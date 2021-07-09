Jake Paul slams “bald bum” Dana White as feud over UFC fighter pay intensifies

YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Jake Paul is continuing his feud with UFC President Dana White over not paying his fighters what they’re worth ahead of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 on Saturday.

Dana White and Jake Paul’s feud has been going on for months, with the YouTuber desperately trying to fight top UFC talent – something White threatened Paul with legal action over, in the past.

After the UFC boss disputed Jake Paul’s Pay-Per-View numbers in his fight against Ben Askren, Paul went on the offensive, attacking White for not paying his fighters “their fair share.”

Their feud reached new highs in late June, with Jake Paul contributing $5,000 to UFC rookie Sarah ‘Too Sweet’ Alpar’s camp after she created a Go Fund Me to cover her costs leading up to UFC 266.

Now, with UFC 264 on July 10 and megastar Conor McGregor returning to the octagon, Jake Paul is once again putting White on blast.

In a long Twitter post, Paul accused White of “bullying” his way into “controlling thousands of fighters’ careers.”

“Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one of my events against a UFC champion like you did Conor when he fought Floyd, because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it himself without you taking your cut,” he blasted. “You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay.”

He went on to state that Dana didn’t even create the UFC, and that his own fighters made it popular.

“You’re a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me… pay your fighters more!” he exclaimed.

Dana White has yet to respond to Paul’s comments, but it’s very likely that he’s been asked about them, like Jake predicted, in the post-fight press conference on Saturday after UFC 264.

It’s clear this feud is far from over, and there’s no telling how personal things will get as Paul continues to make a name for himself in the boxing world with Paul’s next fight being against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in August.