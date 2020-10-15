 What is Among Us? The viral game taking over Twitch and YouTube - Dexerto
What is Among Us? The viral game taking over Twitch and YouTube

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:17 Updated: 15/Oct/2020 16:19

by Bill Cooney
Among Us taking over Twitch
Innersloth

Among Us Twitch

The indie party game Among Us isn’t quite a new release but, it’s treacherous and back-stabbing elements have made it one of the hottest games on Twitch and YouTube, as streamers and content creators are turning on each other left and right.

Among Us originally released in June 2018, and Innersloth devs have previously revealed that back in the early days, there would be times too few players would be online to even find a game at all.

Compare that to the overwhelming success it has seen since its resurgence, with recent numbers of over 3 million concurrent players, and it’s no wonder Innersloth announced that they have canceled the development of an Among Us sequel, which was expected to be released in 2021, to focus on adding key features and improving servers for the original title.

If you haven’t watched or played Among Us before, don’t worry too much, as it’s pretty easy to figure out what makes the game tick. It shouldn’t be long before you’re conniving with teammates to get ahead, whether you’re the Imposter or not, so let’s take a look at how it works.

How do you play Among Us?

A match of Among Us can be played with a group of 4-10 players. All players take the role of a crew member trying to survive on one of the game’s 3 maps.

One or more of your teammates will take the role of the “Imposter” who has been infected by a parasitic, shape-shifting alien that is hell-bent on deceiving and murdering everyone else on board.

Here comes the tricky part: the identity of the Imposter is only known to that player. This infected crew member can sneak around the ship to get other players and frame non-Imposters in the process. The chosen player can also sabotage parts of the map to split others up and keep everyone else on their toes.

Among Us imposter
Innersloth
The Imposter has a variety of creative ways to murder their fellow players.

How do you win in Among Us?

As the Impostor, you will need to remain undetected and eliminate as many players as possible before they can complete each of their tasks. Once you have eliminated most of the players, depending on game size, or successfully prevented players from fixing a sabotaged ship, you will pick up a win for your efforts.

The regular, non-infected crew’s job is to repair and do tasks around the map to keep things running, try and stay alive, and quickly figure out who the Imposter is so you can get rid of them.

This is accomplished by a Survivor-style voting screen where players can chat and vote on who to send out of the airlock. These discussions are where the imposter can really manipulate people, and discussions can get extremely heated at times.

Since the identity of the Imposter is only known to them, there’s no way they’re going to give themselves away and admit it. As Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel does a great job of displaying above, being falsely banished can be one of the most frustrating things to happen in a game today.

Based on its current trajectory and how fast things are taking off on Twitch and YouTube, Among Us is showing no signs of slowing down, and it has even seen massive viewership increases for top streamers, with the likes of Valkyrae and xQc setting new records, partly thanks to the hype of the entertaining party game.

DIRT 5 cars list & classes: Ford Mustang, Mitsubishi Lancer, Porsche 911

Published: 15/Oct/2020 16:11

by David Purcell
Dirt 5 cars list with mustang
Codemaster

Dirt 5

Codemasters have revealed the entire DIRT 5 cars list and vehicle classes for players to look through, including the very best from manufacturers Ford, Porsche, Subaru, as well as some others. 

The game, which has an official release date of October 16, is one of the most highly anticipated in the racing genre. The DIRT community have been without a new title since 2017, when DIRT 4 rolled out on Xbox One.

Their newest project, though, will be the one that bridges the gap between current and next-gen consoles. DIRT 5 will be available on Xbox One to begin with, and will later be available on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, where it’s expected to make a jump up in graphics performance.

We all have our favorite cars to play with – there’s no doubt about that. But, motor junkies will be interested to see how the list of cars this year compares with that of Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo.

DIRT 5 Ford Mustang

Mustang Dirt 5
Codemasters
The Mustang looks better than ever in Dirt 5.

Want to be at the wheel of a beautiful Mustang in DIRT 5? Well, it’s there to be used, so work your way up through the ranks to get it.

DIRT 5 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI

Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI
Codemasters
The Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI will be a car well known by DIRT 4 players.

Having featured in DIRT 4, it will come as no surprise to see this wonderful rally car back where it belongs.

DIRT 5 Porsche 911 R-GT

Dirt 5 Porsche 911 R-GT
Codemasters
This Porsche is ready to rock and roll in DIRT 5.

The Porsche 911 R-GT is another one of those vehicles that’s just great to look at, even with the huge decals.

Now, we might not know what the other new games are bringing exactly, but as far as DIRT 5 is concerned we’re all set.

Here’s the DIRT 5 cars list in full, confirmed by developers, along with their respective vehicle classes.

The DIRT 5 Car List & Classes

  • Ariel Nomad
  • Ariel Nomad Tactical (Super Lites Class – Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4 (Rally GT Class)
  • Aston Martin DBX (Pre Runners Class)
  • Audi TT Safari (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Brenthel Industries Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Cadillac Escalade 2020 (Pre Runners Class)
  • Citroen C3 R5 (Modern Rally Class)
  • Exomotive Exocet (Super Lites Class)
  • Fiat 131 Abarth Rally (Classic Rally Class)
  • Ford Escort RS Cosworth
  • Ford F-150 Raptor PreRunner by Deberti Design (Pre-Order Bonus)
  • Ford Mustang
  • Ford RS200 (80s Rally Class)
  • Jimco Class 1
  • Jimco Unlimited Truck (Unlimited Class)
  • Laffite G-Tec X-Road (Cross Raid Class)
  • Lancia Stratos
  • Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VI (90s Rally Class)
  • Peugeot 208 WRX (Rally Cross Class)
  • Porsche 911 GT3 RS
  • Porsche 911 R-GT (Rally GT Class)
  • Porsche 924 GTS Rallye (Classic Rally Class)
  • Porsche 959 Prodive Rally Raid (80s Rally Class)
  • Subaru Impreza S4 (90s Rally Class)
  • Volkswagen Beetle Rallycross (Comes with Amplified edition)
  • Volkswagen Race Toureg (Cross Raid Class)
  • WS Auto Racing Titan (Formula Off Road Class)

So, there you have it! Those are the cars available in DIRT 5, along with their classes. Which one will you be driving?

