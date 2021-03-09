Corpse Husband is releasing a song with Machine Gun Kelly very soon - Dexerto

Wildly popular YouTube star Corpse Husband has announced that he will be releasing an original song alongside singer-songwriter and rapper Machine Gun Kelly — and it’s safe to say that the hype is real.

Corpse Husband is one of the most famous YouTubers of the modern age, having skyrocketed to internet stardom in late 2020 thanks to his hilarious Among Us collaborations with other creators, his original music, and, of course, his incredibly deep voice.

Corpse Husband’s songs have received critical acclaim from his fanbase, having garnered millions of views on YouTube and listens Spotify — most without official promotion from the streaming platform, to boot.

Now, it seems like Corpse is taking his musical career to the next level, as he revealed on March 9 that he will be releasing a song alongside artist Machine Gun Kelly very soon.

MGK X CORPSE

DAYWALKER!

Out this Friday 🦇❗️ pic.twitter.com/7F7RWhHWaR — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) March 9, 2021

Titled “Daywalker,” the song will be available to listen on March 12 — and judging from the snippet of cover art he gave us, we can assume the music video might be an animated one; if there is one, that is.

Fans are already raving about the upcoming track, getting the hashtag #DAYWALKER to trend on Twitter out of sheer excitement for the song, which Corpse expressed his gratitude for in an Instagram stories post.

Needless to say, it’s clear that fans are excited about the track, as evidenced by a quick look through the various tweets in the hashtag.

As for what a Daywalker is, Blade fans — or vampire fans in general — will know that Daywalkers refer to vampires who can walk in sunlight unaffected, which potentially hints at the theme of the unreleased song.

Collaborating with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, it stands to reason that there’s quite a lot of excitement around this development, which comes after Minecraft YouTuber Dream likewise teased at a potential song with Alec Benjamin just days prior.