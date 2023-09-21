EA FC 24: Best loan players to sign in Career Mode

EA SPORTS FC Career Mode managers will all be working with different budgets, but a good loanee is always a viable option – whether you’re battling relegation or in a title race. Here’s EA FC 24’s best loan players for you to sign.

In previous years, Career Mode players might have found it difficult to find high-quality loanees that are willing to come to their club.

However, there are some really exciting names listed as available for temporary deals this year – and others you can sign temporarily if you enquire.

Let’s take a look at EA FC 24‘s best loan players, all of which are available in the first season of your Career Mode save.

Best loan players you can sign in EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA SPORTS Evan Ferguson looks a very good option for a loan deal – and he’s not too expensive to sign either.

At a glance, you will see exciting options for attacking positions such as Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson, Real Madrid’s Arda Guler, and Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic.

Carney Chukwuemeka (CM) – Chelsea

Jarell Quansah (CB) – Liverpool

Jovan Zivkovic (ST) – SK Rapid Wien

Martim Neto (CM) – Benfica

Mohamed Toure (ST) – Stade De Reims

Romeo Vermant (ST) – Club Brugge

Tom Rothe (LWB) – Borussia Dortmund

Tommaso Barbieri (RB) – Juventus

Yoan Bonny (ST) – Brighton

Anthony Descotte (ST) – SP. Charleroi

Charlie McNeill (ST) – Manchester United

Daniel Maldini (CAM) – AC Milan

Dexter Lembikisa (RB) – Wolves

Divin Mubama (ST) – West Ham

Stefan Bajcetic (CM) – Liverpool

Yasin Ayari (CM) – Brighton

Carlos Baleba (CM) – Brighton

Fabio Carvalho (CAM) – Liverpool

Giuseppe Ambrosino (ST) – Napoli

Levi Colwill (CB) – Chelsea

Evan Ferguson (ST) – Brighton

Ahmetcan Kaplan (CB) – Ajax

Mike Kleijn (LB)– Feyenoord

Ayman Auorir (CAM) – Bayer Leverkusen

Miguel Azeez (CM) – Koln

Ilaix Moriba (CM) – RB Leipzig

Octavian Popescu (LW) – FCSB

Habib Diarra (CM) – Villarreal

Arda Guler (CAM) – Real Madrid

Note: Every player in the list below are between high 60s to mid 70s where OVR rating is concerned.

Not every single one of these players are listed for loan, so don’t expect to see the likes of Madrid or Manchster United putting their hot prospects in the shop window.

However, searching for them directly and enquiring about their availaibility will get the deal over the line – if you have enough money for a percentage of their wages. As always, loan deals vary from six months to two years long and you have the option to put a buy clause in there, too.

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out the list below:

