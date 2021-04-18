Jake Paul KO's Ben Askren in first round to win Triller Fight Club - Dexerto

Ben Askren and Jake Paul finally squared off in the ring after months of build-up and hype, and Paul shocked the world with an explosive knock-out shot that floored Askren in the first round.

The fight had barely started before Jake Paul put an end to it. It was a slow start from both corners, with Snoop Dogg and the other announcers laughing at Ben’s “old-school 1940’s” approach.

However, Paul turned up the heat with a calculated, aggressive, and menacing approach and got the job done earlier than he predicted.

JAKE PAUL KNOCKS OUT BEN ASKREN IN THE FIRST ROUND — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) April 18, 2021

Askren managed to stand up and looked almost ready to go, but the referee ruled that he could no longer fight.

Advertisement

The win pushes Jake to 3-0 in his boxing career, having taken down Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib before this.

JAKE PAUL WITH THE FIRST ROUND KNOCKOUT ON BEN ASKREN pic.twitter.com/Jpal6QEjGq — TmarTn (@TmarTn) April 18, 2021

More to come…