Kai Cenat fans celebrate streamer hitting 10M Twitch followers

Kai Cenat has hit 10,000,000 followers on Twitch, becoming one of the top 10 streamers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Since becoming one of Twitch’s most popular creators, Kai Cenat has continued to innovate with his content all across the internet.

From gaming marathons where he doesn’t stop until the game is beaten, to various collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Tyla, and countless other celebrities — you never know what Kai will be up to each day.

Kai Cenat finally hit 10,000,000 followers on his Twitch channel on May 6, 2024, and his fans took to social media to celebrate the streamer’s success.

“10m on Twitch is crazy just thinking about it,” one user commented.

Another said: “He gotta do a celebration stream.”

“Let’s gooo Kai got 10 million my glorious king,” a third celebrated.

According to Twitchtracker, this massive achievement makes Kai Cenat among the most followed creators on the platform coming in at number 10.

Ahead of him are the likes of Shroud, xQc, and Ninja, with the latter coming in at a massive 19M followers on Twitch.

This is just the latest Twitch achievement that Kai has made since its rise to fame. He broke Ludwig’s record sub count in Feb 2023, and shattered his personal viewership record back in December thanks to his stream with Nicki Minaj.