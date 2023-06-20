Tfue tearfully announces indefinite hiatus from streaming: “I feel trapped”

Former Fortnite pro and popular streamer Tfue tearfully announced his indefinite hiatus from streaming in an emotional video after going dark for months.

Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney is one of the most prominent Fortnite creators and players in the entire history of the world-famous battle royale game, on top of being one of Twitch’s most-followed broadcasters.

Although Tfue has been creating content for years, his popularity took off with Fortnite, sending him catapulting to internet stardom in the late 2010’s.

However, fans noticed that he hadn’t been active on social media for nearly two months come summer 2023, with his last Instagram posts and documented Twitch streams taking place back in April.

It wouldn’t be long before Tfue would surface once again with an explanation for going dark online and what the future of his content holds.

Tfue is one of Fortnite's most prominent players and content creators, on top of being a massively popular Twitch streamer.

Tfue in tears as he admits to feeling “trapped” in streaming career

On June 20, Tfue uploaded an emotional video to YouTube simply titled, ‘Goodbye.’

In the nearly 40-minute-long video, the Fortnite player cried as he reminisced about his career in professional gaming and content creation, but admitted to feeling “trapped” in his streaming career.

“I just need to go live my life,” he explained. “Who knows if I’ll be back, man? I mean, maybe, who knows. I just need time to get away, just to go live my life.”

“I used gaming to escape from reality, and I feel like now I use reality to escape from work. I just feel kind of trapped sometimes, you know? It’s been fucking hard, streaming f*ckin’ six, eight hours a day. I don’t have time to do sh*t.”

“I just need to take time off, you know? I’m f*ckin’ 25, and I feel like the majority of my life has been in front of a screen. I wouldn’t take it back for the world, but I feel like I just need a break. I just need to escape for a little bit.”

For now, it’s unclear when, or if, Tfue will come back… but his fans and fellow creators are showing their support no matter what he chooses.

Streamers react to Tfue leaving the internet

Names like Clix, CouRage, and others poured in to share their sentiments on Tfue’s latest move, congratulating him for his long years in the game and wishing him the best in his future endeavors.

This isn’t the first time a content creator has decided to step back from their career, with personalities like Marzia Kjellberg and even Jenna Marbles giving up their jobs as influencers to pursue other avenues in the past.