Best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24 Career Mode has hundreds of young strikers you could sign, some of which are priced near £200m and others are below £10m. Here, we’re going to show you the top 60 high-potential strikers in EA FC so you can find your team’s own Erling Haaland on any budget – a goal machine.

Looking to discover the best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 to bolster your attacking options? We’ve done the scouting for you, compiling a shortlist of the hottest attackers in EA’s game.

One notable addition is Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, boasting enviable speed in his locker to outpace defenders. Not to be overlooked is Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko, who, despite being under 21 years old, showcases remarkable skill and promise, making him a coveted asset for any squad in search of youthful firepower.

So, let’s take a look at all your options as you enter the transfer window in your save.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best strikers to sign with high potential

EA SPORTS Arsenal just sold one of the top striking talents in EA FC 24 – Balogun.

Now, the list below has some really young players that may not be considered world stars right now, but it also has world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as well. The data is from the EA FC 24 database.

Find what suits your needs best, get scouting, and place a few bids!

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage E. Haaland 22 91 94 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2027) €185M €340K K. Mbappé 24 91 94 Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024) €181.5M €230K Rodrygo 22 85 91 Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028) €86.5M €210K Rafael Leão 24 86 91 Milan (2019 ~ 2028) €102.5M €110K V. Osimhen 24 88 91 Napoli (2020 ~ 2025) €126.5M €120K L. Martínez 25 87 90 Inter (2018 ~ 2026) €107M €150K H. Kane 29 90 90 FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2027) €119.5M €170K R. Lewandowski 34 90 90 FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2026) €58M €340K K. Benzema 35 90 90 Al Ittihad (2023 ~ 2026) €51M €95K R. Højlund 20 76 89 Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028) €18M €72K E. Wahi 20 78 88 Lens (2023 ~ 2028) €31M €31K D. Núñez 24 82 88 Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028) €48.5M €120K Ansu Fati 20 78 88 Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan) €31M €95K D. Vlahović 23 83 88 Juventus (2022 ~ 2026) €55.5M €125K Ferran Torres 23 82 88 FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027) €48M €150K C. Nkunku 25 86 88 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029) €86.5M €185K M. Rashford 25 85 88 Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028) €71.5M €185K A. Griezmann 32 88 88 Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2026) €74M €135K J. Duranville 17 66 87 Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027) €2.7M €1K Yeremy Pino 20 79 87 Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027) €38.5M €27K Gonçalo Ramos 22 80 87 Paris Saint Germain (Loan) €43M €17K K. Adeyemi 21 80 87 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €43M €38K Sancet 23 81 87 Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032) €40.5M €31K João Félix 23 81 87 FC Barcelona (Loan) €41M €60K Y. Moukoko 18 77 87 Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026) €22.5M €18K R. Kolo Muani 24 84 87 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028) €58.5M €110K K. Havertz 24 82 87 Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028) €46M €110K E. Nuamah 19 72 86 Olympique Lyonnais (Loan) €5.5M €10K M. Tel 18 71 86 FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027) €4.4M €14K N. Weiper 18 66 86 FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025) €2.4M €3K E. Ferguson 18 74 86 Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028) €10M €26K G. Raspadori 23 79 86 Napoli (2023 ~ 2028) €35.5M €54K F. Balogun 21 79 86 Monaco (2023 ~ 2028) €36M €46K J. Álvarez 23 80 86 Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028) €33.5M €115K L. Openda 23 82 86 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €44M €65K T. Kubo 22 80 86 Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027) €34M €37K A. Isak 23 81 86 Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028) €39.5M €110K S. Mané 31 86 86 Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2027) €57.5M €87K Cristiano Ronaldo 38 86 86 Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2025) €23M €66K E. Ben Seghir 18 72 85 Monaco (2022 ~ 2025) €5.5M €14K Lázaro 21 75 85 Almería (2022 ~ 2028) €12.5M €18K A. Veliz 19 75 85 Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029) €12M €41K Henrique Araújo 21 71 85 Famalicão (Loan) €4.6M €7K Matheus França 19 68 85 Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028) €3.1M €9K B. Šeško 20 75 85 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €12.5M €34K N. Jackson 22 78 85 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2027) €29M €89K Evanilson 23 78 85 Porto (2020 ~ 2027) €28.5M €15K Sergio Camello 22 75 85 Rayo Vallecano (2023 ~ 2027) €12.5M €18K A. Hložek 20 77 85 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027) €23.5M €39K B. Dia 26 82 85 Salernitana (2023 ~ 2026) €40.5M €51K M. Greenwood 21 75 85 Getafe (Loan) €12.5M €61K Lee Kang In 22 78 85 Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028) €28.5M €68K M. Kean 23 78 85 Juventus (2023 ~ 2025) €28.5M €86K M. Edwards 24 80 85 Sporting CP (2022 ~ 2026) €32M €17K Gabriel Jesus 26 84 85 Arsenal (2022 ~ 2027) €50.5M €165K Iago Aspas 35 85 85 Celta de Vigo (2015 ~ 2025) €23M €38K C. Immobile 33 85 85 Lazio (2016 ~ 2026) €34.5M €90K Deivid Washington 18 67 84 Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030) €2.6M €12K J. van Duiven 18 66 84 PSV (2020 ~ 2025) €2.2M €2K A. Diao Diaoune 17 64 84 Real Betis (2022 ~ 2024) €1.6M €650

Are any of the names tempting you? Make sure you act fast and get bids in for the players in the first window of your Career Mode, too, as the following year some of these will definitely double in price.

For more Career Mode tips, check out our best formations, best tactical vision, and coaching plan guides. Or, browse through some of these:

