When will Corpse Husband stream on Twitch? YouTuber looks to new platform

Published: 24/Jan/2021 6:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Corpse Husband Twitch
Twitter: Corpse Husband

Corpse Husband has found a lot of success on YouTube, but will he ever stream on Twitch? If his recent comments are anything to go by, it sounds like he’s already amassed a strong following on there and is thinking about doing a surprise stream.

Corpse Husband is one of the most successful streamers on YouTube. It happened after his popularity skyrocketed in 2020. However, most fans don’t realize he also has a Twitch channel

It has no content, but he’s still managed to amass more than half a million followers on there. He probably only made it to lock in his name in case he ever switched platforms. However, it raises the question: will he ever stream on it? 

He has no reason to switch permanently, at least for the time being. But that could change if he was offered a lucrative contract. Still, he has pondered the idea of doing a surprise stream.

Corpse Husband logo and Among Us
YouTube: Corpse Husband
Corpse Husband is one of the most popular streamers on YouTube.

Corpse mentioned the idea to his fans when he was playing Among Us live on stream. Initially, it sounded like he was all for it. However, he quickly talked himself out of it, or rather, played it down.

“Someday, I will stream on Twitch,” he said. “I checked it recently, and I had like 600,000 followers for some reason. I might go there to… I wanna have like a chilled… no, I could probably do that now.”

It’s impossible to know whether it was anything more than a passing thought. If it ever did come to fruition, though, it would undoubtedly be a smash hit and potentially break records.

In the meantime, it’s become a talking point among fans. Some are all for it, regardless of whether it’s temporary or permanent. Others are less enthusiastic, and feel like YouTube is his rightful home.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see what happens. A one-off Twitch stream could be an exciting event. It might even be a good way to test the water. But at the same time, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Dream angered by backlash blaming him for his fans’ actions

Published: 24/Jan/2021 2:07

by Theo Salaun
dream minecraft
Twitter, @Dream

Following a wave of online controversy, popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream took to Twitter to address critics and show them why he believes all of the backlash is inherently misguided.

Dream and the Dream Team, with friends like Tommyinnit and Quackity, have been one of the largest sources of online entertainment thanks to a consistent flood of content across YouTube and Twitch. While their videos and streams, including of the entire Dream SMP Minecraft server, have brought Dream a huge amount of fans — that popularity appears to have come with a downside.

Originally, most of the drama surrounding Dream involved accusations about him cheating during a 1.16 Minecraft speedrun. But now, a very different sort of critique has emerged, as fans and critics bemoan the content creator’s inability to restrain the least appropriate segments of his community.

Over the past week, #dreamwaswrong began trending on Twitter and similar complaints moved across social media. The basis for this backlash surrounded a subculture of Dream fans that had begun creating inappropriate fanfiction and art involving the minors who represented the Dream Team. In response, Dream has shot down those critics.

Drawing a theoretical parallel, the faceless content creator philosophically makes his perspective known. Mocking his critics, Dream criticizes the media and his detractors using a hypothetical scenario.

“Dream has refused to condemn murder after one of his fans turned out to be a murderer. Will he finally be held accountable?”

Essentially, Dream suggests that people criticize him for the actions of others — noting that he ought to be “held accountable” for the vile actions (in this hypothetical instance: murder) of his fans. The point of this example is to highlight the absurdity of a causal relationship between influencer and the influenced.

Dream Artwork Dream Branding
dreambranding.com
Who needs a face when you have a lot of fans?

While fans and critics appear to be divided on the efficacy of Dream’s tweet, it’s clear that he is trying to push back against those who blame him for the actions of his viewers. In the social media age, this relationship between popular figure and stan is a particularly nuanced one.

For what it’s worth, Dream has also taken a much more firm stance against inappropriate subcultures of his fandom on his alternate account, DreamWasTaken. It remains to be seen whether or not that will be enough to satisfy his critics, but the situation is obviously a contentious one.