How to complete Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC in FIFA 22: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS is giving FIFA 22 players the chance to kick off the new year by adding Clarence Seedorf’s Base ICON SBC card to their Ultimate Team squad. Here’s everything you need to know.
Clarence Seedorf is one of the most successful football players in UEFA Champions League history. He is the first and only player to have won the title with three different clubs; Ajax, Real Madrid, and twice with AC Milan.
Seedorf’s FIFA 22 Base ICON SBC card celebrates the earlier years of his career. It’s well-rounded with 84 passing, 84 dribbling, 83 pace, 83 physicality, 81 shooting, and 71 defending, which isn’t too surprising given his skills.
If you’d like to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.
FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC
Clarence Seedorf in-game stats
FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC requirements
Base ICON SBCs typically have tough requirements. This one isn’t too bad, though. You’ll still need to build seven different squads to unlock the card, but the criteria for each one are not too demanding.
Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:
Born Legend
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Bronze
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Two Rare Gold players pack
Solution
Rising Star
- Rare: Exactly 11
- Player Level: Exactly Silver
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Two Rare Gold players pack
Solution
De Kabel
- Number of players from Ajax: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 82
- Team Chemistry: Min 75
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Small Prime Gold players pack
Solution
Los Blancos
- Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 83
- Team Chemistry: Min 70
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack
Solution
Il Professore
- Number of players from Milan: Min 1
- IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 84
- Team Chemistry: Min 65
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Mixed Players pack
Solution
The Lions’ Silverware
- Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1
- Squad Rating: Min 85
- Team Chemistry: Min 60
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Prime Gold Players pack
Solution
87-Rated Squad
- Squad Rating: Min 87
- Team Chemistry: Min 50
- Number of players in the Squad: 11
- Reward: Rare Electrum Players pack
Solution
FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC cost
Clarence Seedorf’s Base ICON SBC card comes in at a modest price of 335,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 360,000 on Xbox, and 365,000 on PC Origin.
FIFA 22 Base ICON cards tend to be cheaper than their Prime ICON counterparts. However, Seedorf’s still packs a punch and could be a welcome addition to your squad.
