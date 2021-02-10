Logo
Corpse Husband says that a face reveal is “inevitable”

Published: 10/Feb/2021 19:23 Updated: 10/Feb/2021 20:38

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Corpse Husband, AnthonyPadilla

Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has become one of the internet’s most popular content creators in just the past few months — but unlike other social media stars, he is intent on concealing his identity.

[Content Warning: This article may contain distressing material. Reader discretion is advised.]

The man known as ‘Corpse Husband’ is one of the net’s most mysterious personalities. While he’s been releasing content on YouTube for some time, he saw a surge of popularity in late 2020 thanks to his humorous ‘Among Us’ streams with other creators.

Best known for his impressively deep voice, intriguing horror story narrations and original music, Corpse Husband is certainly a man of many talents — but perhaps the most alluring facet about this YouTuber is the fact that he refuses to show his face.

While there are a good number of other “faceless” creators out there (Dream and SwaggerSouls, included), Corpse Husband seems to have amassed a huge fanbase in large part because of his facial concealment.

Corpse Husband interviewed by Anthony Padilla.
YouTube: AnthonyPadilla
Corpse Husband has made an appearance on Anthony Padilla’s YouTube channel before, but was careful to conceal his identity throughout the duration of filming, even wearing a facemask in spite of having his face concealed by an icon.

With millions of fans hoping for a chance to catch a glimpse of the man behind the voice, it stands to reason that his viewerbase goes nuts at any photo of him (throwback to that time he went viral on Twitter after a fan tattooed his voice on her skin), but he isn’t planning on showing his face anytime soon.

In an Instagram Q&A session on February 10, Corpse Husband explained how he manages to conceal his online fame from his IRL friends — but his answer wasn’t something fans probably expected.

“Dude, I don’t have any friends in real life,” he explained. “I have no one to hide it from. I don’t go outside.”

“Realistically, it will happen inevitably against my will,” he continued. “A lot of people think it’s a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply fucking hate my face. Peoples’ expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable.”

The YouTuber also revealed that he continues to struggle with self-harm, claiming in one answer that he was, at one time, “cutting my face with razor blades like, ten minutes before going live” for broadcasts.

Considering his sizeable fanbase, Corpse’s Q&A session must have been a huge, soul-baring moment for the star, who thanked his viewers for being interested in his life and listening to his story.

The internet reacts to Rebecca Black’s wild new ‘Friday’ remix with 3OH!3

Published: 10/Feb/2021 18:03

by Virginia Glaze
Rebecca Black releases new Friday remix
YouTube: rebecca

Share

Ten years after its release, Rebecca Black has returned to the internet with an official remix of her viral ‘Friday’ song that sparked a cultural movement (and a ton of timeless memes).

Millennials and ‘Zillennials’ alike probably remember the tune; a bright, happy 13-year-old Rebecca Black sings about getting ready for school on a Friday, being picked up by her friends, and above all, wondering: “Which seat should I take?”

The song quickly went viral across the net, becoming an international meme that sparked a slew of hilarious parodies and dubs (most probably remember the famous Brock Baker dub, which now has over 46 million views).

Ten years later, Black is celebrating the anniversary of the start of her musical career in a huge way by releasing an official remix of the track produced by 100 Gecs’ Dylan Brady and featuring none other than 3OH!3 — another huge name during the time her song initially came out.

That’s not all; Black’s remix also includes artists Big Freedia and Dorian Electra, making for a truly wild hyperpop ride — quite literally, as much of the music video takes place in cars careening down a CGI freeway.

The video even features classic Rage Comics, and thus far, has been well-received by fans; but it’s safe to say that much of the internet is mostly enthusiastically confused by the song, although others are decidedly less positive.

“I wish everyone the confidence of Rebecca Black releasing the “Friday” remix on a Wednesday,” one user quipped.

“who decided Rebecca Black, Big Freedia, 3Oh!3 and Dorian Electra should all be on one song together, I’m crying!” another said.

“Rebecca black AND 3OH!3 in a friday remix????? i feel like i’m 13 again!” yet another wrote.

While some are dubbing the remix “worse than the original,” it’s certainly an unexpected throwback of immense proportions — although it’s worth noting that the original song wasn’t exactly a positive experience for Black, herself.

The singer notably discussed the song’s release nine years after the fact, claiming that she was “afraid of the world” and “ashamed of herself” amid the intense online mockery she received due to her controversial hit.

However, it seems that Rebecca Black is back and better than ever — and is giving listeners the nostalgia trip of the century, in the process.