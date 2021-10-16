FIFA 22 Bundesliga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

FIFA 22’s Player of the Month (POTM) awards are handed out across six domestic leagues in Europe, and Bundesliga is one of them. Want to bolster your German squad? Here’s what you need to know about the Bundesliga POTM process in FIFA 22, including how to vote and the SBCs needed.

The now-iconic FIFA 22 POTM promotion is back, all cycle long. The world’s best players across the big domestic leagues will have a chance to get a massive upgrade in-game based on their big performances on the pitch.

Germany’s Bundesliga is one of the six domestic leagues in the FIFA 22 POTM promotion. Every month a new player will get an upgraded card, which players can typically get by completing an SBC (or a few).

Want to grab a Bundesliga POTM card to round out your FIFA 22 side? We’ve got all the details on German football’s big in-game reward here.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM in FIFA 22

Voting for the Bundesliga Player of the Month couldn’t be easier. All you have to do is hop onto the EA site, learn about the nominees, and click a few buttons:

Go to the EA SPORTS Bundesliga POTM website Scroll through the candidates and make your choice Hit vote Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done

September Bundesliga POTM nominees and winner

18-year-old Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz took home the first FIFA 22 Bundesliga POTM title against some stiff competition. Wirtz scored three goals and assisted in two in September to help Leverkusen start the 2021/22 season off strong.

🥁🥁🥁 At the age of just 1️⃣8️⃣, Florian #Wirtz is your #BundesligaPOTM for September 🗓 👏 A superstar in the making. 💫 pic.twitter.com/FuMoGIjPqi — Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) October 14, 2021

He’s been duly rewarded with a massive upgrade on his POTM card from 79 to 86 rating. His stats across the board, including 85 Passing and 89 Dribbling, make him a huge threat in the middle of the pitch.

Wirtz’ POTM card is also handy in front of goal, with his Shooting getting a big 14+ stat boost.

If you want to grab the scintillating POTM card in FIFA 22, you won’t have to cough up a bunch of money. It comes in at the rather affordable price of 50,000 coins with only two squads of fodder needed.

You’ll have until November 14 to complete the SBC, so there’s no rush either.

You can find the other nominees for September’s award below

Christian Gunter ⁠— SC Freiburg

Erling Haaland ⁠— Borussia Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich ⁠— Bayern Munich

Christopher Nkunku ⁠— RB Leipzig

Leroy Sane ⁠— Bayern Munich

Previous Bundesliga POTM winners in FIFA 22

For now, Wirtz is the only recipient of a Bundesliga FIFA 22 POTM card. However, as the year progresses, more stars will get their chance in the spotlight.

You can check out the other domestic FIFA 22 POTM winners across our other hubs.