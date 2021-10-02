FIFA 22 Premier League Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Player of the Month awards are back in FIFA 22, meaning fans are once again able to choose which real-life player’s performances have earned them a boosted Ultimate Team card. Here’s everything you need to know to vote and grab the cards when they drop in game.

Player of the Month cards will be nothing new to initiated FIFA fans. Monthly votes in regional leagues see the winners given their own POTM cards in Ultimate Team – boosted cards reflecting their improvements in form.

While the well-known Team of the Week cards offer modest stat improvements, POTM cards tend to be significantly improved versions of the players’ base cards.

FIFA 22 is no different and, like previous years, we expect the players to be unlockable through the completion of a squad building challenge (SBC).

How to vote for Premier League POTM in FIFA 22

If you want to get involved with the vote, you will have to wait until the nominees are announced. This typically happens towards the end of the month and are published on the Premier League’s Twitter.

After you know the nominees and have made your choice, follow the instructions below:

Head over to the EA SPORTS Premier League POTM website. Scroll through the candidates and make your choice Hit vote Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done!

September POTM Nominees and Winner

It’s worth noting that West Ham forward Michael Antonio won the August competition for Premier League’s POTM. However, that came a few weeks prior to the launch of FIFA 22, so he does not have an in-game card for that achievement.

The September nominees, though, have been confirmed. They are as follows:

Joao Cancelo – Man City

Cristiano Ronaldo – Man Utd

Antonio Rüdiger – Chelsea

Allan Saint-Maximin – Newcastle

Mohamed Salah – Liverpool

Ismaila Sarr – Watford

We can expect the winner to be announced in early October, with their card released in Ultimate Team shortly after.

Previous POTM winners

So far this season we’ve only had one Player of the Month named, West Ham United’s Michail Antonio. However, his card hasn’t dropped into FUT just yet.

As the season unfolds, we’ll update the below list with every award winner:

August – Michail Antonio

September – ?

As has become tradition with POTM, we can expect to see some incredible cards added as we go.