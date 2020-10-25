Corpse Husband fan goes viral after getting a tattoo of his hair strand - Dexerto

A fan of popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has taken her dedication to the next level by getting an image of his hair tattooed on her, after he posted a picture of a single strand of his hair to celebrate one million Instagram followers.

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who has experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity this year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015, and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face.

His viewers are certainly passionate, and even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

But one fan decided to take her support to an entirely new level, after Corpse revealed a single strand of his hair on Instagram.

As he doesn’t ever show his face, fans have naturally become curious as to who the person attached to the incredible voice is, and Corpse has played along with people’s curiosity by doing miniscule reveals of different parts of himself.

First it was #onlyhands, and this time around in celebration of him hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, he revealed a single strand of his hair in a reveal he called #onlystrands. The bizarrely atmospheric black and white image now has over 560,000 likes and counting.

BY TOMORROW, I SHOULD HAVE HIT 1M ON INSTAGRAM. IN HONOR OF THIS… CROWNING ACHIEVEMENT, TOMORROW, I WILL POST ONLYSTRANDS. WHEN THE TIME IS RIGHT, WE WILL STRIKE MERCILESSLY. LEAVING NO SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM UNSCATHED.

SEE YOU THEN. — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) October 23, 2020

Dedicated fan CorpseBaddie on Twitter decided she wanted to immortalize the image, and did that in the most permanent way possible by actually tattooing the hair strand on her ribs.

The October 25 tweet revealing the tattoo blew up at a rapid rate, and at the time of writing it has garnered over 30,000 likes.

Speaking about the sudden interest in her brand new tattoo, CorpseBaddie sent a message to her favorite creator. “So Corpse Husband this blew up. I have one question, can I play a game of Among Us with y’all?”

Though he has yet to respond, an Among Us collab between the pair would certainly be entertaining for those that have followed her tattoo journey.

So @Corpse_Husband this blew up. I have one question, can I play a game of Among Us with y'all? https://t.co/eXZGJSrcdJ — 🌧Mara | spooky baddie n°12🌧 (@CorpseBaddie) October 25, 2020

The tattoo is just a testament to how unprecedented Corpse Husband’s rise to popularity has been, and this is certainly only the beginning of his fans’ loyalty.