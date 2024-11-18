Jake Paul fires back at boxing champions calling him out after beating Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has hit back at some boxing champions, both past and present, who have been calling him out in the wake of his win over Mike Tyson.

After months of waiting, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off at AT&T Stadium in Dallas on November 14. The YouTuber-turned-boxer won the contest via a unanimous decision, while a reported 60 million viewers tuned into Netflix’s first fight.

In the aftermath of defeating ‘Iron’ Mike, Jake has been called out by a number of boxers who believe the contest was nothing more than a “farce.” Tyson, despite promising the best version of himself, struggled to even throw punches, nevermind landing them on his opponent.

The first fighter of note to call Jake out after his win was current undisputed light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. “What can you do in the ring against the current undisputed champion?” Beterbiev asked on Instagram.

Jake told a bit to fire back, but did so in trademark fashion. “Just seen this….top 5 pound for pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in and I run this sport,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Beterbiev wasn’t the only boxer to get a response from Jake. Former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch, who was been a vocal critic of the ‘Problem Child’, also weighed in.

“F*cking sour loser. Shut the f*ck up. I’ve done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke salty a*s. Let me know if you want to wash my cars,” Jake posted after Froch said he’d fight him with one arm tied behind his back.

Froch, 47, also claimed that Tyson was ‘banned’ from KO’ing Jake as per his fight contract.

That, obviously, wasn’t the case as he struggled to land any punch, nevermind a massive knockout blow.