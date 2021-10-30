Dana White claims former boxing champion Claressa Shields could KO Jake Paul

UFC President Dana White claims former boxing champion and Olympian Claressa Shields could knock out Jake Paul after he roasted her for losing her first mixed-martial-arts bout.

Jake Paul has been a wanted man ever since he beat former UFC superstars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Everyone from Jorge Masvidal to Floyd Mayweather has been linked to a potential fight against him.

Claressa Shields, who is a three-time division world champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist in boxing, also issued a challenge. She claimed she’d “whoop his ass” and was even willing to spar against him.

Jake wasn’t impressed with her comments. However, he waited until she had her first MMA loss to roast her. It didn’t sit well with Dana White, though.

Advertisement

Not only did he back her, but he also claimed she’d knock him out.

Jake Paul roasts Claressa Shields after MMA loss

Jake roasted Shields on social media after she lost to Abigail Montes at PFL 10 via split decision.

“The truth hurts, but it’s necessary. Claressa Shields is a loser. In MMA, and even more so with her prima donna attitude,” he wrote.

“The fake always get exposed. Losses come when anger and hate take over. Just ask Rousey and McGregor. She spent more time berating Jake Paul than learning Jiu-Jitsu. She’s never been a big draw, and unfortunately for her, she never will be.”

Advertisement

I love karma @Claressashields, Congrats Abigail Montes! Someone get her a Twitter! pic.twitter.com/gRTqKLZt8A — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 28, 2021

Claressa Shields claps back on social media

Shields clapped back on Twitter shortly after. “This is funny. You come running when I lose a split decision in a whole new world but never even once said congrats on all you’ve done and aspire to do,” she said.

Read More: Jake Paul slams Gigi Hadid with serious shade

“Two things that remain, Jake,” she added. “I still fight better than you, and you won’t accomplish 10% of what I have in boxing or life. Unlike Jake, I fought a real MMA fighter. He has yet to face a real boxer in boxing.”

Dana White claims Shields will KO Jake

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Dana White was asked to weigh in on the situation. He said Shields is a “winner” compared to a “goofball” like Jake and insisted that she’d knock him out in a heartbeat if they met.

Advertisement

“He better be careful. She might knock him out,” he said.

“Claressa Shields is nothing but a winner who actually fought real people in her weight class in her own age in her own sport. Then goes over to MMA and tries to win a world title. That’s not a loser. That’s a winner, okay?

“When are you gonna start fighting somebody your own f*cking age, your own weight, that actually fights in your own f*cking sport that you’re claiming you’re in? Shut the f*ck up, you goofball.

“For you to call Claressa Shields a loser is f*cking unbelievable.”

Advertisement

Jake Paul thanks Dana White for promoting him

The drama didn’t end there, though.

Jake responded to White’s comments, saying, “Dana White loves promoting my fights for free. Thank you. Maybe this is why Dana loves Conor McGregor so much. Because he always loses.”

He also pointed out that he is fighting someone his own age and within the same code by taking on Tommy Fury in December 2021.

“We’re basically the same age, same height, same reach, and the same weight!”

Dana White loves promoting my fights for free.. thank you @danawhite pic.twitter.com/OGKBhduiMK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 30, 2021

The feud between Jake and White started back in January 2021 when the UFC President dubbed him a “gimmick boxer.”

The two have been butting heads ever since. Jake told White to pay his fighters more money, called him a “bald bum,” and even threatened to “knock him out.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, White threatened legal action, claimed he’d never work with Jake, and told him to “get in line” if he wants to knock him out.