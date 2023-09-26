EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best defenders to sign with high potential
EA FC 24 Career Mode players will need to find a solid defensive unit to win trophies and achieve success. Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 with high potential, so you know exactly where to look when starting your save or when the transfer window opens up.
Diving into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, defending your goal is crucial for success. While your Global Scouting Network will unveil a plethora of defensive talents, many obscure names remain hidden gems awaiting discovery.
In this guide, we’ve unearthed the top 60 defenders boasting high potential, catering to every managerial strategy.
These players, carefully scouted for their future growth, could not only bolster your defense but also wear the captain’s armband someday – akin to Virgil van Dijk’s rise at Liverpool.
EA FC 24’s best defenders in Career Mode with high potential
From well-known prodigies to lesser-known stalwarts, our list provides a wide range of options to solidify your backline, ensuring your goal remains a fortress against the fiercest of attacks. It includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié, Ronald Araújo from Barcelona, and many more.
Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting down their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode. So, let’s take a look!
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|R. Araujo
|24
|86
|91
|FC Barcelona (2018 ~ 2026)
|€93M
|€175K
|Rúben Dias
|26
|89
|90
|Manchester City (2020 ~ 2027)
|€106.5M
|€250K
|A. Bastoni
|24
|85
|90
|Inter (2017 ~ 2028)
|€73.5M
|€95K
|T. Hernández
|25
|85
|90
|Milan (2019 ~ 2026)
|€73.5M
|€90K
|Balde
|19
|81
|89
|FC Barcelona (2021 ~ 2024)
|€53M
|€70K
|E. Camavinga
|20
|82
|89
|Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027)
|€56.5M
|€110K
|W. Saliba
|22
|83
|89
|Arsenal (2019 ~ 2024)
|€53M
|€105K
|J. Koundé
|24
|85
|89
|FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)
|€69.5M
|€160K
|Éder Militão
|25
|86
|89
|Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2025)
|€80M
|€210K
|M. de Ligt
|23
|86
|89
|FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)
|€83M
|€84K
|J. Kimmich
|28
|88
|89
|FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025)
|€88M
|€130K
|V. van Dijk
|31
|89
|89
|Liverpool (2018 ~ 2025)
|€70.5M
|€220K
|António Silva
|19
|78
|88
|Benfica (2022 ~ 2027)
|€28.5M
|€8K
|J. Gvardiol
|21
|82
|88
|Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028)
|€44.5M
|€95K
|N. Schlotterbeck
|23
|83
|88
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)
|€49.5M
|€51K
|A. Davies
|22
|83
|88
|FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025)
|€52M
|€64K
|F. Tomori
|25
|84
|88
|Milan (2021 ~ 2027)
|€52.5M
|€84K
|T. Alexander-Arnold
|24
|86
|88
|Liverpool (2015 ~ 2025)
|€81M
|€140K
|Marquinhos
|29
|87
|88
|Paris Saint Germain (2013 ~ 2028)
|€73.5M
|€140K
|J. Hato
|17
|68
|87
|Ajax (2022 ~ 2025)
|€2.8M
|€500
|Arnau Martínez
|20
|80
|87
|Girona (2020 ~ 2025)
|€39.5M
|€22K
|F. Parisi
|22
|77
|87
|Fiorentina (2023 ~ 2028)
|€22.5M
|€39K
|Nuno Mendes
|21
|82
|87
|Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)
|€43.5M
|€63K
|S. Botman
|23
|83
|87
|Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2027)
|€47M
|€105K
|Bremer
|26
|84
|87
|Juventus (2022 ~ 2027)
|€49M
|€135K
|L. Martínez
|25
|84
|87
|Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027)
|€49.5M
|€140K
|I. Konaté
|24
|81
|87
|Liverpool (2021 ~ 2026)
|€37M
|€90K
|R. Le Normand
|26
|82
|87
|Real Sociedad (2016 ~ 2026)
|€40M
|€41K
|R. Lewis
|18
|73
|86
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€20K
|G. Scalvini
|19
|75
|86
|Atalanta (2021 ~ 2027)
|€11.5M
|€19K
|D. Udogie
|20
|77
|86
|Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)
|€22M
|€46K
|Gonçalo Inácio
|21
|79
|86
|Sporting CP (2019 ~ 2027)
|€33M
|€11K
|P. Hincapié
|21
|79
|86
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027)
|€33M
|€36K
|J. Timber
|22
|79
|86
|Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)
|€33M
|€80K
|W. Fofana
|22
|79
|86
|Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028)
|€33M
|€80K
|M. Simakan
|23
|79
|86
|RB Leipzig (2021 ~ 2027)
|€32.5M
|€43K
|A. Buongiorno
|24
|77
|86
|Torino (2018 ~ 2028)
|€22M
|€33K
|Pau Torres
|26
|83
|86
|Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028)
|€42M
|€100K
|R. James
|23
|84
|86
|Chelsea (2017 ~ 2028)
|€50.5M
|€120K
|Kim Min Jae
|26
|84
|86
|FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€82K
|A. Hakimi
|24
|84
|86
|Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026)
|€50.5M
|€90K
|N. Molina
|25
|82
|86
|Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2027)
|€39.5M
|€59K
|Gabriel
|25
|84
|86
|Arsenal (2020 ~ 2027)
|€47M
|€130K
|C. Romero
|25
|82
|86
|Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027)
|€38M
|€89K
|D. Upamecano
|24
|82
|86
|FC Bayern München (2021 ~ 2026)
|€39.5M
|€59K
|A. Robertson
|29
|86
|86
|Liverpool (2017 ~ 2026)
|€59.5M
|€170K
|A. Laporte
|29
|85
|86
|Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2026)
|€49.5M
|€70K
|N. Süle
|27
|84
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2026)
|€45M
|€66K
|João Cancelo (On Loan)
|29
|86
|86
|FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€59.5M
|€195K
|J. Stones
|29
|85
|86
|Manchester City (2016 ~ 2026)
|€49.5M
|€180K
|P. Dorgu
|18
|64
|85
|Lecce (2022 ~ 2027)
|€1.8M
|€1K
|J. Spileers
|18
|69
|85
|Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026)
|€3.3M
|€3K
|O. Diomande
|19
|75
|85
|Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2027)
|€11.5M
|€6K
|Fresneda
|18
|72
|85
|Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2028)
|€5M
|€2K
|M. van de Ven
|22
|78
|85
|Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)
|€26.5M
|€59K
|B. Meijer
|20
|73
|85
|Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026)
|€7M
|€12K
|C. Lukeba
|20
|77
|85
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€21.5M
|€31K
|M. Kerkez
|19
|75
|85
|AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027)
|€11.5M
|€20K
|M. Gusto
|20
|76
|85
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€15.5M
|€53K
|L. King
|19
|66
|85
|Rangers (2020 ~ 2026)
|€2.1M
|€7K
Not all of the names on the Career Mode best defenders list above will be perfect for your needs, of course. For example, if you’re looking to construct a youthful team, the likes of Andy Robertson are probably not the right fit to execute that vision.
That said, there are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye. In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.
Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:
EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes