Best FUT starter teams in FIFA 22: Build your first Ultimate Team

For those just hopping into Ultimate Team for the first time, there’s always the question of building your first squad. That will be no different in FIFA 22, so we’ve compiled some good starting options for you right here.

Logging into Ultimate team in FIFA 22 for the first time will be a fresh start for everyone. As always when you start you’ll pick a starting nation to get some players to build your team. After that though, it’s up to you to build it up from these humble foundations.

Here, we’ll focus on what players are ideal to look for when building your first team, broken up by league. Having players in the same league helps with links and chemistry, with a bigger bonus if they’re from the same nation as well.

Until FIFA 22 officially releases on October 1 and we can build accurate starting XIs, let’s take a look at some of the best players in some top leagues you should try to get your hands on.

As we said we’ll have a more detailed rundown of good starting options for teams once FIFA 22 launches and the economy of FUT is up and running. For starters though, let’s take a look at some of the best players we know are coming to each league.

Premier League

If you want a Premier League focused team, the good news is there’s plenty of star players to take your pick from. Ronaldo will be an obvious pickup for any serious Premier League-inspired team.

Don’t look past the stars teammates though, as Bruno Fernandes is a great option in the middle of the field, and Ederson Santana de Moraes comes in as the highest rated keeper in the Prem for FIFA 22 as well.

Ligue 1

The French can bring a ton of star power to bear as well, with cover star Kylian Mbappe an obvious choice for Ligue 1-inclined teams. Let’s not forget about Messi either, who’s the number 1 rated player in FIFA 22 at a 93 OVR.

As if that wasn’t enough you also have Neymar at a 91 OVR, and a beast of a keeper in Donnarumma at an 89. Don’t be too surprised if you see PSG-heavy FUT teams once things get rolling.

La Liga

Spain’s domestic league has lost some major names this year, with Messi and Ronaldo going to the two leagues we listed first. That doesn’t mean there aren’t more than enough to make a stellar team though.

Madrid’s Karim Benzema (89) is still kicking in the top 25, as are keepers Jan Oblak (91) and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (90). Casemiro also slides in at an 89, but the majority of the top La Liga players are, ironically enough, goalkeepers for FIFA 22.

Bundesliga

Bundesliga might not be filled with stars like the French and English Leagues, but it still has plenty of highly rated players that could make a banger Ultimate Team.

There’s Erling Haalad at an 88 OVR, but the highest rated player from the German league is Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski at a 92, just one point under Messi himself.

Names like Leon Goretzka (87) and Thomas Müller (87) also round out the list. If you want to try something different this year, Bundesliga might be what you’re looking for.

Serie A

Over on the Italian side of things Serie A offers plenty of opportunity to build a squad as well. While it might not boast as many high-ranking players as the French, English, or German leagues, there’s still plenty to work with.

Paul Dybala (87) is certainly worth a look, as is his teammate and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (87). If you’re looking for a challenge this year in Ultimate Team, constructing a Serie A team might be a good one, as it has the least amount of players in the Top 50 FIFA 22 player ratings.

That’s all we have for best starting teams for now, but be sure to check back after FIFA 22 is fully out for some exact squads and prices to start your FUT campaign with.