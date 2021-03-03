How to watch Corpse Husband viral Gymshark billboard reveal - Dexerto

In February, Gymshark set up a Twitter competition. They promised to put the most liked reply up on a billboard in Times Square and, of course, Corpse Husband and his fans came out in full force.

Corpse has become one of the biggest internet sensations of the last year. Shrouded with mystery, the deep-voiced YouTuber has collaborated with some of the biggest names and has a cult-like following of fans behind him.

There is no better proof of that than the insane numbers Corpse puts up on social media, and now he’s proving it with a billboard on one of the biggest advertising markets in the world.

How to watch Corpse Husband billboard reveal

Gymshark will be streaming the Corpse Husband billboard reveal live on Twitch, on their channel as embedded above.

The stream will start at 10AM ET (7AM PT/3PM GMT) on Saturday, March 6, while the reveal will be an hour later at 11AM ET.

How did the Corpse Husband billboard happen?

On February 11, Corpse won the ad spot with a tweet asking fans to stream his latest single, ‘E-Girls are ruining my life.’ Talk about taking your opportunities…

His response was by far the most-liked to Gymshark’s original tweet, with over 550k likes at the time of writing. He completely blew the competition out of the water.

STREAM E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) February 11, 2021

With support from other top creators such as Karl Jacobs, Dream, and Mr Beast, there really was no hope for any of the other entrants, despite their best efforts.

We’ve already seen Corpse use his Twitter clout for immense gain in the past. Back in October 2020, Mr Beast offered $10,000 to whoever could “ratio” him the hardest, a challenge perfectly set up for Corpse. Of course, he won, and decided to donate his $10k to charity.

So make sure you tune in to the big reveal at 10AM ET on Saturday, March 6 — and remember to stream ‘E-Girls are ruining my life’!