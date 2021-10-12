FIFA 22 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

FIFA 22 is finally here, so it’s key you’re aware of the fastest players available to pick up in Ultimate Team for every position.
There’s a lot of factors that go into building an effective squad in Ultimate Team, including tactics, formation, and of course, star players.
However, one stat that is absolutely key in almost every position on the pitch is speed and pace.
While not everyone in your team has to be lightning-fast, it’s important you have at least one player in attack, midfield, and defense that can pull away from their opposite number if necessary.
Luckily, there are countless high-quality players from around the world that will be able to inject your FIFA 22 FUT team with the pace it needs to succeed.
Official Top 9 fastest players in FIFA 22
On September 21, EA revealed the top nine fastest players based on their stats in Ultimate Team, and it’s exactly who we expected to see at the top.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|Alphonso Davies
|96
|Real Madrid
|Daniel James
|95
|Leeds United
|Achraf Hakimi
|95
|PSG
|Vinicius Jr
|95
|Real Madrid
|Gerrit Holtmann
|94
|VfL Bochum
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|Georges Nkoudou
|94
|Besiktas
Fastest Attackers in FIFA 22
If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 22, it’s key your upfront players have enough pace to beat defenders and get themselves into dangerous positions.
Not only that, fast wingers will always be able to put more crosses into the box and give your strikers the opportunities to put it in the back of the net.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Price
|Kylian Mbappe
|97
|PSG
|1.6m – 1.7m
|Adama Traore
|96
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|1,500 – 1700
|Vinicius Jr
|95
|Real Madrid
|11,000 – 12,000
|Frank Acheampong
|94
|Shenzhen Kaisa
|700 – 800
|Inaki Williams
|94
|Athletic Club
|700 – 800
|Ismaila Sarr
|94
|Watford
|700 – 800
|Moussa Diaby
|94
|Leverkusen
|750 – 850
|Hirving Lozano
|93
|Napoli
|750 – 850
|Gyrano Kerk
|93
|FC Utrecht
|500 – 600
|Ousmane Dembele
|93
|Barcelona
|70,000 – 71,000
|Patson Daka
|93
|Leicester City
|700 – 800
|Fabian Castillo
|92
|FC Juarez
|700 – 800
|Jeremy Doku
|92
|Rennes
|750 – 850
|Sadio Mane
|91
|Liverpool
|270,000 – 280,000
|Neymar Jr
|91
|PSG
|890,000 – 900,000
|Timo Werner
|91
|Chelsea
|20,000 – 21,000
|Raheem Sterling
|91
|Manchester City
|50,000 – 55,000
Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 22
While having pace upfront is incredibly important, it’s not always necessary in the midfield role.
However, adding one of these players to your starting XI will allow you to break through the opposite team’s defensive lines as well as track back quickly to thwart any counterattacks.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Price
|Daniel James
|95
|Leeds United
|700 – 800
|Rafa Ferreira Silva
|94
|SL Benfica
|750 – 800
|Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
|94
|Besiktas
|1,000 – 1,500
|Kingsley Coman
|93
|Bayern Munich
|38,000 – 39,000
|Gelson Martins
|93
|AS Monaco
|2,000 – 2,600
|Leon Bailey
|93
|Aston Villa
|1,500 – 1,900
|Krepim Diatta
|93
|AS Monaco
|500 – 550
|Luis Diaz
|92
|FC Porto
|700 – 800
|Luis Quinones
|92
|Tigres
|500 – 600
|Alvaro Garcia Rivera
|92
|Rayo Vallecano
|500 – 600
|Moses Simon
|92
|FC Nantes
|600 – 700
|Amath Ndiaye
|92
|RCD Mallorca
|500 – 550
|Henry Onyekuru
|92
|Olympiacos CFP
|600 – 700
|Raphael Dias Belloli
|91
|Leeds United
|2,500 – 2,600
|Yimmi Chará
|91
|Portland Timbers
|650 – 750
|Alan Saint-Maximin
|91
|Newcastle United
|10,000 – 11,000
Fastest Defenders in FIFA 22
FIFA 22 is filled with fast-paced attackers looking to weave through your defense, that’s why it’s so important you have defenders that can match their speed and retake possession.
While a lot of these players will set you back a lot of coins, they’re definitely a worthy investment.
|Player
|Pace
|Club
|Price
|Alphonso Davies
|96
|Bayern Munich
|60,000 – 62,000
|Achraf Hakimi
|95
|PSG
|190,000 – 195,000
|Theo Hernandez
|93
|Milan
|72,000 – 74,000
|Zaidu Sanusi
|93
|FC Porto
|600 – 700
|Ferland Mendy
|92
|Real Madrid
|127,000 – 130,000
|Kyle Walker
|92
|Manchester City
|78,000 – 80,000
|Leonardo Spinazzola
|92
|Roma FC
|7,000 – 8,000
|Jorge Sanchez
|92
|America
|700 – 800
|Manuel Lazzari
|91
|SS Lazio
|850 – 1,000
|Ryan Fredericks
|91
|West Ham
|1,000 – 1,300
|Paulo Otavio
|91
|VfL Wolfsburg
|1,300 – 1,600
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|91
|FSV Mainz OS
|1,900 – 2,000
|Juan Cuadrado
|90
|Piemonte Calcio
|16,000 – 17,000
|Yasser Al Shahrani
|90
|Al Hilal
|700 – 800
|Youcef Atal
|90
|OGC Nice
|1,200 – 1,300
|Joakim Moehle
|89
|Atalanta BC
|700 – 800
So, there you have it, those are the fastest players for every position in FIFA 22. While it’s likely most of the top-tier fast players will be out of your budget, consider picking up a cheaper player while you build up your squad.
Pace is such a valuable stat for a team to have in both attack and defense, so make sure your team isn’t lacking speed when you begin building up your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.
Good luck with building your squad in FIFA 22 and don’t forget to follow us @UltimateTeamUK.