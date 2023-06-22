Where is Corpse Husband? Streaming star disappears & leaves fans in the dark

Corpse Husband has been increasingly absent from YouTube, Twitch, and all other of his social media pages, without telling his fans why. But what happened to him? Here’s everything we know.

In the world of streaming and content creation, Corpse Husband is a name that garners distinct recognition. He is celebrated for his uniquely deep voice, death metal tunes, and paradoxically upbeat personality, all of which have significantly influenced the online community.

In 2015, he began narrating horror stories and true crime incidents on YouTube. His deep, distinctive voice had users hooked, and the fact that he never showed his face made his videos all the more intriguing.

Article continues after ad

But the internet star has not been active on his social media pages for a while, with his last YouTube video being from November 2021. His Twitch channel was also gutted of all his previous videos at the same time.

So what happened to him? Here’s everything we know.

Why did Corpse Husband stop streaming?

The reason Corpse Husband has stated for his lack of streaming is due to the pressure he felt in entertaining thousands of people on stream.

Corpse opened up about it more while talking to Ironmouse. He revealed that during every stream he would be shaking the whole time, and it got to a point where he said: “…Yeah, I don’t really think I enjoy doing this.”

Article continues after ad

Instead of stopping streaming completely, he did continue joining in on his friend’s streams and found that he enjoyed that more than hosting his own streams.

“I like being on other people’s streams,” he confessed. “I don’t know how the f**k that makes sense.”

Despite saying he would still appear on other people’s streams, he has not made an appearance in quite some time.

Where is Corpse Husband now?

YouTube: AnthonyPadilla

In February 2023, Corpse shocked fans by posting a 15-second-long video on TikTok where he was promoting a hoodie that he had designed in partnership with Gloomy Bear.

Article continues after ad

He doesn’t say much about his whereabouts or what he has been up to, but fans seemed happy to get an update from him.

Close friends and fellow content creators of Corpse Husband, Valkyrae, and Sykkuno, have offered some insights on his absence.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When asked about Corpse’s recent absence from their Among Us lobbies, Valkyrae shared: “I’ve invited him, but he’s been busy. He’s a very busy man. He told me, ‘Please don’t stop inviting me to things,’ and I was like ‘I promise I will never stop inviting you no matter how many times you reject me’… He is not a streamer you know, he has a lot of other occupations.”

Article continues after ad

Sykkuno echoed Valkyrae’s statement, mentioning that Corpse has been occupied with various commitments, preventing his participation in their gaes. However, neither of them provided specific details regarding Corpse’s busy schedule, only emphasizing his involvement in other endeavors.

Some of Corpse’s other endeavors include his successful music career as well as his voice acting career. He also recently collaborated with MrBeast, where he designed a Feastables chocolate bar.

Fans believe face leak and chronic illnesses might also be why Corpse Husband disappeared

Corpse’s sudden absence coincided with an alleged “face leak.” The content creator has made genuine efforts to conceal his face from his audience, so when a Twitter user decided to post a photo of someone he alleged was Corpse.

Article continues after ad

To this day, it is unknown where this photo originated. It has also not been confirmed the photo actually was of Corpse. Nevertheless, since anonymity and privacy were something Corpse valued deeply, this may be one reason he took a step back from creating new content.

Another reason why Corpse Husband was believed to have gone MIA was his chronic illness issues, which include GERD, fibromyalgia, and thoracic outlet syndrome.

After leaving a stream early in 2020, he took to Twitter to inform fans that he wasn’t feeling well, and hadn’t been for some time. “For those of you who don’t know, I’m chronically ill, & have been for years. I’m in pain every single day. It’s something that I constantly try to overcome, but sometimes it just gets too overwhelming,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I’m all good tho, thank you for everything,” he ended the tweet with.

Despite his long absence, fans are continuing to post daily comments on his social media pages, hoping he is doing well with whatever he’s up to.

One person wrote on Instagram: “Miss you man hope all is well and you’re doing something you love.”

Another said: “We miss you man, hope you’re doing good.”

A third person wrote: “Sending good vibes. I hope you’re doing well and are feeling happier, I miss watching you play video games with your friends but it’s nice to know that you still hang out and play with them off stream. Please keep doing whatever makes you feel happy and take care of yourself.”