 Jake Paul KO's Ben Askren in first round to win Triller Fight Club - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Jake Paul KO’s Ben Askren in first round to win Triller Fight Club

Published: 18/Apr/2021 5:57 Updated: 18/Apr/2021 5:58

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul Boxing Documentary
Instagram: Jake Paul

Share

Ben Askren Jake Paul Jake Paul vs Ben Askren

Ben Askren and Jake Paul finally squared off in the ring after months of build-up and hype, and Paul shocked the world with an explosive knock-out shot that floored Askren in the first round.

The fight had barely started before Jake Paul put an end to it. It was a slow start from both corners, with Snoop Dogg and the other announcers laughing at Ben’s “old-school 1940’s” approach.

However, Paul turned up the heat with a calculated, aggressive, and menacing approach and got the job done earlier than he predicted.

Askren managed to stand up and looked almost ready to go, but the referee ruled that he could no longer fight.

Advertisement

The win pushes Jake to 3-0 in his boxing career, having taken down Nate Robinson and AnEsonGib before this.

More to come…

Advertisement
Advertisement