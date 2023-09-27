Best high-potential goalkeepers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode
EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are going to need one of the best goalkeepers in the game to achieve success, especially in the long term. If you’re looking to dip into the transfer market, here are the best goalkeepers with high potential this year.
Discovering a reliable goalkeeper is a cornerstone of building a successful squad in EA FC 24, especially in Career Mode.
We’ve scouted out all of the top goalkeeping talents, encompassing both seasoned veterans and blossoming talents plying their trade in top-tier leagues globally. Notably featured are PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Porto’s Diogo Costa, both under 25, epitomizing the high potential and growth margin these shot-stoppers could bring to your club.
This meticulously assembled shortlist is designed to grant every aspiring manager a substantial headstart before deploying their Global Scouting Network in-game. So, let’s dive right into it!
High potential GKs in EA FC 24: Best goalkeepers to sign
The list of best goalkeepers below has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC official database, meaning you can easily spot the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.
For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all stats.
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|G. Kobel
|25
|87
|90
|Borussia Dortmund (2021 ~ 2026)
|€81.5M
|€64K
|G. Donnarumma
|24
|87
|90
|Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)
|€85M
|€90K
|Alisson
|30
|89
|90
|Liverpool (2018 ~ 2027)
|€77.5M
|€180K
|T. Courtois
|31
|90
|90
|Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2026)
|€63M
|€250K
|M. Maignan
|27
|87
|89
|Milan (2021 ~ 2026)
|€73M
|€90K
|Ederson
|29
|88
|89
|Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)
|€70M
|€210K
|M. ter Stegen
|31
|89
|89
|FC Barcelona (2014 ~ 2028)
|€54.5M
|€220K
|Diogo Costa
|23
|82
|88
|Porto (2016 ~ 2026)
|€39M
|€13K
|J. Oblak
|30
|88
|88
|Atlético Madrid (2014 ~ 2028)
|€61M
|€90K
|G. Restes
|18
|70
|87
|Toulouse (2021 ~ 2026)
|€3.6M
|€1K
|M. Carnesecchi
|23
|79
|87
|Atalanta (2019 ~ 2026)
|€33.5M
|€32K
|A. Ramsdale
|25
|84
|87
|Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026)
|€43M
|€105K
|M. Neuer
|37
|87
|87
|FC Bayern München (2011 ~ 2024)
|€9M
|€55K
|G. Mamardashvili
|22
|80
|86
|Valencia (2022 ~ 2027)
|€27.5M
|€26K
|Unai Simón
|26
|83
|86
|Athletic Club (2015 ~ 2025)
|€36.5M
|€31K
|Álex Remiro
|28
|84
|86
|Real Sociedad (2019 ~ 2027)
|€36M
|€43K
|A. Onana
|27
|85
|86
|Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€130K
|W. Szczęsny
|33
|86
|86
|Juventus (2017 ~ 2025)
|€22M
|€125K
|B. Verbruggen
|20
|75
|85
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028)
|€10.5M
|€30K
|A. Trubin
|21
|77
|85
|Benfica (2023 ~ 2028)
|€20.5M
|€7K
|M. Vandevoordt
|21
|75
|85
|Genk (2018 ~ 2024)
|€11M
|€8K
|G. Vicario
|26
|82
|85
|Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028)
|€30.5M
|€76K
|A. Meret
|26
|83
|85
|Napoli (2019 ~ 2024)
|€34M
|€56K
|Y. Bounou
|32
|85
|85
|Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2026)
|€26.5M
|€54K
|E. Martínez
|30
|85
|85
|Aston Villa (2020 ~ 2027)
|€36M
|€100K
|K. Navas
|36
|85
|85
|Paris Saint Germain (2019 ~ 2024)
|€6M
|€60K
|K. Trapp
|32
|85
|85
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2019 ~ 2026)
|€26.5M
|€51K
|André Gomes
|18
|63
|84
|Benfica (2022 ~ 2028)
|€1.4M
|€500
|D. Seimen
|17
|61
|84
|VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)
|€925K
|€500
|Andrew
|22
|75
|84
|Gil Vicente (2021 ~ 2024)
|€11M
|€7K
|J. Trafford
|20
|71
|84
|Burnley (2023 ~ 2028)
|€4M
|€14K
|E. Caprile
|21
|72
|84
|Empoli (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€5M
|€15K
|L. Chevalier
|21
|78
|84
|Lille (2018 ~ 2027)
|€18.5M
|€17K
|D. Livaković
|28
|82
|84
|Fenerbahçe (2023 ~ 2028)
|€26M
|€38K
|J. Pickford
|29
|82
|84
|Everton (2017 ~ 2027)
|€25M
|€45K
|N. Pope
|31
|84
|84
|Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026)
|€22.5M
|€110K
|K. Casteels
|31
|84
|84
|VfL Wolfsburg (2015 ~ 2024)
|€22.5M
|€55K
|P. Gulácsi
|33
|84
|84
|RB Leipzig (2015 ~ 2025)
|€13.5M
|€60K
|Y. Sommer
|34
|84
|84
|Inter (2023 ~ 2026)
|€7M
|€84K
|S. Desplanches
|20
|68
|83
|Palermo (2023 ~ 2028)
|€2.5M
|€1K
|Agirrezabala
|22
|73
|83
|Athletic Club (2018 ~ 2025)
|€6M
|€13K
|Luiz Júnior
|22
|74
|83
|Famalicão (2019 ~ 2027)
|€8M
|€6K
|G. Bazunu
|21
|71
|83
|Southampton (2022 ~ 2027)
|€4M
|€13K
|M. Di Gregorio
|25
|79
|83
|Monza (2022 ~ 2027)
|€19M
|€38K
|Y. Diouf
|23
|77
|83
|Stade de Reims (2019 ~ 2027)
|€13.5M
|€15K
|J. Bijlow
|25
|78
|83
|Feyenoord (2015 ~ 2025)
|€16.5M
|€13K
|A. Lafont
|24
|78
|83
|Nantes (2021 ~ 2024)
|€17M
|€16K
|O. Vlachodimos
|29
|81
|83
|Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2027)
|€21.5M
|€63K
|Kepa
|28
|81
|83
|Real Madrid (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€22M
|€90K
|B. Samba
|29
|81
|83
|Lens (2022 ~ 2028)
|€21.5M
|€37K
|H. Lloris
|36
|83
|83
|Tottenham Hotspur (2012 ~ 2024)
|€4M
|€54K
|J. Urbig
|19
|66
|82
|SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan)
|€2M
|€2K
|K. Mier
|23
|74
|82
|Atlético Nacional (2019 ~ 2025)
|€8M
|€4K
|Arnau Tenas
|22
|70
|82
|Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2026)
|€3.4M
|€21K
|S. Meza
|23
|74
|82
|Huracán (2020 ~ 2024)
|€8M
|€8K
|M. Ramírez
|22
|75
|82
|Independiente del Valle (2018 ~ 2023)
|€9.5M
|€650
|M. Kovář
|23
|75
|82
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2027)
|€9.5M
|€25K
|I. Meslier
|23
|75
|82
|Leeds United (2020 ~ 2026)
|€9.5M
|€24K
|É. Mendy
|31
|82
|82
|Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026)
|€16M
|€38K
|D. Henderson
|26
|79
|82
|Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)
|€17.5M
|€35K
No matter if you’re the manager of a lower-ranked side, pushing to escape relegation, or a title challenger – this list should have at least one perfect goalkeeper for your needs.
