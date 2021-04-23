Dana White threatens Jake Paul with legal action if he keeps calling out UFC fighters - Dexerto

UFC president Dana White threatened Jake Paul with legal action as he wants to square with another UFC fighter following his win over Ben Askren.

When YouTubers first dipped their toe into the boxing world, they were just stepping in the ring to fight other content creators. However, it’s gone so far beyond that since.

Jake Paul, and his brother Logan, are at the forefront of the YouTube boxing revolution as they continue to get into the ring.

After much talk, Jake finally delivered on his promise to defeat MMA star Ben Askren at Triller Fight Club, making some cool money in the process as the pay-per-view event dominated the internet. He’s set his sights on fighting even more UFC fighters, but that might have to wait.

Advertisement

Speaking to Yahoo Sports following the fight, UFC president Dana White was asked if he’d seen that the YouTuber wanted to fight MMA legend Daniel Cormier, and he had an interesting response.

“Why don’t you go fight a f**king boxer?” White said, confused by how his promotion had been dragged into things again. “[Why] The f**k do these guys keeping talking to UFC guys for?

“I’m going to have to slap them with another f**king legal letter. These f**king idiots. Go talk to f**king boxers, what are you doing?”

This is my interview with @danawhite talking about #UFC261, next fight for @francis_ngannou his thoughts on @robwhittakermma and comments on the #PaulAskren fight https://t.co/XRz0Ga8NdS — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) April 20, 2021

White wouldn’t be drawn into giving his opinions on the fight, but he did open up on another talking point, his so called multi-million dollar with Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Despite all the pre-fight talk about that bet, the UFC prez said that it never actually happened. “I did not bet $2 million with Snoop or anybody,” he added.

As for who Jake might fight next, if it’s not a UFC star, well, he’s been called out by plenty of people. Longtime rival KSI wants to square off, and that could draw some buzz, but we’ll have to wait and see.