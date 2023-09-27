GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best high-potential goalkeepers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

pickford ea fc 24EA SPORTS

EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are going to need one of the best goalkeepers in the game to achieve success, especially in the long term. If you’re looking to dip into the transfer market, here are the best goalkeepers with high potential this year.

Discovering a reliable goalkeeper is a cornerstone of building a successful squad in EA FC 24, especially in Career Mode.

We’ve scouted out all of the top goalkeeping talents, encompassing both seasoned veterans and blossoming talents plying their trade in top-tier leagues globally. Notably featured are PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Porto’s Diogo Costa, both under 25, epitomizing the high potential and growth margin these shot-stoppers could bring to your club.

Article continues after ad

This meticulously assembled shortlist is designed to grant every aspiring manager a substantial headstart before deploying their Global Scouting Network in-game. So, let’s dive right into it!

Referees in Premier League from EA FC 24EA SPORTS
Let’s find you a high-potential goalkeeper before you start the season on Career Mode.

High potential GKs in EA FC 24: Best goalkeepers to sign

The list of best goalkeepers below has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC official database, meaning you can easily spot the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech

For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all stats.

Article continues after ad
NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
G. Kobel258790Borussia Dortmund (2021 ~ 2026)€81.5M€64K
G. Donnarumma248790Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)€85M€90K
Alisson308990Liverpool (2018 ~ 2027)€77.5M€180K
T. Courtois319090Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2026)€63M€250K
M. Maignan278789Milan (2021 ~ 2026)€73M€90K
Ederson298889Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)€70M€210K
M. ter Stegen318989FC Barcelona (2014 ~ 2028)€54.5M€220K
Diogo Costa238288Porto (2016 ~ 2026)€39M€13K
J. Oblak308888Atlético Madrid (2014 ~ 2028)€61M€90K
G. Restes187087Toulouse (2021 ~ 2026)€3.6M€1K
M. Carnesecchi237987Atalanta (2019 ~ 2026)€33.5M€32K
A. Ramsdale258487Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026)€43M€105K
M. Neuer378787FC Bayern München (2011 ~ 2024)€9M€55K
G. Mamardashvili228086Valencia (2022 ~ 2027)€27.5M€26K
Unai Simón268386Athletic Club (2015 ~ 2025)€36.5M€31K
Álex Remiro288486Real Sociedad (2019 ~ 2027)€36M€43K
A. Onana278586Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)€46M€130K
W. Szczęsny338686Juventus (2017 ~ 2025)€22M€125K
B. Verbruggen207585Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)€10.5M€30K
A. Trubin217785Benfica (2023 ~ 2028)€20.5M€7K
M. Vandevoordt217585Genk (2018 ~ 2024)€11M€8K
G. Vicario268285Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028)€30.5M€76K
A. Meret268385Napoli (2019 ~ 2024)€34M€56K
Y. Bounou328585Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2026)€26.5M€54K
E. Martínez308585Aston Villa (2020 ~ 2027)€36M€100K
K. Navas368585Paris Saint Germain (2019 ~ 2024)€6M€60K
K. Trapp328585Eintracht Frankfurt (2019 ~ 2026)€26.5M€51K
André Gomes186384Benfica (2022 ~ 2028)€1.4M€500
D. Seimen176184VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)€925K€500
Andrew227584Gil Vicente (2021 ~ 2024)€11M€7K
J. Trafford207184Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)€4M€14K
E. Caprile217284Empoli (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€5M€15K
L. Chevalier217884Lille (2018 ~ 2027)€18.5M€17K
D. Livaković288284Fenerbahçe (2023 ~ 2028)€26M€38K
J. Pickford298284Everton (2017 ~ 2027)€25M€45K
N. Pope318484Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026)€22.5M€110K
K. Casteels318484VfL Wolfsburg (2015 ~ 2024)€22.5M€55K
P. Gulácsi338484RB Leipzig (2015 ~ 2025)€13.5M€60K
Y. Sommer348484Inter (2023 ~ 2026)€7M€84K
S. Desplanches206883Palermo (2023 ~ 2028)€2.5M€1K
Agirrezabala227383Athletic Club (2018 ~ 2025)€6M€13K
Luiz Júnior227483Famalicão (2019 ~ 2027)€8M€6K
G. Bazunu217183Southampton (2022 ~ 2027)€4M€13K
M. Di Gregorio257983Monza (2022 ~ 2027)€19M€38K
Y. Diouf237783Stade de Reims (2019 ~ 2027)€13.5M€15K
J. Bijlow257883Feyenoord (2015 ~ 2025)€16.5M€13K
A. Lafont247883Nantes (2021 ~ 2024)€17M€16K
O. Vlachodimos298183Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2027)€21.5M€63K
Kepa288183Real Madrid (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€22M€90K
B. Samba298183Lens (2022 ~ 2028)€21.5M€37K
H. Lloris368383Tottenham Hotspur (2012 ~ 2024)€4M€54K
J. Urbig196682SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)€2M€2K
K. Mier237482Atlético Nacional (2019 ~ 2025)€8M€4K
Arnau Tenas227082Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2026)€3.4M€21K
S. Meza237482Huracán (2020 ~ 2024)€8M€8K
M. Ramírez227582Independiente del Valle (2018 ~ 2023)€9.5M€650
M. Kovář237582Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2027)€9.5M€25K
I. Meslier237582Leeds United (2020 ~ 2026)€9.5M€24K
É. Mendy318282Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026)€16M€38K
D. Henderson267982Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)€17.5M€35K

No matter if you’re the manager of a lower-ranked side, pushing to escape relegation, or a title challenger – this list should have at least one perfect goalkeeper for your needs.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes

Article continues after ad

Related Topics

EA FC 24