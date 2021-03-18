Valkyrae teases cameo in Corpse Husband and MGK music video - Dexerto

It’s common knowledge that 100 Thieves’ iconic content creator Valkyrae and YouTube sensation Corpse Husband have become fast friends. Now she’s teasing her involvement in his music video with Machine Gun Kelly.

Unless you live under a rock, it’s hard not to know about Corpse Husband. From Among Us stardom to a music video with Machine Gun Kelly, the YouTuber’s career seems to be on an ever-upward trajectory.

It’s no secret, though, that the mysterious creator has become fast friends with several others in the industry, including 100 Thieves’ Twitch icon Valkyrae.

Therefore, as soon as she dropped a series of cryptic tweets regarding Corpse’s new music video, fans have been quick to assume that she’s somehow involved.

Is Valkyrae in Corpse’s music video?

Valkyrae’s been dropping a whole host of interesting tweets over the past few days that have caused fans to assume she’s guesting in Daywalker.

The first was an Instagram story that announced that the Corpse & MGK video would be dropping at 10AM PST on March 18.

The image went on to include a series of tweets, including one which sees the Twitch icon dressed in a gothic-style leather catsuit simple captioned “soon.”

This was followed up by the promise of a vlog that will be posted “after 10am PST,” which once again hints that she’s somewhat involved in the project.

..will be posting new vlog tomorrow sometime after 10am pst 😉 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

One Twitter user responded to the tweet asking if the vlog would be feature parts of the “music video,” to which Rae replied with a not-so-subtle “maybe.”

mayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyybbbbeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 18, 2021

So, it seems like there’s something going on behind the scenes that fans have to look forward to. Thankfully, we won’t need to wait much longer as the video is almost here!

Make sure that you’re tuned in at 10am PST so that you can uncover all of the secrets behind Daybreaker, as well as see Rae strut her stuff.