How to complete Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON FIFA 22 SBC: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS released a new FIFA 22 SBC that allows players to unlock a Mid ICON card for French legend Emmanuel Petit. We’ve got the best solutions at the cheapest cost right here.

ICON cards are among the best in FIFA Ultimate Team, and it’s no different in FIFA 22. However, every now and then, EA SPORTS are generous enough to make some of them available through Squad Building Challenges.

The latest wave included one for Emmanuel Petit’s Mid ICON card, which has an impressive 88 OVR and a good spread of stats. Let’s take a look at them in more detail, followed by requirements, solutions, cost, and more.

FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit ICON SBC

Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON in-game stats

Rewards

2 Rare Gold Players

1 Small Prime Mixed Players

1 Small Gold Players

1 Small Rare Mixed Players

1 Small Rare Gold Players

1 Rare Electrum Players

1 Prime Gold Players

1 Mega Pack

How to complete FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC

You’ll need to complete nine squad challenges in order to unlock Emmanuel Petit’s MID ICON SBC card.

It’s a little more demanding compared to the Peter Cech Mid ICON SBC, which released alongside it. However, it might be worth it depending on what your squad needs.

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 2 Rare Gold Players

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 2 Rare Gold Players

Solution

The Golden Ponytail

Number of players from Arsenal: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 80

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Prime Mixed Players

Solution

The Blues

Number of players from Chelsea: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Gold Players

Solution

Blaugrana

Number of players from FC Barcelona: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Mixed Players

Solution

League Legend

Number of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Rare Gold Players

Solution

League Finesse

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players

Solution

Les Blues

Number of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Prime Gold Players

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 45

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Mega Pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC price

The Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC will set you back around 735,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 790,000 on Xbox, and 785,000 on Origin PC.

It’s a little pricey. However, it will be available until Monday, December 20, meaning you’ll have plenty of time to do it.

FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC loan card

If you aren’t sure whether completing the full challenge is worth it for you, there is a five-match loan version of the card available via a separate SBC. It only requires one challenge to complete and is far cheaper.

Emmanuel Petit [Loan]

Number of players from France: Min 1

Player Level: Min Gold

Player Level: Team Chemistry: Min 30

Team Chemistry: Min 30 Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

FIFA 22 Emmanuel Petit Mid ICON SBC Loan price

As mentioned above, this option is much cheaper than the full SBC. It will only cost you around 5,500 FUT Coins on PlayStation, Xbox, and Origin PC.