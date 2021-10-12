 FIFA 22 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders, defenders - Dexerto
FIFA 22 fastest players: Strikers, wingers, midfielders & defenders

Published: 12/Oct/2021 12:17 Updated: 12/Oct/2021 12:32

by Alex Garton
FIFA 22 fastest players
FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is finally here, so it’s key you’re aware of the fastest players available to pick up in Ultimate Team for every position.

There’s a lot of factors that go into building an effective squad in Ultimate Team, including tactics, formation, and of course, star players.

However, one stat that is absolutely key in almost every position on the pitch is speed and pace.

While not everyone in your team has to be lightning-fast, it’s important you have at least one player in attack, midfield, and defense that can pull away from their opposite number if necessary.

Luckily, there are countless high-quality players from around the world that will be able to inject your FIFA 22 FUT team with the pace it needs to succeed.

Contents

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 21
Pace is key to help your attackers beat defenders and get in front of goal.

Official Top 9 fastest players in FIFA 22

On September 21, EA revealed the top nine fastest players based on their stats in Ultimate Team, and it’s exactly who we expected to see at the top.

Player Pace Club
Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG
Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Alphonso Davies 96 Real Madrid
Daniel James 95 Leeds United
Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG
Vinicius Jr 95 Real Madrid
Gerrit Holtmann 94 VfL Bochum
Ismaila Sarr 94 Watford
Georges Nkoudou 94 Besiktas

Fastest Attackers in FIFA 22

If you’re looking to build a strong attack in FIFA 22, it’s key your upfront players have enough pace to beat defenders and get themselves into dangerous positions.

Not only that, fast wingers will always be able to put more crosses into the box and give your strikers the opportunities to put it in the back of the net.

Player Pace Club Price
Kylian Mbappe 97 PSG 1.6m – 1.7m
Adama Traore 96 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1,500 – 1700
Vinicius Jr  95  Real Madrid 11,000 – 12,000
Frank Acheampong 94 Shenzhen Kaisa 700 – 800
Inaki Williams  94  Athletic Club 700 – 800
Ismaila Sarr
  94  Watford 700 – 800
Moussa Diaby 94 Leverkusen 750 – 850
Hirving Lozano 93 Napoli 750 – 850
Gyrano Kerk  93  FC Utrecht 500 – 600
Ousmane Dembele 93 Barcelona 70,000 – 71,000
Patson Daka 93 Leicester City 700 – 800
Fabian Castillo 92 FC Juarez 700 – 800
Jeremy Doku 92 Rennes 750 – 850
Sadio Mane 91 Liverpool 270,000 – 280,000
Neymar Jr  91  PSG 890,000 – 900,000
Timo Werner 91  Chelsea 20,000 – 21,000
Raheem Sterling 91 Manchester City 50,000 – 55,000
Wingers FIFA 22
Fast attackers will often cost you quite a few coins to pick up.

Fastest Midfielders in FIFA 22

While having pace upfront is incredibly important, it’s not always necessary in the midfield role.

However, adding one of these players to your starting XI will allow you to break through the opposite team’s defensive lines as well as track back quickly to thwart any counterattacks.

Player Pace Club Price
Daniel James 95 Leeds United 700 – 800
Rafa Ferreira Silva 94 SL Benfica 750 – 800
Georges-Kevin Nkoudou 94 Besiktas 1,000 – 1,500
Kingsley Coman 93 Bayern Munich  38,000 – 39,000
Gelson Martins 93 AS Monaco 2,000 – 2,600
Leon Bailey 93 Aston Villa 1,500 – 1,900
Krepim Diatta 93 AS Monaco 500 – 550
Luis Diaz 92 FC Porto 700 – 800
Luis Quinones 92 Tigres 500 – 600
Alvaro Garcia Rivera 92 Rayo Vallecano 500 – 600
Moses Simon 92 FC Nantes 600 – 700
Amath Ndiaye 92 RCD Mallorca 500 – 550
Henry Onyekuru 92 Olympiacos CFP 600 – 700
Raphael Dias Belloli 91 Leeds United 2,500 – 2,600
Yimmi Chará 91 Portland Timbers 650 – 750
Alan Saint-Maximin 91 Newcastle United 10,000 – 11,000
Fastest midfielders FIFA 22
While pace isn’t always needed in midfield, it can be a great attribute to help create chances for your strikers.

Fastest Defenders in FIFA 22

FIFA 22 is filled with fast-paced attackers looking to weave through your defense, that’s why it’s so important you have defenders that can match their speed and retake possession.

While a lot of these players will set you back a lot of coins, they’re definitely a worthy investment.

Player Pace Club Price
Alphonso Davies 96 Bayern Munich 60,000 – 62,000
Achraf Hakimi 95 PSG 190,000 – 195,000
Theo Hernandez 93 Milan 72,000 – 74,000
Zaidu Sanusi 93 FC Porto 600 – 700
Ferland Mendy 92 Real Madrid 127,000 – 130,000
Kyle Walker 92 Manchester City 78,000 – 80,000
Leonardo Spinazzola 92 Roma FC 7,000 – 8,000
Jorge Sanchez 92 America 700 – 800
Manuel Lazzari 91 SS Lazio 850 – 1,000
Ryan Fredericks 91 West Ham 1,000 – 1,300
Paulo Otavio 91 VfL Wolfsburg 1,300 – 1,600
Jeremiah St. Juste 91 FSV Mainz OS 1,900 – 2,000
Juan Cuadrado 90 Piemonte Calcio 16,000 – 17,000
Yasser Al Shahrani 90 Al Hilal 700 – 800
Youcef Atal 90  OGC Nice 1,200 – 1,300
Joakim Moehle 89 Atalanta BC 700 – 800
FIFA 22 Defenders
Fast wing backs are always expensive, but definitely worth the money.

So, there you have it, those are the fastest players for every position in FIFA 22. While it’s likely most of the top-tier fast players will be out of your budget, consider picking up a cheaper player while you build up your squad.

Pace is such a valuable stat for a team to have in both attack and defense, so make sure your team isn’t lacking speed when you begin building up your FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Good luck with building your squad in FIFA 22 and don’t forget to follow us @UltimateTeamUK.

