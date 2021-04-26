Jake Paul hits back at Dana White in ongoing UFC feud: “Pay your fighters” - Dexerto

Jake Paul hit back at Dana White’s comments about the PPV numbers for his fight against Ben Askren, claiming the UFC President needs to “pay his fighters their fair share.”

Jake Paul and Dana White have been feuding for a while now. However, it escalated in recent weeks after the UFC President threatened to take legal action against Jake if he keeps calling out UFC fighters.

Seemingly unbothered by this, Jake showed up to the UFC 261 event in Jacksonville, Florida, despite being greeted by a symphony of boos and chants after being spotted in the crowd.

In the post-fight press conference, a journalist asked Dana what he thought about the PPV numbers in the Triller Fight Club PPV, and he claimed they were “full of sh*t” and “didn’t pull those kinds of numbers at all.”

Jake responded by writing a lengthy post on Twitter and hit back at Dana by claiming he’s already made more than “all but two UFC fighters have in history” and urged him to “pay his fighters their fair share.”

“Dana, you claimed you would bet $1 million on me losing,” he said. [You also] set up Askren to train with Freddie Roach [and] gave him full access to UFC Performance Institute, and he still got his ass handed to him.”

Then, he called him a “douche” and claimed he “made more in total pay than any other fighter in UFC history.”

“Maybe it’s time to pay your fighters their fair share? No wonder they all want to get into boxing… Why are UFC fighters so underpaid [compared to] boxers? Why did I make more in my third fight than all but two UFC fighters have in history? I know why…”

It’s not the first time the two have butted heads, and it won’t be the last.

Perhaps the feud will compel Dana to consider making a fight out of spite, which is probably exactly what Jake wants.