Mr Beast giving $10,000 to whoever can 'ratio' him the hardest - Dexerto

In another wacky challenge, YouTuber Mr Beast has announced he will award $10,000 to whoever can ‘ratio’ him, or get the most likes in comparison to his tweet, with fandoms battling it out to have their fave crowned the winner.
Jimmy Donaldson a.k.a Mr Beast is well known for his grand scale challenges. And with 45 million subscribers on YouTube, he certainly has the means to facilitate them, often partnering up with his huge audience to make great things happen.
On the charitable front, one of Mr Beast’s most ambitious projects was ‘Team Trees,’ where he endeavored to raise the money required to plant 20,000,000 trees. He definitely succeeded, with over 500,000 unique users donating to the campaign.
MrBeast and his crew of over 600 YouTubers has raised over $20 million for Team Trees.
Among the philanthropy, Donaldson also previously set out to break some online records just for the fun of it. He set out to beat PewDiePie and have one of his videos become the most liked non-music video on YouTube. The video currently has a whopping 15 million likes.
With that in mind, he set his Twitter followers the task of ‘ratio-ing’ his original tweet. To ‘ratio’ someone means either for the number of comments to far outweigh the likes (usually when something is controversial,) or in this case to far outweigh the likes of the original tweet. Essentially, you have to get more likes than Mr Beast himself.
Tomorrow I’m going to give whoever ratios me the hardest on this tweet $10,000
Originally, it looked like popular YouTuber Corpse Husband was going to win the money thanks to his reply tweet of a simple smiley face. Alongside the rise of Among Us, Corpse has experienced a huge surge in popularity in recent months, and said that he would be donating 100% of the money if won to charity.
However, just as it was looking as if Corpse would be sailing to victory unrivalled, a tweet from a BTS fan’s account saying “I know this is impossible but, If ever I win the funds will be directly donated to Funds for Bangtan and BorahaeFunds” began to pick up traction.
At the time of writing, Mr Beast’s original tweet has 200,000 likes, Corpse Husband’s 233,000 likes, and BTS_History613’s tweet at 239,000. But with the numbers changing rapidly by the second, who the ultimate winner will be is yet unclear.
This week has been a wild ride in all respects: From none other than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez playing Among Us with top streamers on Twitch to PewDiePie’s YouTube channel getting temporarily shadowbanned, there’s no shortage of things to talk about when it comes to internet drama, and we’ve got all the details you need to stay updated on the tea.
So… what’s brewing?
AOC plays Among Us with Pokimane, Hasan & more
AOC had a massive start on her first-ever Twitch stream, where she played Among Us with such stars as Pokimane, Hasan Parker and Dr Lupo.
Who’s involved? United States representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — commonly referred to as AOC — took to Twitter on October 19 to announce her very first Twitch stream. As for the game she wanted to play? Viral multiplayer title ‘Among Us,’ for which she got a ton of offers from super-popular streamers to play with her.
What’s the tea? Well, it’s not so much tea as it is a record-breaking broadcast, as AOC’s stream managed to rake in 4.6 million views in the eight hours after it ended. Featuring such names as Pokimane, Hasan Piker and DrLupo, it stands to reason that such a star-studded affair was a huge event for the platform, and viewers flocked to give it a watch as soon as possible.
Although the entire affair boasted a wealth of hilarious moments, her broadcast served as a reminder to ‘Get Out the Vote,’ encouraging US viewers to exercise their rights as citizens in the upcoming presidential election — managing to score 439,000 viewers while she was live.
What’s the tea? Footage from the altercation went viral across the net, showing Hall and his friends getting physical with restaurant staff. According to initial reports from TMZ, Hall had been asked to put away his vape pen and was later encouraged to leave, which resulted in the ensuing fight.
However, Hall later claimed that the restaurant manager had put hands on him first, after he’d unsuccessfully asked for his credit card back “10 times.” Things escalated when a friend tried to break up the situation, leading to the fight seen in the video.
This fight comes after an earlier scuffle Hall was involved in with a bystander at another Los Angeles-based restaurant a few weeks prior, which luckily ended in hugs all around.
What’s the tea? Despite being a massive presence on the website — on which he recently signed to exclusively stream — his channel failed to show up via YouTube’s search function on October 22, with fans noticing that his latest video only received 45k views hours after going live — a major dip for someone with so many dedicated viewers.
The YouTuber’s channel appeared to not be showing up in searches.
PewDiePie was quick to address the issue in a Community post, writing: “Yo, for some reason my videos aren’t showing up in sub box since yesterday so posting here.”
The Swedish star stated that his channel has not been working properly since October 21.
YouTube also made an official statement on the matter claiming that they were looking into the situation, which was later revealed to be a glitch in the system. Thankfully, PewDiePie’s channel is back up and running as usual, going to show that no one is above the platform’s idiosyncrasies.
What’s the tea? During an October 15 episode of her ‘2 Chix’ podcast with sister Charli, Dixie revealed that her hair is falling out, after receiving extensions from popular TikTok hair stylist ‘Hair by Chrissy.’ Although she made sure not to name the stylist in question, the salon posted before and after photos from Dixie’s appointment, leading many fans to connect the dots in short time.
(Topic begins at 0:50)
“I don’t know if my hair is falling out, but I think it’s falling out from them,” she admitted. “So I’m like, kinda scared. I’m losing hair, but it’s connected to the extension… there’s like white pieces all at the end of each piece of hair.”
Needless to say, Hair by Chrissy has come under intense scrutiny from critics, with the salon having also faced backlash for alleged discriminatory practices and a flagrant disobedience of health and safety protocols in wake of the current health crisis.
“So, we cancelled all the shows,” Joe stated. “We’re happy he has a mild case, but we cancelled all the shows. I’m keeping away from everybody and testing myself and the staff everyday until we’re in the clear, there’s nothing we can do. I won’t know when we’ll do them [podcasts] again until we get a clear from the doctor. I think it’s ten days and three negative test results in a row.”
However, it looks like fans are getting their fix anyway, as Rogan announced that the podcast with Kanye West is airing, after all. The episode is set for October 24 a 12 PM Central Daylight Time.
There’s no denying that a lot has gone down in the past six days. What do you think of Bryce Hall’s latest fight at a restaurant? Do you believe his side of the story, or the manager’s? How do you feel about politicians taking to Twitch to encourage citizens to vote? Do you think Hair by Chrissy should be receiving all the backlash after Dixie’s hair troubles? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and comment what you think the biggest story of this week was!
Stay tuned to Dexerto for another round of What’s Brewing next week!