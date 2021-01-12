Livestream viewership records: Highest peak viewers on Twitch & YouTube all-time - Dexerto

The world record for most viewers on Twitch is a coveted crown, and has been held by the biggest names on the platform over the years. Here’s a look at the highest peak viewership on a single stream ever.

January 11 was a historic day for Twitch, as Spanish streaming sensation David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas Martínez shattered the record for most concurrent viewers, as he revealed his very own Fortnite skin.

He previously held the record too, for a solo streamer, but his new record beat even livestreams from major broadcasters like ELEAGUE and PlayStation.

Of course, North American streamers still make up the bulk of this list, but non-English speaking streams growing rapidly on Twitch. Expect to see more streamers from other regions to fight for a place among the most-viewed streams ever.

Highest viewership Twitch streams ever

TheGrefg: 2,470,347 ELEAGUETV: 1,088,063 PlayStation: 1,014,646 Fortnite: 700,529 Riot Games: 654,205 PGL: 649,414 Ninja: 616,693 ESL_CSGO: 562,080 Ibai: 533,239 Twitch: 517,160 Shroud: 516,289 XTEARS88: 512,246 FACEIT TV: 490,647 Ubisoft: 487,430 DOTA2TI: 482,006 DOTA2TI_RU: 451,647 Bungie: 432,504 COSCU: 425,659 Tommyinnit: 424,048 LOLITOFDEZ: 418,204

This list, via Twitch Tracker, includes streams from companies, rather than just individual creators.

Here’s the top 20 for creators only:

TheGrefg: 2,470,347 Ninja: 616,693 Ibai: 533,239 Shroud: 516,289 XTEARS88: 512,246 COSCU: 425,659 Tommyinnit: 424,048 LOLITOFDEZ: 418,204 ASS_DAVE: 397,674 Squeezie: 388,941 Gaules: 387,315 loltyler1: 368,484 Dr Disrespect: 363,980 TimTheTatman: 347,321 El Rubius: 344,676 THEREALKNOSSI: 336,065 ZERATOR: 318,182 Tfue: 316,214 Auronplay: 313,347 Summit1g: 310,998

YouTube peak viewers record

Twitch might still be considered the home of video game livestreaming for now, but YouTube has been making up major ground in this area.

Here are the highest viewership peaks on YouTube Gaming, via StreamHatchet:

PlayStation: 1.4 million VJLinkHero: 1.2 million Free Fire – Brasil: 1.1 million Free Fire – LATAM: 1.1 million The RawKnee Games: 1.1 million Alpha Clasher: 1 million El Rubius: 1 million LazarBeam: 900,000 TechnoBlade: 900,000 Dream: 700,000 Felipe Neto: 600,000 Willyrex: 500,000 Vegeta777: 500,000 Dr Disrespect: 500,000

Now that TheGrefg has beaten the previous record so comfortably, it could be a springboard for further success. Although it’s unlikely that 2.4 million will be beaten anytime soon, we could so more streamers crack the 1 million mark, when there is a major event to see.

When Ninja set the record by playing Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott, it immediately elevated the streaming space more widely, paving the way for more records to be set.

We’ll keep you updated when new records are set and these rankings change, but TheGrefg has secured his spot at number one for a long time to come, no doubt.