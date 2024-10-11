Jake Paul urges UFC champ to fight him after being “exposed”

Jake Paul is putting “pressure” on UFC champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira to make their proposed boxing match happen as Jake is convinced he’d win.

Since getting involved with boxing, Jake Paul has been crossing over with the world of MMA. His almost-perfect boxing record is full of wins over former UFC stars, including Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Mike Perry.

He’s been on record before as saying his dream fight is with Conor McGregor, and still regularly goes after the Irish superstar.

Most recently, he’s been targeting UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira. The Brazilian star was called out by Jake after the ‘Problem Child’ beat Perry in July. Now that ‘Poatan’ has been back in the cage, Jake believes he’s been “exposed” and is putting pressure on him to make their fight happen.

“1000%, I would beat him,” Jake said when Adin Ross asked about the fight potentially happening. “(Khalil) Rountree actually exposed that he doesn’t have a high volume output, he doesn’t like body shots. Boxing is a completely different sport and the pace of it, and the style of it.”

The YouTuber-turned-boxer added that Pereira has “holes” in his game and he was “rocked” in his fight with Rountree.

“I know I would beat him in a boxing match and I would love to make that happen. Pressure is on him,” Jake added. “If he can find his way out of the UFC contract like Nate Diaz did, then eventually him and I could talk.”

Pereira has stated his willingness to get into the boxing ring. He’s actually been doing some training with Brazilian boxers. That UFC contract is a big hurdle, however, given that Dana White isn’t Jake’s biggest fan.

Jake is set to move into MMA in 2025, making his debut for PFL. So, maybe it’ll happen later down the line.