Corpse Husband fan goes viral after getting a tattoo of his hair strand - Dexerto

Corpse Husband fan goes viral after getting a tattoo of his hair strand

Published: 25/Oct/2020 12:54

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband image next to hair strand reveal
Instagram: corpse_husband

Corpse Husband

A fan of popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has taken her dedication to the next level by getting an image of his hair tattooed on her, after he posted a picture of a single strand of his hair to celebrate one million Instagram followers.

Corpse Husband is a YouTuber who has experienced a rather abrupt surge in popularity this year, accumulating a wave of new fans after jumping on the Among Us hype, scoring views in the many millions for both his old and new content.

He started YouTube in 2015, and focused primarily on narrating spooky stories online with his mesmerizingly deep voice, though notably has not yet revealed his face.

His viewers are certainly passionate, and even won out against possibly the biggest fandom on the planet when fans of Corpse Husband and BTS tried to see who could ‘ratio’ Mr Beast’s tweet the hardest, with Corpse winning by a tiny margin and securing $10,000 for charity.

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
Corpse Husband’s sudden rise to popularity has been unprecedented.

But one fan decided to take her support to an entirely new level, after Corpse revealed a single strand of his hair on Instagram.

As he doesn’t ever show his face, fans have naturally become curious as to who the person attached to the incredible voice is, and Corpse has played along with people’s curiosity by doing miniscule reveals of different parts of himself.

First it was #onlyhands, and this time around in celebration of him hitting 1 million followers on Instagram, he revealed a single strand of his hair in a reveal he called #onlystrands. The bizarrely atmospheric black and white image now has over 560,000 likes and counting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Thanks for 1M on insta u lil freaks. Here’s a strand of my hair. #onlystrands #onlyhands #corpsehusband

A post shared by Corpse Husband (@corpse_husband) on

Dedicated fan CorpseBaddie on Twitter decided she wanted to immortalize the image, and did that in the most permanent way possible by actually tattooing the hair strand on her ribs.

The October 25 tweet revealing the tattoo blew up at a rapid rate, and at the time of writing it has garnered over 30,000 likes.

Speaking about the sudden interest in her brand new tattoo, CorpseBaddie sent a message to her favorite creator. “So Corpse Husband this blew up. I have one question, can I play a game of Among Us with y’all?”

Though he has yet to respond, an Among Us collab between the pair would certainly be entertaining for those that have followed her tattoo journey.

The tattoo is just a testament to how unprecedented Corpse Husband’s rise to popularity has been, and this is certainly only the beginning of his fans’ loyalty.

Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio targeted by trolls who hacked her Spotify account

Published: 25/Oct/2020 11:42

by Connor Bennett
Charli D'Amelio with the Spotify logo
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio/Spotify

Charli D'Amelio TikTok

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio had her Spotify account hacked as a number of playlist names were used to troll her.

A number of new online stars have been born out of TikTok, but there’s none more popular than Charli D’Amelio. The 16-year-old is by far and away the most followed TikToker around, and has grown her followings elsewhere on social media.

However, just like anyone with a big following on the internet, she has become a target for hackers trying to get into her different social media accounts. 

Previously, she had her VSCO account hacked and even deleted her Instagram briefly, but this time, trolls successfully turned their attention onto her Spotify account and left some interestingly named playlists.

YouTube: Charli D'Amelio
Charli is by and far away the most popular TikToker.

The TikTok star flagged that her Spotify account had been hacked late in the day on October 25, asking her Twitter followers why the hack had happened. Though, she didn’t get any real answers on that.

Instead, her replies were filled with pictures from fans showing that they could see the new playlist names that had cropped under her account.

These included ones like ‘HACKED LMAOOO’ that bragged of the hack, while others like ‘I LOVE BRYCE HALL, ‘hacked by lilhuddy XOXO,’ and ‘ADDISON RAE IS THE BEST X’ took a few shots at her personal life. Though, there were also political messages like ‘BIDEN 2020.’

The playlists weren’t live for too long, however, as they’ve since been deleted. Charli’s account now only shows her playlists that were there before the hack.

Seeing as Charli managed to get things sorted, she’s likely changed her password but given that hackers have been able to get into her Spotify account, some might decide to take it further and get into her Twitter or TikTok profile. So, she might have to be on high alert moving forward.