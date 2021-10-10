FIFA 22 Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Serie A is one of two new leagues joining the FIFA 22 Player of the Month (POTM) catalogue. Each month, a new star will be crowned, receiving an upgraded card in-game. Here’s the list of winners so far in 2022, and how you can get each card.

The Serie A has finally joined the FIFA POTM party, with a new rights deal between EA and the league adding the juiced-up cards into the game.

In FIFA 22, you’ll be able play as your favorite Serie A stars ⁠— when they’re nominated for the POTM award ⁠— and grab a great card in-game to show off. No longer do you have to wait for Team of the Season (TOTS), you can get them right now.

Here’s what you need to know about the FIFA 22 Serie A POTM cards, and how you can unlock them through SBCs.

September Serie A POTM winner: Kalidou Koulibaly

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly got the nod for Serie A’s first-ever POTM card, with the Senegalese star netting two goals and an assist across September. He has also been a big factor in Napoli’s seven-game winning run.

Koulibaly’s 88-rated POTM card is a +2 upgrade on his base card, and really helps out with some of the centre back’s lacking stats. A Passing increase to 54 makes him a bit better of getting the ball out of defense.

However, where this card shines in its sweeper coverage of the box. With 83 Pace, 89 Defending, and 87 Physical, he is a dominant force in the back third ⁠— especially when you consider he stands at 6’2”.

If you want to grab Koulibaly’s card, you’ll need to complete an SBC and fill out four squads. They’re not insanely expensive ⁠— except for the 87-rated squad ⁠— but it’ll set you back around 160,000 coins all up.

You have until October 21 to complete the Koulibaly POTM before the next Serie A star comes along.

Previous Serie A POTM winners in FIFA 22

Currently, Koulibaly is the only player to get a Serie A POTM card in FIFA 22. However, as the year progresses, we will drop the class of 2022 here.

You can check out the other domestic FIFA 22 POTM winners across our other hubs.