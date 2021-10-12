FIFA 22 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

FIFA 22 is finally here, so it’s key you’re aware of the fastest players available to pick up in Ultimate Team for every position.

There’s a lot of factors that go into building an effective squad in Ultimate Team, including tactics, formation, and of course, star players.

However, one stat that is absolutely key in almost every position on the pitch is speed and pace.

While not everyone in your team has to be lightning-fast, it’s important you have at least one player in attack, midfield, and defense that can pull away from their opposite number if necessary.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are countless high-quality players from around the world that will be able to inject your FIFA 22 FUT team with the pace it needs to succeed.

Contents

Official Top 9 fastest players in FIFA 22

On September 21, EA revealed the top nine fastest players based on their stats in Ultimate Team, and it’s exactly who we expected to see at the top.

Player Pace Club Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers Alphonso Davies 96 Real Madrid Daniel James 95 Leeds United Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG Vinicius Jr 95 Real Madrid Gerrit Holtmann 94 VfL Bochum Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford Georges Nkoudou 94 Besiktas

Fastest Attackers in FIFA 22

If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 22, it’s key your upfront players have enough pace to beat defenders and get themselves into dangerous positions.

Not only that, fast wingers will always be able to put more crosses into the box and give your strikers the opportunities to put it in the back of the net.

Advertisement

Player Pace Club Price Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG 1.6m – 1.7m Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1,500 – 1700 Vinicius Jr 95 Real Madrid 11,000 – 12,000 Frank Acheampong 94 Shenzhen Kaisa 700 – 800 Inaki Williams 94 Athletic Club 700 – 800 Ismaila Sarr

94 Watford 700 – 800 Moussa Diaby 94 Leverkusen 750 – 850 Hirving Lozano 93 Napoli 750 – 850 Gyrano Kerk 93 FC Utrecht 500 – 600 Ousmane Dembele 93 Barcelona 70,000 – 71,000 Patson Daka 93 Leicester City 700 – 800 Fabian Castillo 92 FC Juarez 700 – 800 Jeremy Doku 92 Rennes 750 – 850 Sadio Mane 91 Liverpool 270,000 – 280,000 Neymar Jr 91 PSG 890,000 – 900,000 Timo Werner 91 Chelsea 20,000 – 21,000 Raheem Sterling 91 Manchester City 50,000 – 55,000

Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 22

While having pace upfront is incredibly important, it’s not always necessary in the midfield role.

However, adding one of these players to your starting XI will allow you to break through the opposite team’s defensive lines as well as track back quickly to thwart any counterattacks.

Player Pace Club Price Daniel James 95 Leeds United 700 – 800 Rafa Ferreira Silva 94 SL Benfica 750 – 800 Georges-Kevin Nkoudou 94 Besiktas 1,000 – 1,500 Kingsley Coman 93 Bayern Munich 38,000 – 39,000 Gelson Martins 93 AS Monaco 2,000 – 2,600 Leon Bailey 93 Aston Villa 1,500 – 1,900 Krepim Diatta 93 AS Monaco 500 – 550 Luis Diaz 92 FC Porto 700 – 800 Luis Quinones 92 Tigres 500 – 600 Alvaro Garcia Rivera 92 Rayo Vallecano 500 – 600 Moses Simon 92 FC Nantes 600 – 700 Amath Ndiaye 92 RCD Mallorca 500 – 550 Henry Onyekuru 92 Olympiacos CFP 600 – 700 Raphael Dias Belloli 91 Leeds United 2,500 – 2,600 Yimmi Chará 91 Portland Timbers 650 – 750 Alan Saint-Maximin 91 Newcastle United 10,000 – 11,000

Fastest Defenders in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is filled with fast-paced attackers looking to weave through your defense, that’s why it’s so important you have defenders that can match their speed and retake possession.

While a lot of these players will set you back a lot of coins, they’re definitely a worthy investment.

Player Pace Club Price Alphonso Davies 96 Bayern Munich 60,000 – 62,000 Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG 190,000 – 195,000 Theo Hernandez 93 Milan 72,000 – 74,000 Zaidu Sanusi 93 FC Porto 600 – 700 Ferland Mendy 92 Real Madrid 127,000 – 130,000 Kyle Walker 92 Manchester City 78,000 – 80,000 Leonardo Spinazzola 92 Roma FC 7,000 – 8,000 Jorge Sanchez 92 America 700 – 800 Manuel Lazzari 91 SS Lazio 850 – 1,000 Ryan Fredericks 91 West Ham 1,000 – 1,300 Paulo Otavio 91 VfL Wolfsburg 1,300 – 1,600 Jeremiah St. Juste 91 FSV Mainz OS 1,900 – 2,000 Juan Cuadrado 90 Piemonte Calcio 16,000 – 17,000 Yasser Al Shahrani 90 Al Hilal 700 – 800 Youcef Atal 90 OGC Nice 1,200 – 1,300 Joakim Moehle 89 Atalanta BC 700 – 800

So, there you have it, those are the fastest players for every position in FIFA 22. While it’s likely most of the top-tier fast players will be out of your budget, consider picking up a cheaper player while you build up your squad.

Advertisement

Read More: Best FIFA 22 young players to sign on Career Mode

Pace is such a valuable stat for a team to have in both attack and defense, so make sure your team isn’t lacking speed when you begin building up your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Good luck with building your squad in FIFA 22 and don’t forget to follow us @UltimateTeamUK.