FIFA 22 Eredivisie Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Eredivisie is the sixth league to get FIFA 22 Player of the Month (POTM) cards. New stars will receive huge upgrades each month in-game. Here’s the list of winners so far in 2022, and how you can complete the SBCs to recruit them in Ultimate Team.

The Eredivisie joins Serie A as the sixth league to receive monthly POTM cards in FIFA 22.

While the league doesn’t necessarily feature top-level talent like the big five, there’s still plenty of nifty squads you can build out of the Dutch domestic competition.

Not only that, but some of the players will make for great links to Dutch stars in other leagues if you’re feeling a bit of national pride. No longer will you have to wait for Team of the Season (TOTS) to grab the best Eredivisie players, they’re now coming monthly.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about the FIFA 22 Eredivisie POTM cards, and how you can unlock them through SBCs.

September Eredivisie POTM winner: Guus Til

Dutch rising star Guus Til picked up the first Eredivisie POTM in the first month of his loan spell at Feyenoord. He scored back-to-back braces in the squad’s key wins against Heerenveen and Nijmegen.

Starting this season, the Eredivisie Player of the Month will also be honoured monthly in the game #FIFA22 😍 Guus Til (@Feyenoord) is the first Eredivisie player to have a special card in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team Read more:https://t.co/VTu48kXDQ9 pic.twitter.com/cEDb7ijx6Y — Eredivisie (English) (@EredivisieEN) October 7, 2021

It’s a massive boost on his base 72 card, kicking up his stats to a respectable 82 rating ⁠— the second-highest in the league behind Ajax’s Dusan Tadic at 84. The CAM has gotten a big +13 to his Shooting, +12 to his Pace and Passing, and +11 on his Dribbling.

Advertisement

With 70+ in every stat, you can slap a Shadow on him to bring that to 80+ (with 92 Sprint Speed for the meta slaves), making him a great box-to-box midfielder for under 10,000 coins. If you need to build some links to some Dutch players like Frenkie de Jong, Til is a great option.

You have until October 21 to finish the SBC, so get in quick if you want to grab the Eredivisie’s first ever POTM card.

Previous Eredivisie POTM winners in FIFA 22

Guus Til is currently the only Eredivisie player to ever get a POTM card. However, there’ll be new ones every month in FIFA 22, and we’ll add them here as they release.

Advertisement

You can check out the other domestic FIFA 22 POTM winners across our other hubs.