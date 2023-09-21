EA FC 24: Best loan players to sign in Career Mode
EA SPORTS FC Career Mode managers will all be working with different budgets, but a good loanee is always a viable option – whether you’re battling relegation or in a title race. Here’s EA FC 24’s best loan players for you to sign.
In previous years, Career Mode players might have found it difficult to find high-quality loanees that are willing to come to their club.
However, there are some really exciting names listed as available for temporary deals this year – and others you can sign temporarily if you enquire.
Let’s take a look at EA FC 24‘s best loan players, all of which are available in the first season of your Career Mode save.
Best loan players you can sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode
At a glance, you will see exciting options for attacking positions such as Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson, Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, and Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic.
- Carney Chukwuemeka (CM) – Chelsea
- Jarell Quansah (CB) – Liverpool
- Jovan Zivkovic (ST) – SK Rapid Wien
- Martim Neto (CM) – Benfica
- Mohamed Toure (ST) – Stade De Reims
- Romeo Vermant (ST) – Club Brugge
- Tom Rothe (LWB) – Borussia Dortmund
- Tommaso Barbieri (RB) – Juventus
- Yoan Bonny (ST) – Brighton
- Anthony Descotte (ST) – SP. Charleroi
- Charlie McNeill (ST) – Manchester United
- Daniel Maldini (CAM) – AC Milan
- Dexter Lembikisa (RB) – Wolves
- Divin Mubama (ST) – West Ham
- Stefan Bajcetic (CM) – Liverpool
- Yasin Ayari (CM) – Brighton
- Carlos Baleba (CM) – Brighton
- Fabio Carvalho (CAM) – Liverpool
- Giuseppe Ambrosino (ST) – Napoli
- Levi Colwill (CB) – Chelsea
- Evan Ferguson (ST) – Brighton
- Ahmetcan Kaplan (CB) – Ajax
- Mike Kleijn (LB)– Feyenoord
- Ayman Auorir (CAM) – Bayer Leverkusen
- Miguel Azeez (CM) – Koln
- Ilaix Moriba (CM) – RB Leipzig
- Octavian Popescu (LW) – FCSB
- Habib Diarra (CM) – Villarreal
- Arda Guler (CAM) – Real Madrid
Note: Every player in the list below are between high 60s to mid 70s where OVR rating is concerned.
Not every single one of these players are listed for loan, so don’t expect to see the likes of Madrid or Manchster United putting their hot prospects in the shop window.
However, searching for them directly and enquiring about their availaibility will get the deal over the line – if you have enough money for a percentage of their wages. As always, loan deals vary from six months to two years long and you have the option to put a buy clause in there, too.
