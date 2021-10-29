Jake Paul confirms Tommy Fury fight date: “Kiss your last name goodbye”

YouTube star Jake Paul has officially announced his fight against fellow boxer and Love Island star Tommy Fury after months of back-and-forth haggling between the two.

Jake Paul has finally declared his next opponent after his split-decision victory over former five-time UFC champ Tyron Woodley in August.

While the “Problem Child” has called out a slew of potential rivals (including the likes of Connor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather), he notably offered Tommy Fury a $1 million fight deal, which Fury declined.

Despite these unsuccessful attempts at securing a contract, it seems like the dotted line has officially been signed, as Paul has announced a fight with Fury in two months’ time.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury?

In an October 29 tweet, Paul revealed that he will be throwing down with Fury on Saturday, December 18.

This news follows speculation that Paul would face off with Fury during the holidays, although this information was initially brushed off by Paul’s promotional company.

Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss ur last name and ur family’s boxing legacy goodbye. DEC 18th Im changing this wankers name to Tommy Fumbles and celebrating with Tom Brady. Tickets on sale November 10th!#PaulFury One Will Fall. @MostVpromotions @showtimeboxing @amaliearena pic.twitter.com/IFStMpJul5 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 29, 2021

Where to watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

These two stars will throw down in Tampa Bay, Florida. Going by the official fight poster, their bout can be watched on Showtime PPV.

Jake stated that ticket sales begin on November 10, a month prior to their long-awaited fight.

While Paul boasts an impressive 4-0 professional record, this marks the first time he’s faced off against a true-blue boxer comparable to his own caliber. The Problem Child has taken out a former NBA player, a former Olympic mixed martial artist and two fellow influencers during his career.

Paul appears to be confident and ready to rumble, if his statement on the matter is anything to go by. “Pucker up Timmy, it’s time to kiss your last name and your family’s boxing legacy goodbye,” he wrote.

Only time will tell if his words will hold true, and it all goes down on December 18.