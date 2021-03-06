TommyInnit explains why he may stop streaming on Twitch to focus on YouTube - Dexerto

Minecraft sensation TommyInnit has said he may have to scrap streaming on Twitch, or at least seriously reduce it, to focus on his YouTube channel instead.

Not many streamers have ballooned in popularity quite like TommyInnit. The British streamer joined Minecraft’s biggest collective of content creators – the Dream SMP – back in July 2020, and he’s gone on to reach more milestones than he’s had hot dinners.

Back in December, he gained over one million followers in the space of a month to take him over the 4 million subscribers mark on YouTube, while his Twitch channel recently overtook LoL juggernaut Tyler1 to become the 23rd most-followed on the platform.

But with this popularity, TommyInnit thinks he may need to make a trade-off. The streamer admitted on his Minecraft stream that he may soon have to let his Twitch platform take a back seat so he can focus on his YouTube channel.

“I am a YouTuber now,” he told his audience. “And I have no idea how much I’ll be streaming now. Dead seriously, I know it’s two days in a row and it might be more days in a row. No more promises this month.”

Fortunately for Tommy, his audience seemed to understand where he was coming from.

“This is the time for YouTube,” he added. “You understand that my status as a YouTuber [is] pog. I know I know you all know this because all of you are just spamming PogChamp.”

His streaming frequency has already been in decline. While in December he was streaming almost every day, TommyInnit only streamed on eight days throughout February.

Meanwhile, stats from Social Blade show his YouTube channel is the fourth most-subbed gaming channel in the past 30 days, with only MrBeast, Dream and Total Gaming above him.

It’s also worth considering that Tommy is still only 16 years old, and won’t be going full-time with content creation until he’s completed his college qualifications. He once had to end a stream early after spontaneously remembering he had homework due.

Managing two multi-million audience channels and a full-time education isn’t exactly an easy balancing act.

But given his huge YouTube channel, and his hilarious penchant for making beef with celebrities on Twitter, a potential absence from Twitch doesn’t mean Tommy will exactly disappear off the face of the Earth.

Whatever he decides to do, it’s hard to see TommyInnit’s popularity falling anytime soon.