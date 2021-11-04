Ninja celebrates major Twitch milestone after surpassing 17m followers

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has officially surpassed an insane amount of 17 million followers on Twitch, further securing his hold as the most followed streamer on the platform.

Having started his career in 2011 while playing games like H1Z1 and PUBG, it wasn’t until 2017 that Ninja started to become a household name as he rose to fame during Fortnites surge in popularity.

Since then, he has shown his fans that you can do anything you set your mind to as he built a business empire of licensed memorabilia and clothing that has been made available in stores all over the world.

Blevins has also helped motivate hundreds of Twitch streamers as he was one of the first creators to partner with big-name brands and hit the mainstream.

Ninja surpasses 17 million followers

Even though Ninja has moved around streaming services over the years, he’s still maintained a crazy amount of followers on Twitch.

Since his return back to his home platform, he’s rapidly grown his following by maintaining his spot as the most followed Twitch streamer.

On November 4, 2021, the creator tweeted a video of his character laying on a number 17.

Thank you to every single one of my fans, OFFICIALLY passed 17M followers on @Twitch 🍾 pic.twitter.com/2cibLsHSMn — Ninja (@Ninja) November 4, 2021

Ninja’s channel may not be dedicated to Fortnite anymore, but it’s definitely the game that helped him and many other creators reach never-before-seen views and follower counts.

The former Halo pro has continued to play big-name titles to help keep his crown as the most-followed Twitch streamer.

The creator’s channel may not have the same level of popularity on the platform, but with the business portfolio he’s built over the years it’s unlikely he really cares.