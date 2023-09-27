Best high-potential midfielders to sign on EA FC 24 Career Mode
EA FC 24 Career Mode managers are always in need of talented CMs, CAMs, and CDMs in the transfer window. Here, we’re going to look at the best high-potential midfielders you can sign this year.
Navigating through the vast array of midfield maestros in FC 24 can be a thrilling yet daunting task, especially when hunting for players poised to dominate the center of the park in Manager Career.
Our handpicked list of exceptional midfielders will help you when the transfer window opens up in your save, showcasing a blend of not just emerging talents but also veterans from the most competitive leagues.
Among the young prodigies featured are Barcelona’s Gavi and Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, both embodying the epitome of potential and dynamism essential for orchestrating play or breaking down opposition attacks.
Hopefully, our shortlist will equip every manager with a robust foundation before engaging their Global Scouting Network in-game, ensuring a balanced and formidable midfield battalion.
Best midfielders in EA FC 24 with high potential
The following shortlist has been put together using the EA SPORTS FC database, showing the age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value of each player.
Note: Not all players in this list have a starting position that is CM or CAM – although they can be put on simple development plans to change position easily.
For mobile users, scroll left and right on the table below to see all the stats.
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|J. Musiala
|20
|86
|93
|FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)
|€134.5M
|€79K
|Pedri
|20
|86
|92
|FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)
|€105M
|€165K
|F. Valverde
|24
|88
|92
|Real Madrid (2016 ~ 2027)
|€130.5M
|€270K
|F. Wirtz
|20
|85
|91
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027)
|€83.5M
|€65K
|J. Bellingham
|20
|86
|91
|Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)
|€100.5M
|€175K
|K. De Bruyne
|32
|91
|91
|Manchester City (2015 ~ 2025)
|€103M
|€350K
|Gavi
|18
|83
|90
|FC Barcelona (2020 ~ 2026)
|€68.5M
|€60K
|Rodri
|27
|89
|90
|Manchester City (2019 ~ 2027)
|€105.5M
|€250K
|F. de Jong
|26
|87
|90
|FC Barcelona (2019 ~ 2026)
|€103.5M
|€240K
|M. Ødegaard
|24
|87
|90
|Arsenal (2021 ~ 2026)
|€109M
|€170K
|L. Messi
|36
|90
|90
|Inter Miami (2023 ~ 2025)
|€41M
|€23K
|Gabri Veiga
|21
|78
|89
|Al Ahli Jeddah (2023 ~ 2026)
|€31.5M
|€28K
|E. Camavinga
|20
|82
|89
|Real Madrid (2021 ~ 2027)
|€56.5M
|€110K
|E. Fernández
|22
|83
|89
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2031)
|€58M
|€120K
|X. Simons (On Loan)
|20
|79
|89
|RB Leipzig (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€38.5M
|€58K
|A. Tchouaméni
|23
|84
|89
|Real Madrid (2022 ~ 2028)
|€58.5M
|€160K
|S. Tonali
|23
|86
|89
|Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€84M
|€140K
|J. Kimmich
|28
|88
|89
|FC Bayern München (2015 ~ 2025)
|€88M
|€130K
|Casemiro
|31
|89
|89
|Manchester United (2022 ~ 2026)
|€72M
|€240K
|W. Zaïre-Emery
|17
|75
|88
|Paris Saint Germain (2022 ~ 2025)
