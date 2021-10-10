FIFA 22 LaLiga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

FIFA 22’s Player of the Month (POTM) awards are back, with football’s most impactful players across the year getting a nod for a big upgrade in-game. Keeping a keen eye on Spanish football? Here’s what you need to know about LaLiga’s POTM process, including how to vote and grab their upgraded cards.

If you’ve played past editions of FIFA, you’re likely familiar with the POTM process. FIFA players can vote on the best footballers that month in their domestic league, with the winner getting an upgraded card reflecting their form.

POTM cards are typically a big boost on a player’s base card compared to a Team of the Week (TOTW) nod. However, you will typically have to complete an SBC to grab one.

Advertisement

Want to pick up a LaLiga POTM for a chem boost in FIFA 22? We’ve got all the details on Spanish football’s big award in-game right here.

How to vote for LaLiga POTM in FIFA 22

If you want to vote for your favorite LaLiga player to get a POTM card in FIFA 22, you have to wait and see if they get nominated for that month. It’ll typically be published on the EA website, or on the FIFA 22 Twitter.

After you learn about each of the nominees, cast your vote by doing the following:

Head over to the EA SPORTS LaLiga POTM website Scroll through the candidates and make your choice Hit vote Wait until your vote is confirmed and then you’re done

September LaLiga POTM nominees and winner

September’s POTM for LaLiga has gone to Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema. The striker has been on fire in LaLiga this year, netting nine goals and eight games including a hat-trick against Celta Vigo on September 12.

Advertisement

Benzema’s 91-rated POTM card is a +2 upgrade on his base card, upping his Pace to 79 and already solidifying his insane Shooting and Passing stats.

Read More: 10 players who need an upgrade already in FIFA 22

If you want to recruit Benzema to your team, you’ll have to complete an SBC like usual. Unlike Ronaldo’s 26 squads though, you’ll only need two ⁠— and it should set you back around 135,000 coins, making it a great investment if you have the fodder.

You’ll have until October 22 to complete the SBC and grab this top-tier Benzema card.

You can find the other nominees for September’s award below.

Memphis Depay ⁠— FC Barcelona

Falcao ⁠— Rayo Vallecano

Mikel Oyarzabal ⁠— Real Sociedad

Rafa Mir ⁠— Sevilla FC

Geronimo Rulli ⁠— Villarreal CF

Willian Jose ⁠— Real Betis

Previous LaLiga POTM winners in FIFA 22

Currently, Benzema is the only player to have picked up a LaLiga POTM card in FIFA 22. However, as the year progresses, we will drop the class of 2022 here.

Advertisement

You can check out the other domestic FIFA 22 POTM winners across our other hubs.