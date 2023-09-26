GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 Career Mode

jackson chelsea ea fc 24 young strikerEA SPORTS

EA FC 24 Career Mode has hundreds of young strikers you could sign, some of which are priced near £200m and others are below £10m. Here, we’re going to show you the top 60 high-potential strikers in EA FC so you can find your team’s own Erling Haaland on any budget – a goal machine.

Looking to discover the best high-potential strikers in EA FC 24 to bolster your attacking options? We’ve done the scouting for you, compiling a shortlist of the hottest attackers in EA’s game.

One notable addition is Nicolas Jackson at Chelsea, boasting enviable speed in his locker to outpace defenders. Not to be overlooked is Borussia Dortmund’s teenage sensation Youssoufa Moukoko, who, despite being under 21 years old, showcases remarkable skill and promise, making him a coveted asset for any squad in search of youthful firepower.

So, let’s take a look at all your options as you enter the transfer window in your save.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best strikers to sign with high potential

EAFC 24 screenshot BalogunEA SPORTS
Arsenal just sold one of the top striking talents in EA FC 24 – Balogun.

Now, the list below has some really young players that may not be considered world stars right now, but it also has world-class talents like Erling Haaland and Harry Kane as well. The data is from the EA FC 24 database.

Find what suits your needs best, get scouting, and place a few bids!

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
E. Haaland229194Manchester City (2022 ~ 2027)€185M€340K
K. Mbappé249194Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)€181.5M€230K
Rodrygo228591Real Madrid (2019 ~ 2028)€86.5M€210K
Rafael Leão248691Milan (2019 ~ 2028)€102.5M€110K
V. Osimhen248891Napoli (2020 ~ 2025)€126.5M€120K
L. Martínez258790Inter (2018 ~ 2026)€107M€150K
H. Kane299090FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2027)€119.5M€170K
R. Lewandowski349090FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2026)€58M€340K
K. Benzema359090Al Ittihad (2023 ~ 2026)€51M€95K
R. Højlund207689Manchester United (2023 ~ 2028)€18M€72K
E. Wahi207888Lens (2023 ~ 2028)€31M€31K
D. Núñez248288Liverpool (2022 ~ 2028)€48.5M€120K
Ansu Fati207888Brighton & Hove Albion (Loan)€31M€95K
D. Vlahović238388Juventus (2022 ~ 2026)€55.5M€125K
Ferran Torres238288FC Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)€48M€150K
C. Nkunku258688Chelsea (2023 ~ 2029)€86.5M€185K
M. Rashford258588Manchester United (2015 ~ 2028)€71.5M€185K
A. Griezmann328888Atlético Madrid (2022 ~ 2026)€74M€135K
J. Duranville176687Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)€2.7M€1K
Yeremy Pino207987Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)€38.5M€27K
Gonçalo Ramos228087Paris Saint Germain (Loan)€43M€17K
K. Adeyemi218087Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)€43M€38K
Sancet238187Athletic Club (2017 ~ 2032)€40.5M€31K
João Félix238187FC Barcelona (Loan)€41M€60K
Y. Moukoko187787Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026)€22.5M€18K
R. Kolo Muani248487Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)€58.5M€110K
K. Havertz248287Arsenal (2023 ~ 2028)€46M€110K
E. Nuamah197286Olympique Lyonnais (Loan)€5.5M€10K
M. Tel187186FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)€4.4M€14K
N. Weiper186686FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025)€2.4M€3K
E. Ferguson187486Brighton & Hove Albion (2021 ~ 2028)€10M€26K
G. Raspadori237986Napoli (2023 ~ 2028)€35.5M€54K
F. Balogun217986Monaco (2023 ~ 2028)€36M€46K
J. Álvarez238086Manchester City (2022 ~ 2028)€33.5M€115K
L. Openda238286RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€44M€65K
T. Kubo228086Real Sociedad (2022 ~ 2027)€34M€37K
A. Isak238186Newcastle United (2022 ~ 2028)€39.5M€110K
S. Mané318686Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2027)€57.5M€87K
Cristiano Ronaldo388686Al Nassr (2023 ~ 2025)€23M€66K
E. Ben Seghir187285Monaco (2022 ~ 2025)€5.5M€14K
Lázaro217585Almería (2022 ~ 2028)€12.5M€18K
A. Veliz197585Tottenham Hotspur (2023 ~ 2029)€12M€41K
Henrique Araújo217185Famalicão (Loan)€4.6M€7K
Matheus França196885Crystal Palace (2023 ~ 2028)€3.1M€9K
B. Šeško207585RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€12.5M€34K
N. Jackson227885Chelsea (2023 ~ 2027)€29M€89K
Evanilson237885Porto (2020 ~ 2027)€28.5M€15K
Sergio Camello227585Rayo Vallecano (2023 ~ 2027)€12.5M€18K
A. Hložek207785Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027)€23.5M€39K
B. Dia268285Salernitana (2023 ~ 2026)€40.5M€51K
M. Greenwood217585Getafe (Loan)€12.5M€61K
Lee Kang In227885Paris Saint Germain (2023 ~ 2028)€28.5M€68K
M. Kean237885Juventus (2023 ~ 2025)€28.5M€86K
M. Edwards248085Sporting CP (2022 ~ 2026)€32M€17K
Gabriel Jesus268485Arsenal (2022 ~ 2027)€50.5M€165K
Iago Aspas358585Celta de Vigo (2015 ~ 2025)€23M€38K
C. Immobile338585Lazio (2016 ~ 2026)€34.5M€90K
Deivid Washington186784Chelsea (2023 ~ 2030)€2.6M€12K
J. van Duiven186684PSV (2020 ~ 2025)€2.2M€2K
A. Diao Diaoune176484Real Betis (2022 ~ 2024)€1.6M€650

Are any of the names tempting you? Make sure you act fast and get bids in for the players in the first window of your Career Mode, too, as the following year some of these will definitely double in price.

