Corpse Husband says that a face reveal is “inevitable”

Corpse Husband has become one of the internet’s most popular content creators in just the past few months — but unlike other social media stars, he is intent on concealing his identity.

[Content Warning: This article may contain distressing material. Reader discretion is advised.]

The man known as ‘Corpse Husband’ is one of the net’s most mysterious personalities. While he’s been releasing content on YouTube for some time, he saw a surge of popularity in late 2020 thanks to his humorous ‘Among Us’ streams with other creators.

Best known for his impressively deep voice, intriguing horror story narrations and original music, Corpse Husband is certainly a man of many talents — but perhaps the most alluring facet about this YouTuber is the fact that he refuses to show his face.

While there are a good number of other “faceless” creators out there (Dream and SwaggerSouls, included), Corpse Husband seems to have amassed a huge fanbase in large part because of his facial concealment.

With millions of fans hoping for a chance to catch a glimpse of the man behind the voice, it stands to reason that his viewerbase goes nuts at any photo of him (throwback to that time he went viral on Twitter after a fan tattooed his voice on her skin), but he isn’t planning on showing his face anytime soon.

In an Instagram Q&A session on February 10, Corpse Husband explained how he manages to conceal his online fame from his IRL friends — but his answer wasn’t something fans probably expected.

“Dude, I don’t have any friends in real life,” he explained. “I have no one to hide it from. I don’t go outside.”

“Realistically, it will happen inevitably against my will,” he continued. “A lot of people think it’s a business thing or a gimmick, but I just deeply fucking hate my face. Peoples’ expectations at this point are ridiculous and unachievable.”

The YouTuber also revealed that he continues to struggle with self-harm, claiming in one answer that he was, at one time, “cutting my face with razor blades like, ten minutes before going live” for broadcasts.

Considering his sizeable fanbase, Corpse’s Q&A session must have been a huge, soul-baring moment for the star, who thanked his viewers for being interested in his life and listening to his story.