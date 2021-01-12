 Livestream viewership records: Highest peak viewers on Twitch & YouTube all-time - Dexerto
Livestream viewership records: Highest peak viewers on Twitch & YouTube all-time

Published: 12/Jan/2021 18:52

by Calum Patterson
Twitch and youtube logos
Twitch / YouTube

Ninja TheGrefg Twitch youtube

The world record for most viewers on Twitch is a coveted crown, and has been held by the biggest names on the platform over the years. Here’s a look at the highest peak viewership on a single stream ever.

January 11 was a historic day for Twitch, as Spanish streaming sensation David ‘TheGrefg’ Cánovas Martínez shattered the record for most concurrent viewers, as he revealed his very own Fortnite skin.

He previously held the record too, for a solo streamer, but his new record beat even livestreams from major broadcasters like ELEAGUE and PlayStation.

Of course, North American streamers still make up the bulk of this list, but non-English speaking streams growing rapidly on Twitch. Expect to see more streamers from other regions to fight for a place among the most-viewed streams ever.

TheGrefg Twitch viewership
TheGrefg
During his stream, TheGrefg hit 2.47 million viewers, shattering previous viewership records on Twitch.

Highest viewership Twitch streams ever

  1. TheGrefg: 2,470,347
  2. ELEAGUETV: 1,088,063
  3. PlayStation: 1,014,646
  4. Fortnite: 700,529
  5. Riot Games: 654,205
  6. PGL: 649,414
  7. Ninja: 616,693
  8. ESL_CSGO: 562,080
  9. Ibai: 533,239
  10. Twitch: 517,160
  11. Shroud: 516,289
  12. XTEARS88: 512,246
  13. FACEIT TV: 490,647
  14. Ubisoft: 487,430
  15. DOTA2TI: 482,006
  16. DOTA2TI_RU: 451,647
  17. Bungie: 432,504
  18. COSCU: 425,659
  19. Tommyinnit: 424,048
  20. LOLITOFDEZ: 418,204
Ninja on Fortnite stream
YouTube: Ninja / Epic Games
Ninja was the previous record holder, thanks to his popularity at the peak of Fortnite.

This list, via Twitch Tracker, includes streams from companies, rather than just individual creators.

Here’s the top 20 for creators only:

  1. TheGrefg: 2,470,347
  2. Ninja: 616,693
  3. Ibai: 533,239
  4. Shroud: 516,289
  5. XTEARS88: 512,246
  6. COSCU: 425,659
  7. Tommyinnit: 424,048
  8. LOLITOFDEZ: 418,204
  9. ASS_DAVE: 397,674
  10. Squeezie: 388,941
  11. Gaules: 387,315
  12. loltyler1: 368,484
  13. Dr Disrespect: 363,980
  14. TimTheTatman: 347,321
  15. El Rubius: 344,676
  16. THEREALKNOSSI: 336,065
  17. ZERATOR: 318,182
  18. Tfue: 316,214
  19. Auronplay: 313,347
  20. Summit1g: 310,998

YouTube peak viewers record

Twitch might still be considered the home of video game livestreaming for now, but YouTube has been making up major ground in this area.

Here are the highest viewership peaks on YouTube Gaming, via StreamHatchet:

  1. PlayStation: 1.4 million
  2. VJLinkHero: 1.2 million
  3. Free Fire – Brasil: 1.1 million
  4. Free Fire – LATAM: 1.1 million
  5. The RawKnee Games: 1.1 million
  6. Alpha Clasher: 1 million
  7. El Rubius: 1 million
  8. LazarBeam: 900,000
  9. TechnoBlade: 900,000
  10. Dream: 700,000
  11. Felipe Neto: 600,000
  12. Willyrex: 500,000
  13. Vegeta777: 500,000
  14. Dr Disrespect: 500,000

Now that TheGrefg has beaten the previous record so comfortably, it could be a springboard for further success. Although it’s unlikely that 2.4 million will be beaten anytime soon, we could so more streamers crack the 1 million mark, when there is a major event to see.

When Ninja set the record by playing Fortnite with Drake and Travis Scott, it immediately elevated the streaming space more widely, paving the way for more records to be set.

We’ll keep you updated when new records are set and these rankings change, but TheGrefg has secured his spot at number one for a long time to come, no doubt.

