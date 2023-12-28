Entertainment

Top 10 most-watched Twitch streamers of 2023: xQc loses top spot for first time in years

Calum Patterson
xqc kai cenat and ibai on twitchTwitch: xQc / Kai Cenat / Ibai

For the first time in three years, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is not the most-watched streamer on Twitch, as new streamers rise up to the top of the pile. These are the most-watched Twitch streamers in 2023.

Since 2020, xQc has been by far the most-watched streamer in terms of total watch time, taking the crown from Tfue who was top in 2019.

However, watch time is also tied to the total amount of time that a channel is live, and with xQc’s hours streamed dropping by over 1,000, this has cut into his watch time.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Kai Cenat has usurped him, clocking in at 115 million hours watched. However, this is over 100 million hours less than xQc had last year, when he was top for 2022.

Check out the full list of most-watched streamers on Twitch this year below, and how many hours they streamed to get there.

Most-watched Twitch streamers (2023)

RankStreamerHours watched (2023)Hours streamed
1Kai Cenat115 million1,856
2Gaules110 million8,682
3Ibai104 million1,373
4xQc97 million1,898
5fps_shaka82 million3,547
6kingsleague80 million608
7tarik73 million2,376
8HasanAbi66 million2,552
9eliasn9764 million2,680
10IlloJuan63 million1,652

Stats via SullyGnome as of December 28, 2023.

Who is the most popular Twitch streamer?

Hours watched is only one metric to measure a streamer’s popularity of course. Other factors such as average viewers, followers gained, and most subscribers are also important.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech
Article continues after ad

The streamer with the highest average viewers in 2023 was Ibai with 76,313 (not including esports channels like Dota 2 and Kings League).

The streamer who gained the most followers this year was also Kai Cenat, with 4.9 million new fans following his channel in 2023, taking his total to 8.4 million.

In terms of total subscribers, Kai Cenat set a new record during his subathon back in March, peaking at 306,621. However, as of right now, the streamer with the most subscribers is Jynxzi, with just over 100,000.

Related:

Biggest Twitch Records: Most subs, longest subathon, longest Twitch stream

Article continues after ad

Of course, part of the reason that xQc is no longer the most-watched streamer this year, is due to his streams on Kick. His deal with the rival streaming platform has meant his total hours watched on Twitch were bound to go down.

For now, though, Kai Cenat has the top spot, and he’ll be looking to keep a hold of it in 2024.

Related Topics

GaulesIbaiKai CenatxQc

About The Author

Calum Patterson

Calum is Dexerto's Managing Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS2 and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.