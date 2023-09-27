Best high-potential midfielders to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are always in need of talented CMs, CAMs, and CDMs in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best high-potential midfielders you can sign this year.

Navigating through the vast array of midfield maestros in FC 24 can be a thrilling yet daunting task, especially when hunting for players poised to dominate the center of the park in Manager Career.

Our handpicked list of exceptional midfielders will help you when the transfer window opens up in your save, showcasing a blend of not just emerging talents but also veterans from the most competitive leagues.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Among the young prodigies featured are Barcelona’s Gavi and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, both embodying the epitome of potential and dynamism essential for orchestrating play or breaking down opposition attacks.

Hopefully, our shortlist will equip every manager with a robust foundation before engaging their Global Scouting Network in-game, ensuring a balanced and formidable midfield battalion.

Best midfielders in EA FC 24 with high potential

The following shortlist has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC database, showing the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is CM or CAM – although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.

Article continues after ad

For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all the stats.

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage J. Musiala 20 86 93 FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026) €134.5M €79K Pedri 20 86 92 FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026) €105M €165K F. Valverde 24 88 92 Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027) €130.5M €270K F. Wirtz 20 85 91 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027) €83.5M €65K J. Bellingham 20 86 91 Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029) €100.5M €175K K. De Bruyne 32 91 91 Manchester City (2015 ~ 2025) €103M €350K Gavi 18 83 90 FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026) €68.5M €60K Rodri 27 89 90 Manchester City (2019 ~ 2027) €105.5M €250K F. de Jong 26 87 90 FC Barcelona (2019 ~ 2026) €103.5M €240K M. Ødegaard 24 87 90 Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026) €109M €170K L. Messi 36 90 90 Inter Miami (2023 ~ 2025) €41M €23K Gabri Veiga 21 78 89 Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026) €31.5M €28K E. Camavinga 20 82 89 Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027) €56.5M €110K E. Fernández 22 83 89 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031) €58M €120K X. Simons (On Loan) 20 79 89 RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €38.5M €58K A. Tchouaméni 23 84 89 Real Madrid (2022 ~ 2028) €58.5M €160K S. Tonali 23 86 89 Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028) €84M €140K J. Kimmich 28 88 89 FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025) €88M €130K Casemiro 31 89 89 Manchester United (2022 ~ 2026) €72M €240K W. Zaïre-Emery 17 75 88 Paris Saint Germain (2022 ~ 2025) €13M €8K F. Miretti 19 75 88 Juventus (2021 ~ 2027) €13.5M €42K A. Güler 18 77 88 Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029) €22M €41K C. Nkunku 25 86 88 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029) €86.5M €185K I. Bennacer 25 84 88 Milan (2019 ~ 2027) €53.5M €84K N. Barella 26 86 88 Inter (2020 ~ 2026) €83.5M €135K Bernardo Silva 28 88 88 Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026) €91.5M €270K Bruno Fernandes 28 88 88 Manchester United (2020 ~ 2026) €92M €260K T. Baldanzi 20 77 87 Empoli (2021 ~ 2027) €23M €10K N. Fagioli 22 77 87 Juventus (2019 ~ 2026) €23.5M €73K Bruno Guimarães 25 84 87 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026) €55.5M €145K R. Gravenberch 21 79 87 Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028) €39.5M €76K T. Almada 22 79 87 Atlanta United (2022 ~ 2025) €39.5M €10K Sancet 23 81 87 Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032) €40.5M €31K Dani Olmo 25 83 87 RB Leipzig (2020 ~ 2027) €50.5M €71K K. Havertz 24 82 87 Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €110K D. Rice 24 85 87 Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028) €63M €130K L. Modrić 37 87 87 Real Madrid (2012 ~ 2024) €25M €190K N. Lahmadi 18 65 86 Toulouse (2023 ~ 2026) €2.3M €2K João Neves 18 69 86 Benfica (2022 ~ 2028) €3.5M €2K Stefan Bajcetic 18 72 86 Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027) €5M €15K S. Pafundi (On Loan) 17 67 86 Udinese (Loan until 2026) €2.5M €750 R. Lewis 18 73 86 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €7M €20K D. Doué 18 71 86 Rennes (2022 ~ 2026) €4.4M €9K F. Chaïbi 20 75 86 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €12.5M €24K G. Prestianni 17 70 86 Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024) €4M €1K P. Wanner (On Loan) 17 63 86 Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €1.5M €1K A. Zakharyan 20 75 86 Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029) €12.5M €23K T. Bischof 18 66 86 TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025) €2.4M €3K R. Lavia 19 73 86 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €7M €32K M. Baturina 20 74 86 Dinamo Zagreb (2021 ~ 2028) €10M €700 A. Schjelderup (On Loan) 19 71 86 Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024) €4.4M €5K B. El Khannouss 19 71 86 Genk (2020 ~ 2027) €4.4M €6K N. Rovella (On Loan) 21 77 86 Lazio (Loan until Jun 30, 2025) €23.5M €62K S. Ricci 21 76 86 Torino (2022 ~ 2026) €16M €26K M. Ugarte (On Loan) 22 81 86 Paris Saint Germain (Loan until 2028) €36.5M €69K R. Cherki 19 75 86 Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025) €12M €18K J. Álvarez 23 80 86 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €33.5M €115K M. Kudus 22 79 86 West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028) €35.5M €69K O. Kökçü 22 82 86 Benfica (2023 ~ 2028) €44M €18K E. Elmas 23 80 86 Napoli (2019 ~ 2025) €33.5M €52K

There are lots of wonderkids on this list, many of which aren’t too expensive to pick up in the first season. Watch out, though, as their value will increase sharply season on season in your save. Getting them in early is the best course of action!

Article continues after ad

Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:

EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes