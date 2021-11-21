How to complete Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 SBC that allows players to unlock a Mid ICON card for French legend Emmanuel Petit. We’ve got the best solutions at the cheapest cost right here.
ICON cards are among the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, and it’s no different in FIFA 22. However, every now and then, EA SPORTS are generous enough to make some of them available through Squad Building Challenges.
The latest wave included one for Emmanuel Petit’s Mid ICON card, which has an impressive 88 OVR and a good spread of stats. Let’s take a look at them in more detail, followed by requirements, solutions, cost, and more.
FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit ICON SBC
Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON in-game stats
Rewards
- 2 Rare Gold Players
- 2 Rare Gold Players
- 1 Small Prime Mixed Players
- 1 Small Gold Players
- 1 Small Rare Mixed Players
- 1 Small Rare Gold Players
- 1 Rare Electrum Players
- 1 Prime Gold Players
- 1 Mega Pack
How to complete FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC
You’ll need to complete nine squad challenges in order to unlock Emmanuel Petit’s MID ICON SBC card.
It’s a little more demanding compared to the Peter Cech Mid ICON SBC, which released alongside it. However, it might be worth it depending on what your squad needs.
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 2 Rare Gold Players
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 2 Rare Gold Players
Solution
The Golden Ponytail
- Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 80
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players
Solution
The Blues
- Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Gold Players
Solution
Blaugrana
- Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players
Solution
League Legend
- Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players
Solution
League Finesse
- Number of players from Premier League: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 86
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players
Solution
Les Blues
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 45
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: 1 Mega Pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC price
The Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC will set you back around 735,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 790,000 on Xbox, and 785,000 on Origin PC.
It’s a little pricey. However, it will be available until Monday, December 20, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to do it.
FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC loan card
If you aren’t sure whether completing the full challenge is worth it for you, there is a five-match loan version of the card available via a separate SBC. It only requires one challenge to complete and is far cheaper.
Emmanuel Petit [Loan]
- Number of players from France: Min 1
- Player Level: Min Gold
- Team Chemistry: Min 30
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
Solution
FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC Loan price
As mentioned above, this option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 5,500 FUT Coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and Origin PC.