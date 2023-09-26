EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best defenders to sign with high potential

EA FC 24 Career Mode players will need to find a solid defensive unit to win trophies and achieve success. Here are the best defenders in EA FC 24 with high potential, so you know exactly where to look when starting your save or when the transfer window opens up.

Diving into EA FC 24’s Career Mode, defending your goal is crucial for success. While your Global Scouting Network will unveil a plethora of defensive talents, many obscure names remain hidden gems awaiting discovery.

In this guide, we’ve unearthed the top 60 defenders boasting high potential, catering to every managerial strategy.

These players, carefully scouted for their future growth, could not only bolster your defense but also wear the captain’s armband someday – akin to Virgil van Dijk’s rise at Liverpool.

EA FC 24’s best defenders in Career Mode with high potential

EA SPORTS Virgil van Dijk features on Career Mode’s best defenders list – but don’t expect much growth in potential.

From well-known prodigies to lesser-known stalwarts, our list provides a wide range of options to solidify your backline, ensuring your goal remains a fortress against the fiercest of attacks. It includes Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapié, Ronald Araújo from Barcelona, and many more.

Courtesy of the EA FC database, we have shortlisted the best defenders in the game, noting down their age, overall rating, potential, value, and when their contract runs out in Career Mode. So, let’s take a look!

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage R. Araujo 24 86 91 FC Barcelona (2018 ~ 2026) €93M €175K Rúben Dias 26 89 90 Manchester City (2020 ~ 2027) €106.5M €250K A. Bastoni 24 85 90 Inter (2017 ~ 2028) €73.5M €95K T. Hernández 25 85 90 Milan (2019 ~ 2026) €73.5M €90K Balde 19 81 89 FC Barcelona (2021 ~ 2024) €53M €70K E. Camavinga 20 82 89 Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027) €56.5M €110K W. Saliba 22 83 89 Arsenal (2019 ~ 2024) €53M €105K J. Koundé 24 85 89 FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027) €69.5M €160K Éder Militão 25 86 89 Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2025) €80M €210K M. de Ligt 23 86 89 FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027) €83M €84K J. Kimmich 28 88 89 FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025) €88M €130K V. van Dijk 31 89 89 Liverpool (2018 ~ 2025) €70.5M €220K António Silva 19 78 88 Benfica (2022 ~ 2027) €28.5M €8K J. Gvardiol 21 82 88 Manchester City (2023 ~ 2028) €44.5M €95K N. Schlotterbeck 23 83 88 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €49.5M €51K A. Davies 22 83 88 FC Bayern München (2019 ~ 2025) €52M €64K F. Tomori 25 84 88 Milan (2021 ~ 2027) €52.5M €84K T. Alexander-Arnold 24 86 88 Liverpool (2015 ~ 2025) €81M €140K Marquinhos 29 87 88 Paris Saint Germain (2013 ~ 2028) €73.5M €140K J. Hato 17 68 87 Ajax (2022 ~ 2025) €2.8M €500 Arnau Martínez 20 80 87 Girona (2020 ~ 2025) €39.5M €22K F. Parisi 22 77 87 Fiorentina (2023 ~ 2028) €22.5M €39K Nuno Mendes 21 82 87 Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026) €43.5M €63K S. Botman 23 83 87 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2027) €47M €105K Bremer 26 84 87 Juventus (2022 ~ 2027) €49M €135K L. Martínez 25 84 87 Manchester United (2022 ~ 2027) €49.5M €140K I. Konaté 24 81 87 Liverpool (2021 ~ 2026) €37M €90K R. Le Normand 26 82 87 Real Sociedad (2016 ~ 2026) €40M €41K R. Lewis 18 73 86 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €7M €20K G. Scalvini 19 75 86 Atalanta (2021 ~ 2027) €11.5M €19K D. Udogie 20 77 86 Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027) €22M €46K Gonçalo Inácio 21 79 86 Sporting CP (2019 ~ 2027) €33M €11K P. Hincapié 21 79 86 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027) €33M €36K J. Timber 22 79 86 Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028) €33M €80K W. Fofana 22 79 86 Chelsea (2022 ~ 2028) €33M €80K M. Simakan 23 79 86 RB Leipzig (2021 ~ 2027) €32.5M €43K A. Buongiorno 24 77 86 Torino (2018 ~ 2028) €22M €33K Pau Torres 26 83 86 Aston Villa (2023 ~ 2028) €42M €100K R. James 23 84 86 Chelsea (2017 ~ 2028) €50.5M €120K Kim Min Jae 26 84 86 FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €82K A. Hakimi 24 84 86 Paris Saint Germain (2021 ~ 2026) €50.5M €90K N. Molina 25 82 86 Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2027) €39.5M €59K Gabriel 25 84 86 Arsenal (2020 ~ 2027) €47M €130K C. Romero 25 82 86 Tottenham Hotspur (2022 ~ 2027) €38M €89K D. Upamecano 24 82 86 FC Bayern München (2021 ~ 2026) €39.5M €59K A. Robertson 29 86 86 Liverpool (2017 ~ 2026) €59.5M €170K A. Laporte 29 85 86 Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2026) €49.5M €70K N. Süle 27 84 86 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2026) €45M €66K João Cancelo (On Loan) 29 86 86 FC Barcelona (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €59.5M €195K J. Stones 29 85 86 Manchester City (2016 ~ 2026) €49.5M €180K P. Dorgu 18 64 85 Lecce (2022 ~ 2027) €1.8M €1K J. Spileers 18 69 85 Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026) €3.3M €3K O. Diomande 19 75 85 Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2027) €11.5M €6K Fresneda 18 72 85 Sporting CP (2023 ~ 2028) €5M €2K M. van de Ven 22 78 85 Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029) €26.5M €59K B. Meijer 20 73 85 Club Brugge (2022 ~ 2026) €7M €12K C. Lukeba 20 77 85 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €21.5M €31K M. Kerkez 19 75 85 AFC Bournemouth (2023 ~ 2027) €11.5M €20K M. Gusto 20 76 85 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €15.5M €53K L. King 19 66 85 Rangers (2020 ~ 2026) €2.1M €7K

Not all of the names on the Career Mode best defenders list above will be perfect for your needs, of course. For example, if you’re looking to construct a youthful team, the likes of Andy Robertson are probably not the right fit to execute that vision.

That said, there are options for all budgets and age brackets above, so have a look around and see if something catches your eye. In a few seasons, the younger players on this list will all feature for the biggest teams around the world – so getting in early could give you a huge advantage.

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

