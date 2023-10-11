BoyWithUke finally reveals his face and fans are in love

BoyWithUke, a ukelele playing musician who usually wears a digital mask, has finally revealed his face and fans are absolutely in love.

Since starting back in 2020, BoyWithUke has skyrocketed in popularity across social media. As a “faceless” musician, he’s grown to almost eight million TikTok followers and 7.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

On October 10, 2023, BoyWithUke revealed his face alongside a message to his fans on TikTok.

It quickly went viral, amassing over seven million views in less than 24 hours and the comments are full of positivity for the musician.

Fans show support after BoyWithUke reveals face

In the slideshow clip, BoyWithUke immediately reveals his face before it transitions to a message to his fans.

“Thank you. I started BoyWithUke when I was 18 years old as just a hobby. I had no idea it would go so far, and I cannot express how grateful I am that it did. Because of all of you, I have been able to experience things I would have never even dreamed of. Throughout the last 3 years, I have grown and changed so much as a person and as an artist,” he explained.

“That being said, while my journey as BoyWithUke has been truly incredible at times, it’s also come with its share of challenges. It’s reached a point where I need to make a decision. One that I’ve been thinking about ever since I started BoyWithUke.”

He went on to explain that the mask has been affecting his creativity and mental health, making it clear that he’s no longer a maskless musician. He made it clear that he’s still making music as BoyWithUke, and that this is just a new chapter for him.

Shortly after the video was posted, fans began flooding the comments with love and positivity.

“I love you BoyWithUke and your song is so beautiful,” one user replied.

“You have come so far i remember the first time listening to your music and it was amazing thankyou charley/boywithuke thanks for everything,” another commented.

A third viewer chimed in: “The mask never made the music neither did the instrument, your heart made the music and thoughts that allowed you to reach out and touch ours.”

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our coverage.