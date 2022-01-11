How to complete Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC in FIFA 22: solutions & cost

EA SPORTS is giving FIFA 22 players the chance to kick off the new year by adding Clarence Seedorf’s Base ICON SBC card to their Ultimate Team squad. Here’s everything you need to know.

Clarence Seedorf is one of the most successful football players in UEFA Champions League history. He is the first and only player to have won the title with three different clubs; Ajax, Real Madrid, and twice with AC Milan.

Seedorf’s FIFA 22 Base ICON SBC card celebrates the earlier years of his career. It’s well-rounded with 84 passing, 84 dribbling, 83 pace, 83 physicality, 81 shooting, and 71 defending, which isn’t too surprising given his skills.

If you’d like to add it to your squad, here’s everything you need to know.

FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC

Clarence Seedorf in-game stats

FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC requirements

Base ICON SBCs typically have tough requirements. This one isn’t too bad, though. You’ll still need to build seven different squads to unlock the card, but the criteria for each one are not too demanding.

Read More: How to complete FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Mid Icon Upgrade SBC

Here’s a list of them all, followed by the cheapest possible solution:

Born Legend

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Bronze

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold players pack

Solution

Rising Star

Rare: Exactly 11

Player Level: Exactly Silver

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Two Rare Gold players pack

Solution

De Kabel

Number of players from Ajax: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 82

Team Chemistry: Min 75

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Small Prime Gold players pack

Solution

Los Blancos

Number of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Team Chemistry: Min 70

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Mixed Players pack

Solution

Il Professore

Number of players from Milan: Min 1

IF + FUT-CHAMP Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 84

Team Chemistry: Min 65

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Mixed Players pack

Solution

The Lions’ Silverware

Number of players from Netherlands: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Team Chemistry: Min 60

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Prime Gold Players pack

Solution

87-Rated Squad

Squad Rating: Min 87

Team Chemistry: Min 50

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: Rare Electrum Players pack

Solution

FIFA 22 Clarence Seedorf Base ICON SBC cost

Clarence Seedorf’s Base ICON SBC card comes in at a modest price of 335,000 FUT Coins on PlayStation, 360,000 on Xbox, and 365,000 on PC Origin.

FIFA 22 Base ICON cards tend to be cheaper than their Prime ICON counterparts. However, Seedorf’s still packs a punch and could be a welcome addition to your squad.