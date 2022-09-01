EntertainmentEntertainment

Ninja disappears on Twitter with “user not found” on profile

Shay Robson
Ninja
Ninja / Twitter, Instagram

Streaming superstar Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has disappeared on Twitter, leaving fans puzzled after a mysterious tweet and ‘user not found’ on his profile.

Ninja is one of the biggest names in gaming. With over 18M followers on Twitch, the 31-year-old streamer has made his mark in the industry.

The superstar left fans completely baffled on September 1, with a very cryptic tweet. “I just need a break…I don’t know when I will be back, or where,” the popular streamer wrote.

Shortly after, Ninja then removed his profile picture and update his name on Twitter to ‘User Not Found’, leaving fans questioning where he’s gone.

This story is currently being updated…

keep reading

tiktoker gets stuck upside down at gym dials 911
Entertainment

TikToker calls 911 after getting stuck in gym equipment

Virginia Glaze
image for article: "KSI sparks huge feud between Misfits Boxing and Jake Paul’s MVP"
Entertainment

KSI sparks huge feud between Misfits Boxing and Jake Paul’s MVP

Shay Robson
she-hulk attorney at law disney header image
TV & Movies

She-Hulk haters accuse show of “hating men” after being called out in episode

Josh Tyler
loading...