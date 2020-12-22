Corpse Husband reveals “chronic” illness as fans worried about his health

YouTuber Corpse Husband has opened up on his long term illness, after fans were concerned for his wellbeing after he wasn’t acting like himself and left games with his friends earlier than expected.

Having exploded into stardom this year, many Corpse Husband may not be aware that he has suffered from what he describes as a “chronic” illness, which keeps him in constant pain.

Concerns were raised by fans after he abruptly left his friends’ streams, and a hashtag #selfcareforcorpse was quickly trending on Twitter.

As he regularly does, the still-faceless Corpse had been playing Raft with fellow YouTubers. When it was noticed that he wasn’t acting his normal self, some of his friends began asking if he was ok.

Valkyrae asked “Are you ok?”, to which he gave a muted response. Valkyrae advised that he could leave if he wanted, and didn’t have to stay any longer if he wasn’t up to it.

“I was going to make it till 4 I think, it’s ok,” Corpse replied. Valkyrae commented that he sounded like he was struggling, and said he should get off and rest.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Corpse did leave the game shortly after, prompting an outpouring of support on social media, and over 100,000 tweets were sent, advising that he take care of himself.

Read More: Valkyrae leaks her YouTube earnings on stream

Thanking his fans for their support, Corpse revealed “For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming.

“I’m all good though, thank you for everything,” he Tweeted.

Sorry if I worried anyone earlier For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years.

I’m in pain every single day.

It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming im all good tho, thank u for everything 🖤 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 22, 2020

Valkyrae was among those who responded, commending him for trying so hard to play through the pain, but saying he should always consider his health first. Fans praised Valkyrae for telling Corpse to go off when he was clearly struggling.

I can’t believe you tried so hard to keep playing until 4pm when you were in so much pain.. you know we can always play another day. Your health comes FIRST!! — ^-^)/🔪 (@Valkyrae) December 22, 2020

Despite his massive growth in popularity in 2020, it hasn’t come without downsides. He has previously opened up on how the pressure of creating content and the influx of new followers has made him stressed and feel like a failure.

Though this couldn’t be further from the truth, as Corpse Husband has been one of the most notable success stories in 2020, with his subscriber base on YouTube now over 6.2 million – up from 1.5 million only two months ago, according to stats from Social Blade.

Heading into 2021, Corpse will be looking to continue his success, but also perhaps aim to balance his content with his own personal wellbeing.