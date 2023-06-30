Corpse Husband releases “Code Mistake” song with Bring Me The Horizon

Corpse Husband has returned with a new song release called ‘Code Mistake’ alongside British rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

Over the last few years, YouTuber and Musician Corpse Husband has gained mass popularity thanks to songs like Poltergeist and Among Us streams with Valkyrae, Disguised Toast, and Sykkuno.

He’s taken a break from the internet for a large chunk of 2023, leaving many to wonder what he was up to and if he was ever going to return.

On June 30, 2023, Corpse returned with a new song release, Code Mistake, alongside British rock band Bring Me The Horizon.

Corpse Husband & Bring Me The Horizon release Code Mistake

Revealed in a tweet just hours before the song was released, Corpse Husband shocked fans with his surprise collab with BMTH.

The song, Code Mistake, was uploaded the all the popular music streaming sites as well as Corpse’s YouTube channel precisely at midnight on June 30.

At the time of writing, the lyric video has been viewed over 100,000 times.

Friends and fans of Coprse flooded the replies to his tweet announcing the release, with many showing love to the musician.

“SO PROUD OF YOU!!!!” One fan replied.

Another commented: “I’m on my way now to listen to this! I’m so excited! This collab is a dream come true! Love your music man!”

“Just wanted to say I’ve listened to BMTH for years and this collab is literally a dream true,” a third said.

With Corpse back from his apparent hiatus from the internet, many are hoping to see more content from the creator in the near future.

We’ll keep you updated if he drops new stuff, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more coverage.