Corpse Husband reveals “chronic” illness as fans worried about his health

Published: 22/Dec/2020 15:27

by Calum Patterson
YouTuber Corpse Husband has opened up on his long term illness, after fans were concerned for his wellbeing after he wasn’t acting like himself and left games with his friends earlier than expected.

Having exploded into stardom this year, many Corpse Husband may not be aware that he has suffered from what he describes as a “chronic” illness, which keeps him in constant pain.

Concerns were raised by fans after he abruptly left his friends’ streams, and a hashtag #selfcareforcorpse was quickly trending on Twitter.

As he regularly does, the still-faceless Corpse had been playing Raft with fellow YouTubers. When it was noticed that he wasn’t acting his normal self, some of his friends began asking if he was ok.

His face is still a mystery, but Corpse Husband is one of the biggest streamers and YouTubers of the year.

Valkyrae asked “Are you ok?”, to which he gave a muted response. Valkyrae advised that he could leave if he wanted, and didn’t have to stay any longer if he wasn’t up to it.

“I was going to make it till 4 I think, it’s ok,” Corpse replied. Valkyrae commented that he sounded like he was struggling, and said he should get off and rest.

Corpse did leave the game shortly after, prompting an outpouring of support on social media, and over 100,000 tweets were sent, advising that he take care of himself.

Thanking his fans for their support, Corpse revealed “For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming.

“I’m all good though, thank you for everything,” he Tweeted.

Valkyrae was among those who responded, commending him for trying so hard to play through the pain, but saying he should always consider his health first. Fans praised Valkyrae for telling Corpse to go off when he was clearly struggling.

Despite his massive growth in popularity in 2020, it hasn’t come without downsides. He has previously opened up on how the pressure of creating content and the influx of new followers has made him stressed and feel like a failure.

Though this couldn’t be further from the truth, as Corpse Husband has been one of the most notable success stories in 2020, with his subscriber base on YouTube now over 6.2 million – up from 1.5 million only two months ago, according to stats from Social Blade.

Heading into 2021, Corpse will be looking to continue his success, but also perhaps aim to balance his content with his own personal wellbeing.

Grandmaster Hikaru speechless after Mr Beast’s epic chess blunder

Published: 22/Dec/2020 14:54 Updated: 22/Dec/2020 14:58

by Jacob Hale
Twitter: TSM/YouTube: Casey Neistat

Hikaru Nakamura is a chess grandmaster and popular Twitch streamer, who has helped teach the game to some of the biggest names on the internet, but he was left literally wincing by this blunder from top YouTuber Mr Beast.

Hikaru is one of the biggest names in chess, and has seen a lot of success streaming his gameplay to viewers on Twitch, making a huge name for himself on the platform in 2020 alongside other chess aficionados such as the Botez sisters.

Playing with some of the top names online, including the likes of xQc who definitely left an impression on him, Hikaru has become the go-to for influencers and content creators looking to better their chess game.

With Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson looking to up his game, he was playing with Hikaru and, when he was in prime position to check the grandmaster, made a huge blunder that completely cost him the game.

TSM Hikaru Nakamura chess
Twitter: TSM
Hikaru has had a huge 2020, including joining top esports org TSM in August.

The two were nearing the end of their matchup. Hikaru (black) had just his King and a Rook remaining, with the Rook quickly being taken by Beast — though it does seem as though Hikaru let him take the piece, which could have easily put the white King in a check position.

With just his King remaining against Beast’s King, Queen, and Rook, it looked a foregone conclusion that Mr Beast would beat the internationally-recognized grandmaster, forcing Nakamura’s king into a corner and claiming his win in just a matter of moves.

Instead, Beast fell for the classic rookie error of moving his Queen in such a way to force a stalemate, rather than claiming the win which Hikaru seemed willing to give him as he moved towards the corner of the board.

With Hikaru’s King not directly being attacked, but unable to move without ending up in a check position, the game ends as a draw due to the stalemate situation — something Mr Beast seemingly didn’t see coming, as he’s surprised at the game’s ending.

Hikaru, though, looks even more unimpressed, literally wincing as the game reaches its conclusion and simply saying “oh no,” clearly let down by what happened.

Beast, in his confusion, asked whether it can count as a win, or if he’ll have to “beat him again” — which is a pretty bold question to ask considering the magnitude of the blunder that just cost him the game.