed all of the requirements below, alongside a cheap solution for each SBC.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Exactly 11 Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Min 50 Number of players in the Squad: 11

11 Reward: Two Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

L’Invincible

Arsenal players: Min 1

Min 1 In Form + FUT Champs players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 83

Min 83 Team Chemistry: Min 80

Min 80 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

Les Bleus

France players: Min 1

Min 1 In Form + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 84

Min 84 Team Chemistry: Min 75

Min 75 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Solution

League Powerhouse

Premier League players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 65

Min 65 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Mixed Players Pack

Solution

League Finesse

Serie A players: Min 1

Min 1 In Form + FUT Champs players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 86

Min 86 Team Chemistry: Min 60

Min 60 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Premium Gold Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 55

Min 55 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

In Form + FUT Champs: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 87

Min 87 Team Chemistry: Min 50

Min 50 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Electrum Players Pack

Solution

88-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 88

Min 88 Team Chemistry: Min 45

Min 45 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Mega Pack



Solution

88-Rated Squad

In Form + FUT Champs player: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 88

Min 88 Team Chemistry: Min 40

Min 40 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Rare Players Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Vieira Base ICON SBC loan

If you like the look of Vieira but understandably don’t want to commit to shelling out millions of coins, you can try him out before completing him. By submitting one SBC, you can earn Vieira for a five-match loan spell. It’s far cheaper to complete and could come in handy on FUT Friendlies. This is clocking in at around 8,000 coins according to FUTBIN.

Advertisement

Patrick Vieira [Loan]

France players: Min 1

Min 1 Squad Rating: Min 82

Min 82 Team Chemistry: Min 50

Min 50 Number of players in the squad: 11

11 Reward: Patrick Vieira five-match loan

Solution

So there you have it, that was everything you need to know about how to complete the Base ICON Patrick Vieira SBC. For more on FIFA 22, check out our guides on these other ICON SBCs:

Roberto Carlos | Emmanuel Petit | Peter Cech | David Beckham | Jay-Jay Okocha |