|€13M
|€8K
|F. Miretti
|19
|75
|88
|Juventus (2021 ~ 2027)
|€13.5M
|€42K
|A. Güler
|18
|77
|88
|Real Madrid (2023 ~ 2029)
|€22M
|€41K
|C. Nkunku
|25
|86
|88
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029)
|€86.5M
|€185K
|I. Bennacer
|25
|84
|88
|Milan (2019 ~ 2027)
|€53.5M
|€84K
|N. Barella
|26
|86
|88
|Inter (2020 ~ 2026)
|€83.5M
|€135K
|Bernardo Silva
|28
|88
|88
|Manchester City (2017 ~ 2026)
|€91.5M
|€270K
|Bruno Fernandes
|28
|88
|88
|Manchester United (2020 ~ 2026)
|€92M
|€260K
|T. Baldanzi
|20
|77
|87
|Empoli (2021 ~ 2027)
|€23M
|€10K
|N. Fagioli
|22
|77
|87
|Juventus (2019 ~ 2026)
|€23.5M
|€73K
|Bruno Guimarães
|25
|84
|87
|Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2026)
|€55.5M
|€145K
|R. Gravenberch
|21
|79
|87
|Liverpool (2023 ~ 2028)
|€39.5M
|€76K
|T. Almada
|22
|79
|87
|Atlanta United (2022 ~ 2025)
|€39.5M
|€10K
|Sancet
|23
|81
|87
|Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032)
|€40.5M
|€31K
|Dani Olmo
|25
|83
|87
|RB Leipzig (2020 ~ 2027)
|€50.5M
|€71K
|K. Havertz
|24
|82
|87
|Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€110K
|D. Rice
|24
|85
|87
|Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)
|€63M
|€130K
|L. Modrić
|37
|87
|87
|Real Madrid (2012 ~ 2024)
|€25M
|€190K
|N. Lahmadi
|18
|65
|86
|Toulouse (2023 ~ 2026)
|€2.3M
|€2K
|João Neves
|18
|69
|86
|Benfica (2022 ~ 2028)
|€3.5M
|€2K
|Stefan Bajcetic
|18
|72
|86
|Liverpool (2021 ~ 2027)
|€5M
|€15K
|S. Pafundi (On Loan)
|17
|67
|86
|Udinese (Loan until 2026)
|€2.5M
|€750
|R. Lewis
|18
|73
|86
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€20K
|D. Doué
|18
|71
|86
|Rennes (2022 ~ 2026)
|€4.4M
|€9K
|F. Chaïbi
|20
|75
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€24K
|G. Prestianni
|17
|70
|86
|Vélez Sarsfield (2022 ~ 2024)
|€4M
|€1K
|P. Wanner (On Loan)
|17
|63
|86
|Elversberg (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€1.5M
|€1K
|A. Zakharyan
|20
|75
|86
|Real Sociedad (2023 ~ 2029)
|€12.5M
|€23K
|T. Bischof
|18
|66
|86
|TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025)
|€2.4M
|€3K
|R. Lavia
|19
|73
|86
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€7M
|€32K
|M. Baturina
|20
|74
|86
|Dinamo Zagreb (2021 ~ 2028)
|€10M
|€700
|A. Schjelderup (On Loan)
|19
|71
|86
|Nordsjælland (Loan until Jun 30, 2024)
|€4.4M
|€5K
|B. El Khannouss
|19
|71
|86
|Genk (2020 ~ 2027)
|€4.4M
|€6K
|N. Rovella (On Loan)
|21
|77
|86
|Lazio (Loan until Jun 30, 2025)
|€23.5M
|€62K
|S. Ricci
|21
|76
|86
|Torino (2022 ~ 2026)
|€16M
|€26K
|M. Ugarte (On Loan)
|22
|81
|86
|Paris Saint Germain (Loan until 2028)
|€36.5M
|€69K
|R. Cherki
|19
|75
|86
|Olympique Lyonnais (2019 ~ 2025)
|€12M
|€18K
|J. Álvarez
|23
|80
|86
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)
|€33.5M
|€115K
|M. Kudus
|22
|79
|86
|West Ham United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€35.5M
|€69K
|O. Kökçü
|22
|82
|86
|Benfica (2023 ~ 2028)
|€44M
|€18K
|E. Elmas
|23
|80
|86
|Napoli (2019 ~ 2025)
|€33.5M
|€52K
There are lots of wonderkids on this list, many of which aren’t too expensive to pick up in the first season. Watch out, though, as their value will increase sharply season on season in your save. Getting them in early is the best course of action!
