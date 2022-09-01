Ninja disappears on Twitter with “user not found” on profile

Streaming superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has disappeared on Twitter, leaving fans puzzled after a mysterious tweet and ‘user not found’ on his profile.

Ninja is one of the biggest names in gaming. With over 18M followers on Twitch, the 31-year-old streamer has made his mark in the industry.

The superstar left fans completely baffled on September 1, with a very cryptic tweet. “I just need a break…I don’t know when I will be back, or where,” the popular streamer wrote.

Shortly after, Ninja then removed his profile picture and update his name on Twitter to ‘User Not Found’, leaving fans questioning where he’s gone.

This story is currently being updated…