TimTheTatman leaves Twitch in exclusive YouTube Gaming deal

TimTheTatman has announced that he’ll be leaving Twitch, following DrLupo and Jack ‘CouRage’ Dunlop to YouTube Gaming with an exclusive streaming deal.
With over 7 million followers on Twitch, Tim is one of Twitch’s biggest names, but he’s now moving to a new home.
In an exclusive interview with Business Insider, Betar said: “The reality is, now that I’ve got my wife and my son, it’s hard for me to stream as much as I did beforehand.
“I’d say seven to eight out of 10 people coming up to me go, ‘Man, I love your YouTube,'” he said. “I have more followers on Twitch but a lot of people day-to-day call me a YouTuber.”
Advertisement
He announced the deal on Twitter.
the futurehttps://t.co/Hz9YZ0m2EA pic.twitter.com/ekGwDreHOL
— timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) September 1, 2021
More to follow…