Best high-potential midfielders to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

gavi barcelona ea fc 24EA SPORTS

EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are always in need of talented CMs, CAMs, and CDMs in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best high-potential midfielders you can sign this year.

Navigating through the vast array of midfield maestros in FC 24 can be a thrilling yet daunting task, especially when hunting for players poised to dominate the center of the park in Manager Career.

Our handpicked list of exceptional midfielders will help you when the transfer window opens up in your save, showcasing a blend of not just emerging talents but also veterans from the most competitive leagues.

Among the young prodigies featured are Barcelona’s Gavi and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, both embodying the epitome of potential and dynamism essential for orchestrating play or breaking down opposition attacks.

Hopefully, our shortlist will equip every manager with a robust foundation before engaging their Global Scouting Network in-game, ensuring a balanced and formidable midfield battalion.

Best midfielders in EA FC 24 with high potential

The following shortlist has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC database, showing the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is CM or CAM – although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.

For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all the stats.

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
J. Musiala208693FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)€134.5M€79K
Pedri208692FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)€105M€165K
F. Valverde248892Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027)€130.5M€270K
F. Wirtz208591Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027)€83.5M€65K
J. Bellingham208691Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)€100.5M€175K
K. De Bruyne329191Manchester City (2015 ~ 2025)€103M€350K
Gavi188390FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)€68.5M€60K
Rodri278990Manchester City (2019 ~ 2027)€105.5M€250K
F. de Jong268790FC Barcelona (2019 ~ 2026)€103.5M€240K
M. Ødegaard248790Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026)€109M€170K
L. Messi369090Inter Miami (2023 ~ 2025)€41M€23K
Gabri Veiga217889Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026)€31.5M€28K
E. Camavinga208289Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027)€56.5M€110K
E. Fernández228389Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031)€58M€120K
X. Simons (On Loan)207989RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€38.5M€58K
A. Tchouaméni238489Real Madrid (2022 ~ 2028)€58.5M€160K
S. Tonali238689Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028)€84M€140K
J. Kimmich288889FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025)€88M€130K
Casemiro318989Manchester United (2022 ~ 2026)€72M€240K
W. Zaïre-Emery177588Paris Saint Germain (2022 ~ 2025)€13M€8K
F. Miretti197588Juventus (2021 ~ 2027)€13.5M€42K
A. Güler187788Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)€22M€41K
C. Nkunku258688Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029)€86.5M€185K
I. Bennacer258488Milan (2019 ~ 2027)€53.5M€84K
N. Barella268688Inter (2020 ~ 2026)€83.5M€135K
Bernardo Silva288888Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)€91.5M€270K
Bruno Fernandes288888Manchester United (2020 ~ 2026)€92M€260K
T. Baldanzi207787Empoli (2021 ~ 2027)€23M€10K
N. Fagioli227787Juventus (2019 ~ 2026)€23.5M€73K
Bruno Guimarães258487Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026)€55.5M€145K
R. Gravenberch217987Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)€39.5M€76K
T. Almada227987Atlanta United (2022 ~ 2025)€39.5M€10K
Sancet238187Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032)€40.5M€31K
Dani Olmo258387RB Leipzig (2020 ~ 2027)€50.5M€71K
K. Havertz248287Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)€46M€110K
D. Rice248587Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)€63M€130K
L. Modrić378787Real Madrid (2012 ~ 2024)€25M€190K
N. Lahmadi186586Toulouse (2023 ~ 2026)€2.3M€2K
João Neves186986Benfica (2022 ~ 2028)€3.5M€2K
Stefan Bajcetic187286Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027)€5M€15K
S. Pafundi (On Loan)176786Udinese (Loan until 2026)€2.5M€750
R. Lewis187386Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)€7M€20K
D. Doué187186Rennes (2022 ~ 2026)€4.4M€9K
F. Chaïbi207586Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€12.5M€24K
G. Prestianni177086Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024)€4M€1K
P. Wanner (On Loan)176386Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€1.5M€1K
A. Zakharyan207586Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029)€12.5M€23K
T. Bischof186686TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025)€2.4M€3K
R. Lavia197386Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€7M€32K
M. Baturina207486Dinamo Zagreb (2021 ~ 2028)€10M€700
A. Schjelderup (On Loan)197186Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)€4.4M€5K
B. El Khannouss197186Genk (2020 ~ 2027)€4.4M€6K
N. Rovella (On Loan)217786Lazio (Loan until Jun 30, 2025)€23.5M€62K
S. Ricci217686Torino (2022 ~ 2026)€16M€26K
M. Ugarte (On Loan)228186Paris Saint Germain (Loan until 2028)€36.5M€69K
R. Cherki197586Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025)€12M€18K
J. Álvarez238086Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)€33.5M€115K
M. Kudus227986West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028)€35.5M€69K
O. Kökçü228286Benfica (2023 ~ 2028)€44M€18K
E. Elmas238086Napoli (2019 ~ 2025)€33.5M€52K

There are lots of wonderkids on this list, many of which aren’t too expensive to pick up in the first season. Watch out, though, as their value will increase sharply season on season in your save. Getting them in early is the best course of action!

