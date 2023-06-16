xQc inks $70 million Kick deal in non-exclusive two-year partnership

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has just signed a $70,000,000 deal with Kick that will see The Juicer streaming on both Twitch and Kick.

On June 16, 2023, fans became convinced that xQc was leaving Twitch for Kick after an account with his name suddenly received a sub button.

Now, thanks to a report from New York Times, we know it’s official as The Juicer signed a non-exclusive deal that has him bringing home more than $70 million dollars.

The non-exclusive deal will allow xQc to continue streaming on Twitch but officially brings one of the most iconic Twitch streamers over to the budding platform.

xQc signs non-exclusive deal with Kick

xQc’s agent Ryan Morrison told The New York Times that the contract is worth $70M, but came with incentives that could push the total to about $100,000,000.

Lengyel’s deal is among the largest contracts signed by a content creator in recent years, and it’s about as large as a two-year contract extension signed by Lebron James according to the NYT.

The Twitch star said in a statement: “Kick is allowing me to try and do things I haven’t been able to before. I’m extremely excited to take this opportunity and maximize it into new creative and fresh ideas over the coming years.”

During his stream, xQc explained how he plans on splitting time between Kick and Twitch.

“It’ll probably be like wake up, go live, and stream (on Twitch) then switch over. Some days ill have full streams here, others ill have full streams there,” he explained.

It’s unknown when his first stream on the platform will take place, but his follower count has already jumped by over 25k since the announcement was made.