Top 20 most popular VTubers (September 2023): Gawr Gura, Filian, Pekora, more

The VTuber industry has grown massively since it first emerged and now some of the biggest content creators on the planet use VTuber models. These are the top 20 most popular VTubers in the world with the highest combined Twitch Followers and YouTube Subs.

It’s difficult to say exactly when VTubing began, but many credit Kizuna Ai’s rise to prominence in 2016 as being the catalyst for its eventual growth. That was followed by the emergence of large Japanese companies like Hololive and Nijisanji, and soon after their influence would spread to the West.

At their peak, VTubers have broken platform records like Pekora becoming the most-watched female streamer in the world. Make no mistake, VTubers have become massive and there’s no sign that the industry will be slowing down anytime soon.

With there being so much talent these days it can be hard to keep track of who the biggest VTubers are. To help you out we’ve put together this list of the top 20 most popular VTubers across both Twitch and YouTube.

Top 20 most popular VTubers

These are the Top 20 most popular VTubers as of September 2023, calculated by adding up their follower and subscriber counts across Twitch and YouTube. These listed totals don’t take into account platforms that are less popular in English-speaking communities like Bilibili and Niconico.

Who is the most popular VTuber?

Hololive

The most popular VTuber is Gawr Gura. As of September 11, 2023, The Hololive EN 1st Gen member has almost 4.4 million subscribers on YouTube placing her firmly ahead of the competition.

Gura’s incredible growth as a content creator has been apparent ever since her debut in September 2020. Within just two weeks of her debut, Gura hit 500,000 subscribers making her the previous fastest-growing VTuber of all time, only since surpassed by Hyakumantenbara Salome.

The Shark went on to become Hololive’s most popular VTuber just over a month after her debut and became the third-ever VTuber to pass 1,000,000 subscribers in October 2020.

She has remained Hololive’s most subscribed talent and even became the most followed VTuber overall in June 2021. That’s a title she has kept to this day with only Nimu, an independent Spanish-speaking content creator coming close.

That’s everything you need to know about the Top 20 most popular VTubers across Twitch and YouTube. These rankings will be updated monthly as these streamers continue to grow and move up (or down) the chart.