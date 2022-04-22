Spanish streamers Auronplay and Rubius on track to overtake Ninja in Twitch followers

Top Spanish Twitch streamers Auronplay and Rubius are fast on course to overtake streaming superstar Ninja in followers on the platform, as their rise to success shows no signs of slowing down.

Ninja has long been recognized as one of the biggest streamers on Twitch, breaking into the mainstream thanks to his Fortnite stardom and streams with the likes of Drake. He even appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show in April 2022 to talk about his career and his new rebrand.

Looking outside of North America though, there are huge communities building around non-English speaking streamers, and this is most prominent in Spain.

While Ninja is the most followed streamer on Twitch, Auronplay and Rubius are hot on his heels in second and third place respectively — and may overtake him sooner rather than later.

According to data from Twitch stat tracker SullyGnome, both Spaniards are growing in followers at an insane rate, far usurping Ninja’s follower growth over the last 30 days.

At the time of writing, Ninja has around 17.5m followers on Twitch, and in the last 30 days, the figure has grown by around 70,000.

This would be impressive to most, but compared to Auronplay and Rubius, it’s next to nothing. Auronplay has 12.5m followers and Rubius has 11.7m, but in the last 30 days, they’ve grown by 373k and 236k followers respectively.

At that rate of growth, Auronplay could be looking at hitting 20 million followers in under 2 years, while it would take Ninja around 3 years to hit the same milestone at his current pace. By comparison, Rubius — who is almost 6m followers behind Ninja — could reach 20m followers around the same time as him.

The Spanish Twitch community is clearly a very strong one, with fans showing the utmost support for their favorite streamers, and before long we could see the Spaniards flying high atop the Twitch follower rankings.