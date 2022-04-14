Corpse Husband drives fans wild with supposed face reveal

Corpse Husband may have to remove ‘faceless’ from his Twitter bio. In a TikTok snippet of the Twitch streamer-turned-musicians latest song, an extended shot of a slim figure with their hand over their face has driven fans wild.

With 1.3 million followers on Twitch, 3.9 million on Twitter, and more than half a billion streams of his songs on Spotify, Corpse Husband is an icon of the early 2020s. A huge part of the allure and appeal behind the enigmatic character has been the mystery behind the mask.

Having never publicly revealed his face, despite promises to, any time a modicum of potential information is released, fans go into overdrive in excitement.

With an extended shot at the end of a recent video titled “haha”, there are multiple seconds with a supposed image of the creator. Here he can be seen with his hand over his face as wings come into focus out of shadow.

While there is no direct confirmation this is a real picture, in combination with the fact that the image is clearly highly edited, fans have still gone wild over the partial face reveal.

“Yes,” “excuse me,” “gasped,” and “jaw dropped”, or variations thereof, dominate the comments section of the video, before devolving into excessively thirsty, yet hilarious, reactions to the image.

“Dude, do you need a bark? I can dog,” was one comment capturing the extreme reaction of Corpse’s fanbase.

Doubling down on the lustful nature of Corpse’s fanbase there were multiple replies of “Weird way to propose, but yes” and with fan art of the moment popping up within hours of the TikTok going onto the platform.

With the knowledge that his fanbase would react like this to anything even approaching a face reveal, it’s clear that Corpse has an exceptional ability to drum up hype within his audience.

Unfortunately, this time the image appears to be fake, with comments after realizing it wasn’t a genuine image ranging from disappointed to enraged.