Best high-potential goalkeepers to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are going to need one of the best goalkeepers in the game to achieve success, especially in the long term. If you’re looking to dip into the transfer market, here are the best goalkeepers with high potential this year.

Discovering a reliable goalkeeper is a cornerstone of building a successful squad in EA FC 24, especially in Career Mode.

We’ve scouted out all of the top goalkeeping talents, encompassing both seasoned veterans and blossoming talents plying their trade in top-tier leagues globally. Notably featured are PSG’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Porto’s Diogo Costa, both under 25, epitomizing the high potential and growth margin these shot-stoppers could bring to your club.

This meticulously assembled shortlist is designed to grant every aspiring manager a substantial headstart before deploying their Global Scouting Network in-game. So, let’s dive right into it!

Let's find you a high-potential goalkeeper before you start the season on Career Mode.

High potential GKs in EA FC 24: Best goalkeepers to sign

The list of best goalkeepers below has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC official database, meaning you can easily spot the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage G. Kobel 25 87 90 Borussia Dortmund (2021 ~ 2026) €81.5M €64K G. Donnarumma 24 87 90 Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026) €85M €90K Alisson 30 89 90 Liverpool (2018 ~ 2027) €77.5M €180K T. Courtois 31 90 90 Real Madrid (2018 ~ 2026) €63M €250K M. Maignan 27 87 89 Milan (2021 ~ 2026) €73M €90K Ederson 29 88 89 Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026) €70M €210K M. ter Stegen 31 89 89 FC Barcelona (2014 ~ 2028) €54.5M €220K Diogo Costa 23 82 88 Porto (2016 ~ 2026) €39M €13K J. Oblak 30 88 88 Atlético Madrid (2014 ~ 2028) €61M €90K G. Restes 18 70 87 Toulouse (2021 ~ 2026) €3.6M €1K M. Carnesecchi 23 79 87 Atalanta (2019 ~ 2026) €33.5M €32K A. Ramsdale 25 84 87 Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026) €43M €105K M. Neuer 37 87 87 FC Bayern München (2011 ~ 2024) €9M €55K G. Mamardashvili 22 80 86 Valencia (2022 ~ 2027) €27.5M €26K Unai Simón 26 83 86 Athletic Club (2015 ~ 2025) €36.5M €31K Álex Remiro 28 84 86 Real Sociedad (2019 ~ 2027) €36M €43K A. Onana 27 85 86 Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €130K W. Szczęsny 33 86 86 Juventus (2017 ~ 2025) €22M €125K B. Verbruggen 20 75 85 Brighton & Hove Albion (2023 ~ 2028) €10.5M €30K A. Trubin 21 77 85 Benfica (2023 ~ 2028) €20.5M €7K M. Vandevoordt 21 75 85 Genk (2018 ~ 2024) €11M €8K G. Vicario 26 82 85 Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2028) €30.5M €76K A. Meret 26 83 85 Napoli (2019 ~ 2024) €34M €56K Y. Bounou 32 85 85 Al Hilal (2023 ~ 2026) €26.5M €54K E. Martínez 30 85 85 Aston Villa (2020 ~ 2027) €36M €100K K. Navas 36 85 85 Paris Saint Germain (2019 ~ 2024) €6M €60K K. Trapp 32 85 85 Eintracht Frankfurt (2019 ~ 2026) €26.5M €51K André Gomes 18 63 84 Benfica (2022 ~ 2028) €1.4M €500 D. Seimen 17 61 84 VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027) €925K €500 Andrew 22 75 84 Gil Vicente (2021 ~ 2024) €11M €7K J. Trafford 20 71 84 Burnley (2023 ~ 2028) €4M €14K E. Caprile 21 72 84 Empoli (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €5M €15K L. Chevalier 21 78 84 Lille (2018 ~ 2027) €18.5M €17K D. Livaković 28 82 84 Fenerbahçe (2023 ~ 2028) €26M €38K J. Pickford 29 82 84 Everton (2017 ~ 2027) €25M €45K N. Pope 31 84 84 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026) €22.5M €110K K. Casteels 31 84 84 VfL Wolfsburg (2015 ~ 2024) €22.5M €55K P. Gulácsi 33 84 84 RB Leipzig (2015 ~ 2025) €13.5M €60K Y. Sommer 34 84 84 Inter (2023 ~ 2026) €7M €84K S. Desplanches 20 68 83 Palermo (2023 ~ 2028) €2.5M €1K Agirrezabala 22 73 83 Athletic Club (2018 ~ 2025) €6M €13K Luiz Júnior 22 74 83 Famalicão (2019 ~ 2027) €8M €6K G. Bazunu 21 71 83 Southampton (2022 ~ 2027) €4M €13K M. Di Gregorio 25 79 83 Monza (2022 ~ 2027) €19M €38K Y. Diouf 23 77 83 Stade de Reims (2019 ~ 2027) €13.5M €15K J. Bijlow 25 78 83 Feyenoord (2015 ~ 2025) €16.5M €13K A. Lafont 24 78 83 Nantes (2021 ~ 2024) €17M €16K O. Vlachodimos 29 81 83 Nottingham Forest (2023 ~ 2027) €21.5M €63K Kepa 28 81 83 Real Madrid (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €22M €90K B. Samba 29 81 83 Lens (2022 ~ 2028) €21.5M €37K H. Lloris 36 83 83 Tottenham Hotspur (2012 ~ 2024) €4M €54K J. Urbig 19 66 82 SpVgg Greuther Fürth (Jun 30, 2024 On Loan) €2M €2K K. Mier 23 74 82 Atlético Nacional (2019 ~ 2025) €8M €4K Arnau Tenas 22 70 82 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2026) €3.4M €21K S. Meza 23 74 82 Huracán (2020 ~ 2024) €8M €8K M. Ramírez 22 75 82 Independiente del Valle (2018 ~ 2023) €9.5M €650 M. Kovář 23 75 82 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2027) €9.5M €25K I. Meslier 23 75 82 Leeds United (2020 ~ 2026) €9.5M €24K É. Mendy 31 82 82 Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026) €16M €38K D. Henderson 26 79 82 Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028) €17.5M €35K

No matter if you’re the manager of a lower-ranked side, pushing to escape relegation, or a title challenger – this list should have at least one perfect goalkeeper for your needs.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

