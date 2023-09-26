GamingEA SPORTS FC

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best defenders to sign with high potential

hincapie ea fc 24 best defendersEA SPORTS

EA FC 24 Career Mode players will need to find a solid defensive unit to win trophies and achieve success. Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 with high potential, so you know exactly where to look when starting your save or when the transfer window opens up.

Diving into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, defending your goal is crucial for success. While your Global Scouting Network will unveil a plethora of defensive talents, many obscure names remain hidden gems awaiting discovery.

In this guide, we’ve unearthed the top 60 defenders boasting high potential, catering to every managerial strategy.

These players, carefully scouted for their future growth, could not only bolster your defense but also wear the captain’s armband someday – akin to Virgil van Dijk’s rise at Liverpool.

EA FC 24’s best defenders in Career Mode with high potential

van dijk ea fc 24EA SPORTS
Virgil van Dijk features on Career Mode’s best defenders list – but don’t expect much growth in potential.

From well-known prodigies to lesser-known stalwarts, our list provides a wide range of options to solidify your backline, ensuring your goal remains a fortress against the fiercest of attacks. It includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié, Ronald Araújo from Barcelona, and many more.

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting down their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode. So, let’s take a look!

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
R. Araujo248691FC Barcelona (2018 ~ 2026)€93M€175K
Rúben Dias268990Manchester City (2020 ~ 2027)€106.5M€250K
A. Bastoni248590Inter (2017 ~ 2028)€73.5M€95K
T. Hernández258590Milan (2019 ~ 2026)€73.5M€90K
Balde198189FC Barcelona (2021 ~ 2024)€53M€70K
E. Camavinga208289Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027)€56.5M€110K
W. Saliba228389Arsenal (2019 ~ 2024)€53M€105K
J. Koundé248589FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)€69.5M€160K
Éder Militão258689Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2025)€80M€210K
M. de Ligt238689FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)€83M€84K
J. Kimmich288889FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025)€88M€130K
V. van Dijk318989Liverpool (2018 ~ 2025)€70.5M€220K
António Silva197888Benfica (2022 ~ 2027)€28.5M€8K
J. Gvardiol218288Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)€44.5M€95K
N. Schlotterbeck238388Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)€49.5M€51K
A. Davies228388FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025)€52M€64K
F. Tomori258488Milan (2021 ~ 2027)€52.5M€84K
T. Alexander-Arnold248688Liverpool (2015 ~ 2025)€81M€140K
Marquinhos298788Paris Saint Germain (2013 ~ 2028)€73.5M€140K
J. Hato176887Ajax (2022 ~ 2025)€2.8M€500
Arnau Martínez208087Girona (2020 ~ 2025)€39.5M€22K
F. Parisi227787Fiorentina (2023 ~ 2028)€22.5M€39K
Nuno Mendes218287Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)€43.5M€63K
S. Botman238387Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2027)€47M€105K
Bremer268487Juventus (2022 ~ 2027)€49M€135K
L. Martínez258487Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027)€49.5M€140K
I. Konaté248187Liverpool (2021 ~ 2026)€37M€90K
R. Le Normand268287Real Sociedad (2016 ~ 2026)€40M€41K
R. Lewis187386Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)€7M€20K
G. Scalvini197586Atalanta (2021 ~ 2027)€11.5M€19K
D. Udogie207786Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)€22M€46K
Gonçalo Inácio217986Sporting CP (2019 ~ 2027)€33M€11K
P. Hincapié217986Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027)€33M€36K
J. Timber227986Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)€33M€80K
W. Fofana227986Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028)€33M€80K
M. Simakan237986RB Leipzig (2021 ~ 2027)€32.5M€43K
A. Buongiorno247786Torino (2018 ~ 2028)€22M€33K
Pau Torres268386Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028)€42M€100K
R. James238486Chelsea (2017 ~ 2028)€50.5M€120K
Kim Min Jae268486FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2028)€46M€82K
A. Hakimi248486Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)€50.5M€90K
N. Molina258286Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2027)€39.5M€59K
Gabriel258486Arsenal (2020 ~ 2027)€47M€130K
C. Romero258286Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)€38M€89K
D. Upamecano248286FC Bayern München (2021 ~ 2026)€39.5M€59K
A. Robertson298686Liverpool (2017 ~ 2026)€59.5M€170K
A. Laporte298586Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2026)€49.5M€70K
N. Süle278486Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2026)€45M€66K
João Cancelo (On Loan)298686FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€59.5M€195K
J. Stones298586Manchester City (2016 ~ 2026)€49.5M€180K
P. Dorgu186485Lecce (2022 ~ 2027)€1.8M€1K
J. Spileers186985Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026)€3.3M€3K
O. Diomande197585Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2027)€11.5M€6K
Fresneda187285Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2028)€5M€2K
M. van de Ven227885Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)€26.5M€59K
B. Meijer207385Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026)€7M€12K
C. Lukeba207785RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€21.5M€31K
M. Kerkez197585AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027)€11.5M€20K
M. Gusto207685Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€15.5M€53K
L. King196685Rangers (2020 ~ 2026)€2.1M€7K

Not all of the names on the Career Mode best defenders list above will be perfect for your needs, of course. For example, if you’re looking to construct a youthful team, the likes of Andy Robertson are probably not the right fit to execute that vision.

That said, there are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye. In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.

