Top 10 most viewed female Twitch streamers: August 2021

It’s been a huge year for Twitch streamers, with plenty of them making moves as major talents like Valkyrae and others moved to different platforms such as YouTube Gaming. Here’s the top female content creators who are leaving their mark on the platform.

Women have been a driving force on Twitch for some time, with plenty of popular figures drawing thousands of viewers in categories like Valorant & Apex Legends, among others. But some that have been consistently running up the numbers in the month of August.

While there’s plenty of talent that take the top spots in Twitch overall, we’re seeing a growing list of women that are claiming their stake on the most-watched charts.

Here are the top 10 most watched female Twitch streamers in the last month.

Most watched female Twitch streamers (August)

While Pokimane has been a huge powerhouse on Twitch for years, she’s been scaling back her streaming as of late – which impacted her metrics enough to omit her from the most-watched chart for the past month.

Though Poki’s numbers are still insane, it made the list a bit more interesting for rising streamers.

All stats courtesy of StreamCharts.

Streamer Watch time Stream time Peak viewers Amouranth 3,935,945 hours 343 hours 18,000 saddummy 1,615,209 hours 284 hours 21,307 Jinnytty 1,407,153 hours 223 hours 11,297 biyin_ 1,196,526 hours 81 hours 67,262 IamCristinini 1,080,528 hours 149 hours 55,296 fuslie 1,013,225 hours 151 hours 17,463 AnniTheDuck 947,097 hours 109 hours 32,882 39daph 920,652 hours 126 hours 14,482 dda_ju 909,636 hours 204 hours 13,079 LakshartNia 842,292 hours 129 hours 42,578

Amouranth has been a long-time presence on Twitch, and her fanbase didn’t let her down this month, with nearly four million hours watched.

After a big gap from Amouranth’s hours watched, Korean streamers saddummy and Jinnytty have been collecting a lot of viewership, as well. They’re second and third place on the list, respectively.

100 Thieves’ Fuslie comes in at 6th, just under biyin_ and IamCristinini. A longtime collaborator with Offline TV, Fuslie has been tearing it up in Valorant latel and she’s been getting strong numbers to go along with it.

Fellow 100T streamer who frequently plays Valorant, Kyedae, came in 15th place. Meanwhile, OTV’s lilypichu ended just out of the top 10 with 816,068 hours watched.

There’s been plenty of people picking up steam on Twitch as of late, which could see some interesting changes in next month’s batch of data.