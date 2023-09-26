Best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode
EA FC 24 Career Mode has hundreds of young strikers you could sign, some of which are priced near £200m and others are below £10m. Here, we’re going to show you the top 60 high-potential strikers in EA FC so you can find your team’s own Erling Haaland on any budget – a goal machine.
Looking to discover the best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 to bolster your attacking options? We’ve done the scouting for you, compiling a shortlist of the hottest attackers in EA’s game.
One notable addition is Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, boasting enviable speed in his locker to outpace defenders. Not to be overlooked is Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko, who, despite being under 21 years old, showcases remarkable skill and promise, making him a coveted asset for any squad in search of youthful firepower.
So, let’s take a look at all your options as you enter the transfer window in your save.
EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best strikers to sign with high potential
Now, the list below has some really young players that may not be considered world stars right now, but it also has world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as well. The data is from the EA FC 24 database.
Find what suits your needs best, get scouting, and place a few bids!
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|E. Haaland
|22
|91
|94
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2027)
|€185M
|€340K
|K. Mbappé
|24
|91
|94
|Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)
|€181.5M
|€230K
|Rodrygo
|22
|85
|91
|Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028)
|€86.5M
|€210K
|Rafael Leão
|24
|86
|91
|Milan (2019 ~ 2028)
|€102.5M
|€110K
|V. Osimhen
|24
|88
|91
|Napoli (2020 ~ 2025)
|€126.5M
|€120K
|L. Martínez
|25
|87
|90
|Inter (2018 ~ 2026)
|€107M
|€150K
|H. Kane
|29
|90
|90
|FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2027)
|€119.5M
|€170K
|R. Lewandowski
|34
|90
|90
|FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2026)
|€58M
|€340K
|K. Benzema
|35
|90
|90
|Al Ittihad (2023 ~ 2026)
|€51M
|€95K
|R. Højlund
|20
|76
|89
|Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)
|€18M
|€72K
|E. Wahi
|20
|78
|88
|Lens (2023 ~ 2028)
|€31M
|€31K
|D. Núñez
|24
|82
|88
|Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028)
|€48.5M
|€120K
|Ansu Fati
|20
|78
|88
|Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan)
|€31M
|€95K
|D. Vlahović
|23
|83
|88
|Juventus (2022 ~ 2026)
|€55.5M
|€125K
|Ferran Torres
|23
|82
|88
|FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)
|€48M
|€150K
|C. Nkunku
|25
|86
|88
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029)
|€86.5M
|€185K
|M. Rashford
|25
|85
|88
|Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028)
|€71.5M
|€185K
|A. Griezmann
|32
|88
|88
|Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2026)
|€74M
|€135K
|J. Duranville
|17
|66
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.7M
|€1K
|Yeremy Pino
|20
|79
|87
|Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)
|€38.5M
|€27K
|Gonçalo Ramos
|22
|80
|87
|Paris Saint Germain (Loan)
|€43M
|€17K
|K. Adeyemi
|21
|80
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)
|€43M
|€38K
|Sancet
|23
|81
|87
|Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032)
|€40.5M
|€31K
|João Félix
|23
|81
|87
|FC Barcelona (Loan)
|€41M
|€60K
|Y. Moukoko
|18
|77
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026)
|€22.5M
|€18K
|R. Kolo Muani
|24
|84
|87
|Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)
|€58.5M
|€110K
|K. Havertz
|24
|82
|87
|Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)
|€46M
|€110K
|E. Nuamah
|19
|72
|86
|Olympique Lyonnais (Loan)
|€5.5M
|€10K
|M. Tel
|18
|71
|86
|FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)
|€4.4M
|€14K
|N. Weiper
|18
|66
|86
|FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025)
|€2.4M
|€3K
|E. Ferguson
|18
|74
|86
|Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028)
|€10M
|€26K
|G. Raspadori
|23
|79
|86
|Napoli (2023 ~ 2028)
|€35.5M
|€54K
|F. Balogun
|21
|79
|86
|Monaco (2023 ~ 2028)
|€36M
|€46K
|J. Álvarez
|23
|80
|86
|Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)
|€33.5M
|€115K
|L. Openda
|23
|82
|86
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€44M
|€65K
|T. Kubo
|22
|80
|86
|Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027)
|€34M
|€37K
|A. Isak
|23
|81
|86
|Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028)
|€39.5M
|€110K
|S. Mané
|31
|86
|86
|Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2027)
|€57.5M
|€87K
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|38
|86
|86
|Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2025)
|€23M
|€66K
|E. Ben Seghir
|18
|72
|85
|Monaco (2022 ~ 2025)
|€5.5M
|€14K
|Lázaro
|21
|75
|85
|Almería (2022 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€18K
|A. Veliz
|19
|75
|85
|Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)
|€12M
|€41K
|Henrique Araújo
|21
|71
|85
|Famalicão (Loan)
|€4.6M
|€7K
|Matheus França
|19
|68
|85
|Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)
|€3.1M
|€9K
|B. Šeško
|20
|75
|85
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€34K
|N. Jackson
|22
|78
|85
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2027)
|€29M
|€89K
|Evanilson
|23
|78
|85
|Porto (2020 ~ 2027)
|€28.5M
|€15K
|Sergio Camello
|22
|75
|85
|Rayo Vallecano (2023 ~ 2027)
|€12.5M
|€18K
|A. Hložek
|20
|77
|85
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027)
|€23.5M
|€39K
|B. Dia
|26
|82
|85
|Salernitana (2023 ~ 2026)
|€40.5M
|€51K
|M. Greenwood
|21
|75
|85
|Getafe (Loan)
|€12.5M
|€61K
|Lee Kang In
|22
|78
|85
|Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)
|€28.5M
|€68K
|M. Kean
|23
|78
|85
|Juventus (2023 ~ 2025)
|€28.5M
|€86K
|M. Edwards
|24
|80
|85
|Sporting CP (2022 ~ 2026)
|€32M
|€17K
|Gabriel Jesus
|26
|84
|85
|Arsenal (2022 ~ 2027)
|€50.5M
|€165K
|Iago Aspas
|35
|85
|85
|Celta de Vigo (2015 ~ 2025)
|€23M
|€38K
|C. Immobile
|33
|85
|85
|Lazio (2016 ~ 2026)
|€34.5M
|€90K
|Deivid Washington
|18
|67
|84
|Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)
|€2.6M
|€12K
|J. van Duiven
|18
|66
|84
|PSV (2020 ~ 2025)
|€2.2M
|€2K
|A. Diao Diaoune
|17
|64
|84
|Real Betis (2022 ~ 2024)
|€1.6M
|€650
Are any of the names tempting you? Make sure you act fast and get bids in for the players in the first window of your Career Mode, too, as the following year some of these will definitely double in price.
For more Career Mode tips, check out our best formations, best tactical vision, and coaching plan guides. Or, browse through some of these:
