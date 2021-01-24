When will Corpse Husband stream on Twitch? YouTuber looks to new platform

Corpse Husband has found a lot of success on YouTube, but will he ever stream on Twitch? If his recent comments are anything to go by, it sounds like he’s already amassed a strong following on there and is thinking about doing a surprise stream.

Corpse Husband is one of the most successful streamers on YouTube. It happened after his popularity skyrocketed in 2020. However, most fans don’t realize he also has a Twitch channel.

It has no content, but he’s still managed to amass more than half a million followers on there. He probably only made it to lock in his name in case he ever switched platforms. However, it raises the question: will he ever stream on it?

He has no reason to switch permanently, at least for the time being. But that could change if he was offered a lucrative contract. Still, he has pondered the idea of doing a surprise stream.

Corpse mentioned the idea to his fans when he was playing Among Us live on stream. Initially, it sounded like he was all for it. However, he quickly talked himself out of it, or rather, played it down.

“Someday, I will stream on Twitch,” he said. “I checked it recently, and I had like 600,000 followers for some reason. I might go there to… I wanna have like a chilled… no, I could probably do that now.”

It’s impossible to know whether it was anything more than a passing thought. If it ever did come to fruition, though, it would undoubtedly be a smash hit and potentially break records.

In the meantime, it’s become a talking point among fans. Some are all for it, regardless of whether it’s temporary or permanent. Others are less enthusiastic, and feel like YouTube is his rightful home.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. A one-off Twitch stream could be an exciting event. It might even be a good way to test the water. But at the same time, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.