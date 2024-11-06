Jake Paul & Mike Tyson urged to make another huge rule change a week from fight

Mike Tyson has been urged to make another major rule change to his upcoming fight with Jake Paul to prove they’re not in “cahoots” over the result.

Ever since Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they’d fight, many skeptics have questioned if it’d be a legitimate, professional bout. Given the massive age gap, an exhibition clash seemed the most likely at first, but both fighters have pushed to make it happen under pro rules.

As of now, that looks to be the case. There won’t be any headguards, they’ll use 14oz gloves, and knockdowns will be allowed. However, one rule change has been made – moving to two-minute rounds instead of three minutes.

That was something Mike asked for, at least according to Jake. Now, the heavyweight boxing legend has been urged to make another rule change by former UFC fighter Brendan Schaub.

“Mike Tyson, god bless him, pulled out because of ulcers. You know, it’s just tough,” he said on The Schaub Show podcast.

“You want to get people intrigued with this fight, which they can’t, they keep trying but they can’t. Make it bare knuckle. If Jake gets hit with a bare-knuckle against Mike Tyson, this thing is over because now you’re like ‘are they in cahoots together, is there a fix going on?”

The former Heavyweight contender noted that there appears to be a lack of interest in the fight as he hasn’t been quizzed on it.

A switch to a bare-knuckle brawl would, obviously, bypass the need for a boxing commission. However, it would still have to be commissioned by an athletic board. That would take time, which Netflix and Jake probably don’t have.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is said to be switching to MMA after this clash. It’s gone as far the PFL having a “credible” opponent lined up for him.