Biggest Twitch Records: Most subs, longest subathon, longest Twitch stream

With Twitch now over 10 years old, records on the platform have been broken and broken again. In the very competitive world of streaming, records are being set for the longest streams, subathons, and even the most subs or views on Twitch – so we’ve rounded up the most impressive records in the platform’s history.

As the audience for livestreaming grows, streamers are in a constant battle for the attention of viewers. The established streamers fight to keep hold of their viewer base, as the newcomers fight for their share. Along the way, records are set for various milestones.

You can check out viewership records on Twitch here, as well as the highest viewership on YouTube. But, while peak viewership alone is the most common measure of popularity on Twitch, there are many more records and milestones that streamers strive for.

Advertisement

Twitch records

Most subs on Twitch

The current record for highest sub count on Twitch is held by Ludwig, with 283,066 subscribers.

As well as viewers and followers, subscribers are another way to measure how popular a streamer is. But, unlike followers, the number of subscribers can tell us how popular that streamer at a given point in time is, as it can go up or down every month.

Over the years, lots of streamers have broken the records for the most subs at one time. Famously, Ninja set the record at 269,000 in April 2018, but that has since been beaten. Ludwig now holds the record, following his subathon in 2021.

Advertisement

Twitch subscribers records

Twitch subscriber records #1 Ludwig 283,066 (April 2021) #2 Ninja 269,154 (April 2018) #3 Geekandsundry 55,349 (February 2018) #4 Tyler1 36,666 (February 2018)

It’s also worth noting that Kkatamina has set the record for most subs for a female streamer, with over 73,000 subs in November 2021.

Longest subathon on Twitch

The current record for the longest subathon stream is 76 days, held by GhostInTheMachine.

Another record that streamers have started gunning for is the infamous ‘subathon‘. Made popular by Ludwig, with his subathon helping him conquer the subs record, lots of other streamers have done their own version. But, it’s more than just the number of subs you can accrue, instead focusing on how long the subathon lasts.

Read More: Top 20 Twitch streamers

Ludwig capped his stream at 30 days, but others have been less conservative. In September 2021, PandaTV streamed for 840 hours straight, setting the new record. This was then eclipsed by PappiEric, with a 45-day subathon.

Advertisement

Now, the record now stands at a whopping 76 days, completed by streamer GhostInTheMachine. Streaming from August 5 to October 20, the broadcast holds the current record for longest subathon stream.

Longest Subathon on Twitch #1 GhostInTheMachine 76 days (October 2021) #2 PappiEric 45 days (September 2021) #3 PandaTV 36 days (July 2021) #4 Ludwig 30 days (April 2021)

Longest stream on Twitch

These subathon streams might seem long, but they’re nothing compared to the overall longest stream on Twitch. So what is the longest stream on Twitch ever by a single streamer?

This record was originally set by Los Pollos TV, in April 2020, with 161 hours live, and since then, lots of broadcasters have attempted to break it. CallMeCypher set a new record shortly after, streaming for 200 hours straight, before it was ended due to technical difficulties.

Advertisement

Now, there is one clear record-holder, and it’s unlikely anyone will ever overtake them. At the time of writing, Twitch streamer GPHustla has been live, with a single uninterrupted broadcast, for 465 days. This is the longest solo livestream on Twitch.

If we go beyond solo streamers, the channel ‘StreamerHouse‘ claims to have been live continuously since 2013, which would of course mean it holds the record overall. However, this is a group of friends and guests, rather than an individual streamer.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the biggest Twitch records, from most subs through to the longest streams.

Advertisement

There are plenty of other records to boast on or off of Twitch too, including viewership and followers. Check out some of our other lists below:

Most followed Twitch streamers | Most viewed Twitch stream | Highest peak viewership on Twitch & YouTube | Most watched streamers | Most followed TikTokers | Most subscribed YouTube channels